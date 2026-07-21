Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (51-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-54)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Reds.TV

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

SEA: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)

SEA: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-8, 4.93 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 11-1, 2.54 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (3-8, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Chase Burns (11-1, 2.54 ERA). Castillo's team is 4-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Castillo's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Reds have a 14-4-0 ATS record in Burns' 18 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 4-1 in Burns' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (58.4%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

Mariners versus Reds on July 21 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (54.1%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 45 of 82 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 100 opportunities.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 37-63-0 against the spread.

The Reds have a 29-36 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.6% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 22-35 record (winning just 38.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Reds have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-41-1).

The Reds have put together a 52-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (96) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two walks and an RBI.

Cole Young is batting .254 with a .406 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 91 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Rodriguez has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .470 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has collected 89 hits with a .352 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .502.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .239.

Mariners vs Reds Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/17/2025: 11-7 SEA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-7 SEA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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