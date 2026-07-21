NRFI Picks Today: 3 NRFI Best Bets for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Zack Wheeler

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 21 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the premier pitching matchup on the board. Wheeler enters with a 10-1 record, 2.13 ERA, and 108 strikeouts through 15 starts while holding opponents to minimal early offense. He's been one of baseball's most efficient first-inning pitchers, consistently getting ahead in counts and limiting hard contact.

Wrobleski has quietly developed into a dependable starter as well. He's averaging 6.42 innings per start, ranking among the league leaders in length, and recently struck out five batters in two innings during the All-Star Game. Even against dangerous lineups, both pitchers have the command to navigate the top third of the order.

Why I like it: Two frontline starters with swing-and-miss stuff and excellent command make six scoreless outs more likely than the market suggests.

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Kevin Gausman

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 21 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rasmussen has put together a really strong season with a 3.26 ERA, relying on excellent command and weak contact. He rarely gives opponents free baserunners (4.3% walk rate), which is exactly what you want backing an NRFI.

Gausman's overall 4.33 ERA isn't dominant, but his splitter remains one of the game's best put-away pitches, and the Toronto Blue Jays‘ veteran right-hander has historically been much sharper the first time through an order than later in games.

Why I like it: Both starters miss bats, neither lineup has been an elite first-inning offense, and the matchup profiles as a pitching duel early.

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Luis Castillo

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 22 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This one is built around Chase Burns. The rookie has been phenomenal, entering tonight 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts. His fastball/slider combination has overwhelmed hitters from the opening inning.

Castillo's season numbers (4.93 ERA) aren't as impressive, but T-Mobile Park remains one of the better run-suppressing environments in baseball, and Castillo has typically pitched better at home (3.00 FIP) than on the road (5.04 FIP).

Why I like it: Burns has been one of the most dominant starters in baseball, and the ballpark helps offset Castillo's inconsistency.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.