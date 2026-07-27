Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (62-43) vs. New York Mets (44-62)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and BravesVsn

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

ATL: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-6, 3.38 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 1-1, 1.93 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Martin Perez (6-6, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Zach Thornton (1-1, 1.93 ERA). Pérez's team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Mets are 3-1-0 ATS in Thornton's four starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in three of Thornton's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.8%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -120 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +146 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -176.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets on July 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (64%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 40-21 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 102 opportunities.

In 102 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 54-48-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 25% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-30).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, New York has gone 8-21 (27.6%).

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-52-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 47-56-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 109 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .266 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .527.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has hit 19 homers with a team-high .504 SLG this season.

Harris has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Baldwin heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has accumulated a team-high .370 slugging percentage. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 71st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge is batting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is batting .207 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

A.J. Ewing is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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