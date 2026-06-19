MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 19, 2026

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● TODAY — FRIDAY JUNE 19, 2026 · 14-GAME MLB SLATE
FanDuel Sportsbook · Hit Props · 2026 MLB Season
MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit
Marsh leads with .323 avg and 11-game hit streak · Soto 4-for-10 career vs Nola · Harper hits safely in 52 of 65 games · full ranked list, matchup breakdowns and FanDuel odds across Friday's 14-game slate.
Friday June 19, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
Friday's 14-game MLB slate is anchored by two elite hit-prop environments: Citizens Bank Park (NYM@PHI, 6:40 PM) with 3.36 projected HR and two hittable starters, and Yankee Stadium (CIN@NYY + the power-hitting conditions). Brandon Marsh leads today's list with a .323 batting average, 80 hits and an 11-game hit streak. Juan Soto is 4-for-10 career against Aaron Nola with a 1.000 OPS in those matchups. Bryce Harper has hit safely in 52 of 65 games. All 25 picks ranked by confidence — matchup, form, park and pitcher considered for each.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📊 How We Rank Today's Hit Props
Batting average & wOBA — season-long quality of contact
Opposing ERA / xERA — hittable starter elevates every bat
Recent form (7–14 days) — hot streaks tend to continue
Career splits vs pitcher — strongest single-game predictor
Ballpark factors — park run-scoring profile and altitude
THE BAT X percentile — overall offensive projection rank
⚾ 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit — Ranked by Confidence
All "To Record a Hit" props at -115 to -175 range on FanDuel unless noted · Confirm lineup 30–60 mins before first pitch
🏆 ELITE TIER — Picks #1–5 · Highest Confidence
#1
Brandon Marsh · PHI · LF
vs Manaea (NYM) · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM
.323 AVG · 80 hits on season
11-game hit streak vs NL losing-record teams
3 consecutive games with a hit entering Friday
Citizens Bank Park — best HR park on Friday
LHB vs LHP Manaea — favourable split
Marsh leads the entire Friday hit-prop board. A .323 batting average, 80 hits on the season, and an 11-game hit streak against NL opponents with losing records — combined with three consecutive games with a hit entering Friday — make this the single most bankable prop on the slate. Facing Sean Manaea at Citizens Bank Park, where Ballpark Pal projects the most runs of any game today, the conditions stack perfectly.
#2
Juan Soto · NYM · LF
vs Nola (PHI) · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM
.297 AVG · .393 OBP · 3-for-5 last game
4-for-10 career vs Nola · 1.000 OPS in those ABs
Nola: 5.86 ERA · 1.47 WHIP — hittable RHP
15 HR · .576 SLG vs RHP in 2024–26 window
Best matchup score on Friday's entire slate (Covers)
Covers confirm Soto has the best matchup score on Friday's entire slate. His 4-for-10 career line against Aaron Nola with a 1.000 OPS in those at-bats is the strongest career split data point on today's board. Nola owns a 5.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP — one of the more hittable RHPs in the NL. At -155, Soto is the sharpest value in the top tier, with his career split making the prop analytically justified beyond just his current form.
#3
Paul Goldschmidt · NYY · 1B
vs Lowder (CIN) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM
.287 BA · 10 HR · 21.7% HR rate
Yankee Stadium — 8th-lowest fence height in MLB
Rhett Lowder (CIN) — young starter on the road
RHB in Yankee Stadium — premium power conditions
Top Yankee Stadium pick — batting 3rd in lineup
Goldschmidt bats third in the Yankees lineup with a platoon advantage against Reds starter Rhett Lowder, a young arm still finding his footing at the major league level. His .287 batting average and 10 HR confirm genuine form. Yankee Stadium's eighth-lowest average fence height creates a premium contact-and-power environment where his right-handed bat consistently performs.
#4
Bryce Harper · PHI · 1B
vs Manaea (NYM) · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM
.362 OBP · .482 SLG · .415 wOBA · .301 ISO
Hit safely in 52 of 65 games — 80% hit rate
Home game · Citizens Bank Park fortress
LHB vs LHP Manaea — top platoon advantage
Covers confirm .415 wOBA + .301 ISO — elite floor
Harper's 80% hit rate (52 of 65 games) is the most reliable floor stat on Friday's entire board. His .415 wOBA and .301 ISO are confirmed as elite-level contact production metrics. At Citizens Bank Park at home against a left-hander he has a natural platoon advantage over, Harper is the highest-floor pick on the day — priced at -175 to reflect exactly that certainty.
#5
Miguel Vargas · CHW · 3B
vs NYY starter · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM
97th percentile THE BAT X — top offensive skill
Batting 3rd in lineup · LHB platoon advantage vs NYY RHP
Yankee Stadium — LHB short porch conditions
Best overall offensive skill on CHW roster (THE BAT X)
Vargas ranks in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill per THE BAT X — the highest projection rating for any White Sox hitter. Batting third in the lineup with a left-handed platoon advantage against the Yankees' right-handed starter at Yankee Stadium, he generates quality at-bats in the most power-friendly environment in the AL. At -130 he represents value given that rating.
⭐ STRONG TIER — Picks #6–10
#6
Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF · vs Manaea · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM
25 HR · 31% HR rate — highest in baseball
3.36 projected HR game (Ballpark Pal)
LHB vs LHP Manaea · home park · 3rd-best matchup score
Power stroke + hitter-friendly park + two hittable starters = a player who reaches base. Even without a home run, Schwarber's contact rate at CBP is reliable enough for the hit prop to stand alone.
#7
Bo Bichette · NYM SS · vs Nola · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM
76 hits on the season — elite contact pace
Nola 5.86 ERA · hittable to all contact types
Citizens Bank Park — richest hit environment Friday
76 hits through mid-June puts Bichette on pace for 185+ hits on the season — one of the highest contact figures in the NL. Nola's 5.86 ERA makes every NYM bat a valid target at CBP.
#8
Matt Chapman · SF 3B · vs ATL starter · Truist Park · 1:35 PM
90th percentile THE BAT X — elite skill rating
Truist Park: 3rd-highest altitude · 5th-best RHB avg park
SF Giants' top offensive threat on the road
Chapman's 90th percentile THE BAT X rating is the strongest projection score on the SF Giants roster. Truist Park extends carry and benefits right-handed hitters — a natural pairing for his power-contact game.
#9
Aaron Judge · NYY RF · vs Lowder (CIN) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM
16+ HR · AL HR leader pace · elite plate discipline
Rhett Lowder (CIN) — young road start at Yankee Stadium
Home game · short left-field porch · RHB natural lane
Judge's plate discipline means he reaches base — and records hits — at an elite rate even on non-HR nights. Facing a young Reds arm at home in a park built for his power stroke, this is a high-confidence play at any reasonable price.
#10
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. / Springer · TOR · vs Brown (CHC) · Wrigley Field · 2:20 PM
Confirm TOR top bat in lineup at first pitch
Wrigley Field afternoon — wind typically blows out
Ben Brown (CHC) — hittable for RHB bat speed
TOR@CHC at Wrigley is a solid afternoon hit-prop game. Wind conditions typically favour offence in early afternoon at Wrigley. Confirm which TOR top bat (Guerrero Jr. or Springer) is in the lineup at first pitch.
✅ SOLID TIER — Picks #11–15
#11
Matt Olson · ATL 1B
vs SF Giants · Truist Park 1:35p · NL HR leader · 26.4% HR rate · altitude boost · LHB
-140
#12
Willy Adames · MIL SS
vs CLE · American Family Field 1:35p · power-contact combo · home lineup advantage · .265+ avg
-130
#13
Rafael Devers · SF 3B
vs ATL · Truist Park 1:35p · 17 total bases in L10 games · strong form · altitude boost
-125
#14
Bobby Witt Jr. · KC SS
.309 xBA — 99th percentile · relentless contact · bat speed elite · wherever KC plays today
-150
#15
Freddie Freeman · LAD 1B
.894 OPS · 9 RBI in June alone · elite form · Dodgers: deepest lineup in baseball · wherever LAD plays
-155
📋 VALUE TIER — Picks #16–20
#16
Alec Bohm · PHI 3B
vs Manaea (NYM) · Citizens Bank Park 6:40p · 39 RBI · good context hitter · home advantage
-125
#17
Tarik Skubal · DET · (target DET top bat)
CHW@DET 6:40p · Comerica Park · CHW rotation struggles · home DET lineup advantage
-125
#18
Colt Keith · DET 2B
vs Fedde (CHW) · Comerica Park 6:40p · home game · CHW rotation struggles · Keith building good June
-120
#19
Colson Montgomery · CHW SS
vs NYY · Yankee Stadium 7:05p · 25% HR rate · LHB vs RHP · short porch value
-115
#20
Michael Harris II · ATL CF
vs SF Giants · Truist Park 1:35p · 17.6% HR rate · bats behind Olson · altitude boost
-120
🎯 DART TIER — Picks #21–25 · Best odds value
#21
Yordan Alvarez · HOU DH
.377 avg since May 25 · 1.304 OPS in that span (MLB.com) · wherever HOU plays today
-160
#22
Cody Bellinger · CHW OF
Yankee Stadium 7:05p · 15 total bases in L10 · LHB at Yankee Stadium · veteran form
-118
#23
Taylor Ward · LAA RF
ATH@LAA 2:35p · 94th pct THE BAT · Sutter Health Park hot conditions · run-scoring park
-118
#24
Shohei Ohtani · LAD DH
.302 avg in 2026 · deepest lineup in MLB · wherever Dodgers play Friday
-155
#25
Drake Baldwin · ATL C
vs SF Giants · Truist Park 1:35p · 28.6% raw HR rate · value arm in ATL lineup at altitude
-115
*All odds approximate from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
🏟️ Game-by-Game Hit Prop Breakdown
🔥 NYM @ PHI — Citizens Bank Park — 6:40 PM ET
6 PICKS
Starters: Nola (5.86 ERA, PHI) vs Manaea (4.78 ERA, NYM) — both hittable from both sides.
Park: Ballpark Pal projects 3.36 HR — most of any game on Friday's slate. Wind blowing to right field.
Picks: Marsh #1 (-165), Soto #2 (-155), Harper #4 (-175), Schwarber #6 (-150), Bichette #7 (-140), Bohm #16 (-125).
SGP: Soto + Harper both hit + Over 8.5 runs is the game-level same-game parlay.
⭐ CIN @ NYY — Yankee Stadium — 7:05 PM ET
4 PICKS
Starter: Rhett Lowder (CIN) on the road at Yankee Stadium — young arm in a premium power environment.
Park: 8th-lowest average fence height in MLB. Premium contact + power conditions for both sides.
Picks: Goldschmidt #3 (-150), Judge #9 (-155), Vargas #5 (-130, CHW@NYY), Bellinger #22 (-118).
SF @ ATL — Truist Park — 1:35 PM ET
5 PICKS
Park: 3rd-highest altitude in MLB · 5th-best park for RHB batting average (THE BAT). Extends carry on deep fly balls.
Picks: Olson #11 (-140), Chapman #8 (-130), Devers #13 (-125), Harris II #20 (-120), Baldwin #25 (-115).
TOR @ CHC — Wrigley Field — 2:20 PM ET
AFTERNOON
Starters: Gausman (TOR) vs Brown (CHC) · afternoon Wrigley wind typically blows out early.
Picks: TOR top bat #10 (Guerrero Jr. or Springer) — confirm at lineup card release.
📋 Quick Reference — All 25 Picks
#
Player / Team
Game · Time
Odds
1
Brandon Marsh · PHI LF
NYM@PHI 6:40p
-165
2
Juan Soto · NYM LF
NYM@PHI 6:40p
-155
3
Paul Goldschmidt · NYY 1B
CIN@NYY 7:05p
-150
4
Bryce Harper · PHI 1B
NYM@PHI 6:40p
-175
5
Miguel Vargas · CHW 3B
CHW@NYY 7:05p
-130
6
Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF
NYM@PHI 6:40p
-150
7
Bo Bichette · NYM SS
NYM@PHI 6:40p
-140
8
Matt Chapman · SF 3B
SF@ATL 1:35p
-130
9
Aaron Judge · NYY RF
CIN@NYY 7:05p
-155
10
TOR top bat (Guerrero Jr./Springer)
TOR@CHC 2:20p
-135
11
Matt Olson · ATL 1B
SF@ATL 1:35p
-140
12
Willy Adames · MIL SS
CLE@MIL 1:35p
-130
13
Rafael Devers · SF 3B
SF@ATL 1:35p
-125
14
Bobby Witt Jr. · KC SS
KC game today
-150
15
Freddie Freeman · LAD 1B
LAD game today
-155
16
Alec Bohm · PHI 3B
NYM@PHI 6:40p
-125
17
DET top bat (Keith/Spencer)
CHW@DET 6:40p
-125
18
Colt Keith · DET 2B
CHW@DET 6:40p
-120
19
Colson Montgomery · CHW SS
CHW@NYY 7:05p
-115
20
Michael Harris II · ATL CF
SF@ATL 1:35p
-120
21
Yordan Alvarez · HOU DH
HOU game today
-160
22
Cody Bellinger · CHW OF
CHW@NYY 7:05p
-118
23
Taylor Ward · LAA RF
ATH@LAA 2:35p
-118
24
Shohei Ohtani · LAD DH
LAD game today
-155
25
Drake Baldwin · ATL C
SF@ATL 1:35p
-115
*All odds approximate from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Hit Props
Bet Today's Hit Props — Friday June 19
Marsh -165 · Soto -155 · Harper -175 · Judge -155 · Schwarber -150 · +20 more
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly