2026 Super Bowl Odds: Favorites, Best Bets, and Darkhorse Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, giving the Eagles their second Lombardi over the last eight years. With this year's Super Bowl in the books, it's never too early to begin looking ahead at odds to win next season's Super Bowl.

Will the Eagles repeat as champions following a dominant performance against the Chiefs? Can Kansas City bounce back despite a poor showing in Super Bowl LIX?

Let's take a look at early 2026 Super Bowl odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, and discuss the best bets and darkhorse picks.

Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

At the moment, the Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl LX, putting them slightly ahead of the Chiefs. Here are the teams with the top-five odds to win next year's Super Bowl, with Kansas City currently tied with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Team Odds to Win Super Bowl LX Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +700 Baltimore Ravens +700 Detroit Lions +900

Best Bets to Win Super Bowl LX

As mentioned above, the Ravens are tied with the Chiefs and Bills for the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LX. Since Lamar Jackson became the full-time starting quarterback for Baltimore in 2019, they've advanced to the postseason in six of those seven seasons.

While the Ravens have been eliminated in the Wild Card Round or Divisional Round in five of their last six playoff appearances, they were a Zay Flowers fumble away from having a chance to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVIII. Baltimore also lost in heartbreaking fashion in this year's playoffs, with Mark Andrews dropping a two-point conversion that would have potentially sent the game to overtime versus Buffalo in the Divisional Round.

Even though the Ravens have fallen short in recent years, I feel confident backing a talented quarterback like Lamar -- and a front office that excels at roster building -- to get over the hump at some point. Besides the fact that offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be returning in 2025, Baltimore was among the four teams that ranked inside the top 11 in both schedule-adjusted offense and schedule-adjusted defense in 2024.

After leading the Green Bay Packers to a 9-8 record and an appearance in the Divisional Round in 2023, Jordan Love helped Green Bay earn an 11-6 record this season despite dealing with various injuries. The Packers ended being a one-and-done team in this year's playoffs, losing away from home to an Eagles squad that just dismantled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Making the postseason and winning double-digit games has become a common theme under head coach Matt LaFleur since he was hired in 2019. While Green Bay was one of the more well-rounded teams in 2024, the Packers have drafted well in recent years, and they're slated to have a solid $42.1 million in cap space to further improve their roster on both sides of the ball.

Along with Green Bay already having a strong relationship between their quarterback and head coach, first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley helped the team finish as the fourth-best schedule-adjusted defense in 2024. If Love can remain healthy and the Packers figure out their receiver situation this offseason, they could be among the NFC teams that benefits from the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators.

Similar to the Packers, the door could be opened for the Los Angeles Rams to make another run at the Super Bowl in 2026 due to the Lions experiencing quite the shakeup to their coaching staff. In this year's playoffs, the Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before falling just 13 yards short of potentially beating the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Los Angeles will certainly need to make decisions on Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp this offseason, with Kupp revealing that the organization has already let him know they are attempting to find him a trade partner. Assuming the Rams work a new deal out with Stafford, the veteran signal-caller has been clutch in the latter months of the season, producing a 19-4 record in the months of December, January, and February since joining LA in 2021 -- which was the year he led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory.

Despite the secondary and linebacker rooms needing some work this offseason, the Rams deployed a lethal pass rush this season that featured the Defensive Rookie of the Year (Jared Verse). With Sean McVay still at the helm in sunny Los Angeles and the Rams proving they can draft well when holding onto their early-round selections, they could take another step forward next season.

It didn't take long for Jim Harbaugh to make his presence felt in his first year as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this season, helping the Bolts secure an 11-6 record before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Even though Los Angeles was disappointed with how their season ended, making the playoffs following a 5-12 record in 2023 was an impressive feat.

In today's NFL, it's vital to have a difference-maker at the quarterback position, and Justin Herbert -- despite failing to reach the Divisional Round yet in his career -- is an ultra-talented signal-caller. Under offensive coordinator Greg Roman for the first time in 2024, Herbert tallied the fewest interceptions (three) of his career this season, and he should grow more comfortable in the system this offseason.

After the Chargers' defense sputtered under previous head coach Brandon Staley, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was crucial in LA concluding this year as the eighth-best schedule-adjusted defense. Given the fact that the Chargers have the fifth-most cap space ($63.4 million) and their quarterback position is already figured out, the odds for them to win Super Bowl LX are enticing entering Harbaugh's second year on the sideline.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.