Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (59-46) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-52)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-110) | STL: (-106)

CHC: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | STL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Cubs) - 5-7, 5.97 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-7, 5.18 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to David Peterson (5-7) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (5-7). Peterson's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. The Cardinals have gone 10-10-0 against the spread when Liberatore starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.7%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -110 favorite on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Cardinals are -162 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +134.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Cubs-Cardinals contest on July 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 38 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 38-29 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 46-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 34-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 34-36 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (48.6%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-56-6 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 57-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (114) this season. He has a .290 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is ninth in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .247 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified, he is 90th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Hoerner brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with an RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .220 with a .413 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Swanson heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Michael Busch is batting .247 with a .368 OBP and 56 RBI for Chicago this season.

Busch brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated 114 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .286 and slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Alec Burleson's .471 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 37th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .366 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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