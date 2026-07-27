Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (54-50) vs. Athletics (44-61)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-168) | OAK: (+142)

BOS: (-168) | OAK: (+142) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-105) | OAK: +1.5 (-114)

BOS: -1.5 (-105) | OAK: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 5-6, 3.31 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-5, 6.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Payton Tolle (5-6) for the Red Sox and Jack Perkins (2-5) for the Athletics. Tolle's team is 4-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Tolle's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Athletics are 2-5-0 ATS in Perkins' seven starts that had a set spread. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for two Perkins starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (60.6%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -168 favorite, while the Athletics are a +142 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are -105 to cover, while the Athletics are -114 to cover.

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Red Sox-Athletics on July 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

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Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (50.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won two of six games when listed as at least -168 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 44 of their 102 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 49-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've gone 28-40 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 3-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (23.1%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-52-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 45.7% of their games this season, going 48-57-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 98 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .547.

He is 19th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .253 with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.438) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 76 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 90 hits with a .402 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both statistics. He's batting .264 and slugging .499.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .244 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

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