Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (59-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-49)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.97 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 3-7, 6.04 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (4-3) against the White Sox and Noah Schultz (3-7). Fried and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The White Sox have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Schultz's starts. The White Sox are 3-6 in Schultz's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.7%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +120 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -144.

The Yankees-White Sox contest on July 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (59%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 32 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 102 opportunities.

The Yankees are 50-52-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 48.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (37-39).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Chicago has a 21-24 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-44-1).

The White Sox have collected a 58-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 102 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .586. He's batting .273.

Among qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is second in slugging.

Trent Grisham is batting .216 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks, while slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifiers, he is 137th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.297/.410.

Paul Goldschmidt has 16 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas paces the White Sox with 92 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 104th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci has a .376 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .416.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .239 with eight doubles, 22 home runs and 54 walks.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .389 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

6/18/2026: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/17/2026: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2026: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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