Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Reds Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (51-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-54)
- Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and Reds.TV
Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | CIN: (-102)
- Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-8, 4.93 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 11-1, 2.54 ERA
The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (3-8, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Chase Burns (11-1, 2.54 ERA). Castillo's team is 4-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Castillo's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Reds have a 14-4-0 ATS record in Burns' 18 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 4-1 in Burns' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (58.4%)
Mariners vs Reds Moneyline
- Seattle is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -102 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Mariners vs Reds Over/Under
- Mariners versus Reds on July 21 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!
Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (54.1%) in those contests.
- This year Seattle has won 45 of 82 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 100 opportunities.
- In 100 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 37-63-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have a 29-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.6% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a 22-35 record (winning just 38.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Reds have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-41-1).
- The Reds have put together a 52-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.6% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (96) this season. He has a .284 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 58th in slugging.
- Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two walks and an RBI.
- Cole Young is batting .254 with a .406 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.
- Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 91 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .417.
- Rodriguez has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two walks and two RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .470 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz has collected 89 hits with a .352 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .502.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .239.
Mariners vs Reds Head to Head
- 7/20/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/17/2025: 11-7 SEA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/16/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/17/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/16/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
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