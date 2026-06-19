2026 Ohio Derby Preview, Picks & Best Bets at Thistledown From FanDuel Racing

Though the Triple Crown season may be over, the three-year-old season isn't — it's just moving into its summer phase. Thistledown's signature race is the Grade 3, $500,000 Ohio Derby on June 20, and it has drawn a competitive field of 10 led by Ocelli. After finishing third in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Preakness Stakes, he has freshened up for five weeks, though his foes include familiar Triple Crown faces like Robusta, Albus, Chip Honcho, and Bull by the Horns, as well as promising new faces looking to become more prominent in the second half of the three-year-old season.

⭐ = Best Bet. ⚡ = ML Favorite. 🎲 = Longshot Value. Morning-line odds subject to change.

After a rough start in the Kentucky Derby, Albus didn't fire despite getting the right pace setup for a deep-closing trip. He has since gotten a freshening and now should be ready for his summer campaign. Midwestern "B-derbies" like this are the right level for him — his effort in the Wood Memorial showed that, despite being by sprinter Yaupon, 1⅛ miles suits him well. He also has a shot to get the right trip: though Thistledown doesn't tend to be a good place for deep closers, he broke his maiden from a more tactical spot, and Jaime Torres rode him with some speed in a maiden race at Churchill Downs last year. If Torres can get some speed out of him again, Albus could be a serious factor at an appealing 10-1 price.

Won Wood Memorial (G2) at 1⅛ miles Class drop from Triple Crown races — well-spotted 1⅛ miles suits him — proved it in the Wood Broke maiden from tactical spot — has another running style Rough Kentucky Derby — forgive that effort Jaime Torres has coaxed speed from him before

The 1 3/16 miles of the Preakness were a little too long for Chip Honcho, but he still drew on his class to run third — a solid effort. He takes a class drop from his last several races and the cut back to 1⅛ miles should move him forward; that was a solid effort at the distance when he ran a close second behind the extremely talented Paladin in the Risen Star. Chip Honcho should be able to get a good trip — though he may not outgun Desert Gate to the lead, he won't be far off, and he should be able to replicate the trip that produced his Gun Runner win in December. He's the classiest horse in the field, has tactical speed, and looks like the most likely winner of this race.

Classiest horse in the field — Preakness 3rd Cut back to 1⅛ miles — ideal distance Jose Ortiz making the trip — strong record together Tactical speed — will be on or near the lead Won the Gun Runner in December — similar trip Class drop from the Triple Crown — most likely winner

Zihnal has class to prove, stepping up from a maiden race at Horseshoe Indianapolis to a graded-stakes field full of Triple Crown horses. He's the only runner without any stakes experience. But he has several compelling reasons to move forward at a huge price. First, he has the right running style — Emmanuel Esquivel gave him a stalk-and-pounce trip in his maiden win, and Esquivel gets right back in the saddle for Saturday. Second, the stretch out in trip should suit him beautifully: Quality Road progeny stretch out well, and his dam is a Ghostzapper mare who won the 1¼-mile Grade 2 Dance Smartly, meaning he should handle 1⅛ miles comfortably. Finally, trainer Jonathan Thomas often flies under the radar despite winning at north of 20% with both shippers and last-out maiden winners, carrying a positive flat-bet ROI over the last three years in both cases.

Right running style — stalk-and-pounce with Esquivel back up Pedigree says 1⅛ miles and beyond is ideal Quality Road son out of a G2-winning Ghostzapper mare Trainer Jonathan Thomas: 20%+ win rate with shippers & maiden winners Positive flat-bet ROI last 3 years — flies under the radar Lightly raced — still has room to improve

PP 1 Chad Allan 6-1 This son of Union Rags has just one win in nine starts, but comes into his graded-stakes debut after a pair of runner-up efforts in stakes: a near-miss in the Bathhouse Row at Oaklawn, then a well-beaten second behind Desert Gate in the Texas Derby. He can be a little more tactical here, which could benefit him. It's hard to think he puts it all together again, but he could easily earn another piece.

PP 2 Robusta 20-1 He was in over his head in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, so he stands to appreciate this class drop. The pace also sets up fairly well without a lot of speed drawn in — going back to his Santa Anita form, he always did his best work on or near the lead, and inside speed can play nicely at Thistledown. He has room to improve with Emisael Jaramillo back in the saddle, but his inconsistency is a serious concern.

PP 3 Chip Honcho ⭐ Best Bet 3-1 He sat further off the pace than usual when running third in the Preakness, but he's fast enough to be on or near the lead in this spot — a running style with a good chance of success here. He has also done much of his best work with Jose Ortiz riding, so it's good to see Ortiz making the trip to Thistledown. The price won't be big, but he's the classiest horse in the field, has tactical speed, and looks like the most likely winner of this race.

PP 4 Trendsetter 5-1 A little disappointing when third in the Peter Pan last out, but looked like a real up-and-comer two back in the Lexington (G3) at Keeneland. If he reverts to the more tactical style he showed in the Rushaway and the Lexington, he could work the right trip — though he needs to prove he can stay the 1⅛-mile distance.

PP 5 Ocelli 9-2 The class drop should help, but the cutback in trip perhaps not — it seemed like he was finding his better form going the classic distance. Pace is also a question: he is a deep closer, the pace in this race is unlikely to collapse, and Thistledown doesn't tend to play kindly to deep closers. He may get a piece of the money on class alone, but he's unlikely to get the luck he needs to get all the way there.

PP 6 Zihnal 🎲 Best Bet 30-1 The only one facing winners for the first time, he steps up after a stalk-and-pounce maiden win at Horseshoe Indianapolis. The running style is good to see in this spot, but he needs a step up from that form to be a factor against these stakes horses. However, he is lightly enough raced to still have upside, the stretch out to 1⅛ miles looks like it suits both sides of his pedigree (Quality Road son, Ghostzapper dam who won a Grade 2 at 1¼ miles), and he comes from a barn that can pop at a price with last-out maiden winners.

PP 7 Bull by the Horns 12-1 He has settled into a deep-closing style, and that's what he's flashed in all his stakes attempts. He should appreciate the class drop, and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has frequently outrun his odds with stakes shippers, but the running style is unlikely to be good for more than a piece underneath if the pace gets feisty.

PP 8 Desert Gate ⚡ Fav 5-2 A precocious two-year-old, he didn't cut it on the Kentucky Derby trail, but has been reliable in ungraded stakes this year, winning both the Hot Springs and the Texas Derby. A step up to Grade 3 is reasonable off that form. The presence of Flavien Prat is a positive, but he is unlikely to get an uncontested lead with pace inside him — and Jupiter drawn the next gate over adds more speed pressure on his outside.

PP 9 Jupiter 30-1 The local hope — he's the only horse who has already tried the love-it-or-hate-it Thistledown surface, winning earlier this month when trying dirt for the first time. However, he has never gone past a mile and never won beyond seven furlongs, meaning 1⅛ miles is a genuine challenge, and this is a serious class test for a horse coming out of an allowance sprint.