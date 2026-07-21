MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Bo Bichette 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-120)

Spencer Torkelson 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (+100)

Chase Burns 8+ Strikeouts (+136)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Mets vs. Brewers, 7:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Bo Bichette -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bo Bichette is having a rough first season with the New York Mets, but at the same time, he’s been a little unlucky.

Bichette’s .298 wOBA is an eyesore. He deserves better, though, as his expected wOBA is .328. A .289 BABIP is holding him back and is well below his career BABIP of .333.

I like Bichette’s matchup today against Brandon Sproat. Sproat has been decent this season but is showing some reverse splits, surrendering a .360 wOBA and 2.33 homers per nine to right-handed hitters.

Bichette has posted a pair of two-hit days across his last two games, and he’s striking out just 9.4% of the time over his past 53 plate appearances. He might be ready for a big second half, and I like this matchup with Sproat.

Tigers vs. Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Spencer Torkelson +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Cubs traded for David Peterson because they were desperate for a healthy arm. It has not gone well so far.

Through 14.1 frames with the Cubs, Peterson has struggled to the tune of a 6.14 SIERA and 11.1% K rate while letting up 1.88 homers per nine. To be fair to Peterson, the vast majority of the damage came in one start, a game where he permitted 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings in his lone Wrigley start.

Peterson is back at Wrigley today, and this sets up as a nice matchup for Spencer Torkelson.

After 31 dingers and a .339 wOBA in 2025, Torkelson has underwhelmed a bit this season, producing a .315 wOBA. But he’s actually got a career-best hard-hit rate (40.2%) and is hammering left-handers for a .354 wOBA and 50.0% fly-ball rate.

Torkelson to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite prop bet for Tuesday.

Reds vs. Mariners, 9:41 p.m. ET

Chase Burns - Alt Strikeouts Chase Burns - Alt Strikeouts Chase Burns 8+ Strikeouts +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns always brings a lot of strikeout upside to the table. That’s particularly true today as he gets to pitch at T-Mobile Park.

T-Mobile Park has been the most pitcher-friendly stadium in the bigs over the last three seasons, per Statcast Park Factors. It’s also the best venue for pitcher strikeouts by a mile.

Burns has a 28.6% strikeout rate and 14.1% swinging-strike rate, so he doesn’t need much help missing bats. Over his last nine starts, Burns has four games of at least eight Ks and three more games of exactly seven punchouts.

In addition to the park, Seattle is a quality matchup as the M’s have the ninth-highest K rate (23.0%) and fifth-lowest wOBA (.305).

Check out today’s best home run picks.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.