Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Angels Game Info
- Houston Astros (52-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-64)
- Date: Monday, July 27, 2026
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ABTV, KCOP 13, and SCHN
Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | LAA: (+104)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 6-4, 5.59 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 6-7, 2.78 ERA
The probable starters are Tatsuya Imai (6-4) for the Astros and Walbert Urena (6-7) for the Angels. Imai and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Imai starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. When Urena starts, the Angels are 13-3-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Urena's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.
Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Angels win (55%)
Astros vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Angels, Houston is the favorite at -122, and Los Angeles is +104 playing at home.
Astros vs Angels Spread
- The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Astros are +136 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -164.
Astros vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for the Astros versus Angels contest on July 27 has been set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Astros have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Houston has a record of 12-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 107 opportunities.
- In 107 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 52-55-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have won 29 of the 80 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.2%).
- Los Angeles has a record of 24-44 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (35.3%).
- The Angels have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-56-2).
- The Angels have a 55-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.643) and total hits (123) this season. He has a .323 batting average.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Among all qualified, he is 62nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is batting .232 with a .447 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .319 with a .373 OBP and 30 RBI for Houston this season.
- Pena heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with five home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has 77 hits with a .398 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .468.
- He is 90th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.
- Zach Neto is hitting .234 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.
- Jo Adell has a .403 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels.
- Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .280.
Astros vs Angels Head to Head
- 6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
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