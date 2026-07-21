3M Open Predictions: 4 Golf Picks and Best Bets for This Week

Scottish Open Picks at a Glance

The PGA Tour moves to the 3M Open this week at the TPC Twin Cities.

Via the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

3M Open Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler is a huge favorite this week. He’s listed at +240 odds to win while no other players are shorter than +2500, so if Scottie doesn’t win, someone at long odds is going to cash.

Matsuyama is my favorite play among the top tier of contenders.

He's quietly put together another excellent season thanks to elite iron play and remains one of the best approach players in the world. TPC Twin Cities has historically rewarded players who hit a high percentage of greens and generate plenty of birdie looks, which fits Matsuyama's game.

While the putter can occasionally hold him back, bentgrass greens have traditionally been one of his better surfaces. At around 30/1, Matsuyama is my favorite outright winner bet this week.

Im has built his career on consistency. He's one of the PGA Tour's most accurate iron players and typically gains strokes from tee to green, which is exactly what you want on a course where birdie chances are plentiful.

Course history matters here, and Im has already shown he can handle this layout. He finished runner-up at the 2022 3M Open, shooting 14-under and coming within striking distance of the title. While Im has missed the cut in his last two appearances here, knowing he has already contended on this course is encouraging for a placement bet.

Im is coming off a T14 finish at The Open Championship, where he closed with back-to-back rounds of 69 after opening with a 66. That suggests his game is trending in the right direction.

Emiliano Grillo is one of my favorite value plays this week because his game and his course history line up extremely well with what TPC Twin Cities demands. While he isn't among the betting favorites, there are some reasons to believe he can have a nice week.

Few players in this field have been as consistent at the 3M Open as Grillo has. He’s got five top-25 finishes in six career starts here, including a runner-up in 2022 and a T10 in 2023.

TPC Twin Cities is a second-shot golf course. Grillo has long been known as one of the PGA Tour's better ball-strikers, and when his irons are clicking, he can pile up birdie opportunities. His recent play has also been supported by positive strokes gained off the tee.

Grillo also is quietly having a nice campaign, including a T7 at the Valspar Championship, T20 at the RBC Canadian Open, T26 at the John Deere Classic and T23 at the US Open.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.