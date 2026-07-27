Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (52-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-64)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV, KCOP 13, and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | LAA: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | LAA: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 6-4, 5.59 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 6-7, 2.78 ERA

The probable starters are Tatsuya Imai (6-4) for the Astros and Walbert Urena (6-7) for the Angels. Imai and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Imai starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. When Urena starts, the Angels are 13-3-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Urena's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (55%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Angels, Houston is the favorite at -122, and Los Angeles is +104 playing at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Astros are +136 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -164.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Angels contest on July 27 has been set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 12-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 107 opportunities.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 52-55-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 29 of the 80 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.2%).

Los Angeles has a record of 24-44 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (35.3%).

The Angels have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-56-2).

The Angels have a 55-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.431), slugging percentage (.643) and total hits (123) this season. He has a .323 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified, he is 62nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .232 with a .447 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena is batting .319 with a .373 OBP and 30 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with five home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 77 hits with a .398 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .468.

He is 90th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto is hitting .234 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has a .403 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 17 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .280.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

6/10/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/9/2026: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/8/2026: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2026: 11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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