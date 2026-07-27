Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (66-39) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-61)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | SF: (+114)

MIL: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 3-5, 5.09 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 2-9, 5.31 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Sproat (3-5, 5.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Tyler Mahle (2-9, 5.31 ERA). Sproat's team is 10-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sproat's team has a record of 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Mahle starts, the Giants have gone 6-10-0 against the spread. The Giants are 3-7 in Mahle's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.8%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Brewers, San Francisco is the underdog at +114, and Milwaukee is -134 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -152 to cover.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Giants on July 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (66.2%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 36 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 105 opportunities.

In 105 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 56-49-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 22 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.5%).

San Francisco is 11-16 (winning 40.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

In the 102 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-46-8).

The Giants have a 45-57-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 43 extra-base hits. He has a .267 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Turang has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jake Bauers has 85 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which lead the Brewers this season. He's batting .263 and slugging .486.

His batting average ranks 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Bauers enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.393) powered by 25 extra-base hits.

Contreras enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double and a walk.

Jackson Chourio is batting .277 with a .334 OBP and 40 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .451. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .327.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is second in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and four RBIs.

Rafael Devers has 99 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 87th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .302 with 22 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Casey Schmitt is batting .269 with 17 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 11 walks.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

6/4/2026: 12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-9 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/3/2026: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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