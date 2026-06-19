MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 19, 2026

Friday June 19, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Marsh leads with .323 avg and 11-game hit streak · Soto 4-for-10 career vs Nola · Harper hits safely in 52 of 65 games · full ranked list, matchup breakdowns and FanDuel odds across Friday's 14-game slate.

25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit

🔥 Hottest Hit Game: NYM @ PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET — Ballpark Pal: 3.36 projected HR (most on Friday slate). Nola 5.86 ERA vs Manaea 4.78 ERA — both hittable. Six of today's 25 picks are in this single game.

Friday's 14-game MLB slate is anchored by two elite hit-prop environments: Citizens Bank Park (NYM@PHI, 6:40 PM) with 3.36 projected HR and two hittable starters, and Yankee Stadium (CIN@NYY + the power-hitting conditions). Brandon Marsh leads today's list with a .323 batting average, 80 hits and an 11-game hit streak. Juan Soto is 4-for-10 career against Aaron Nola with a 1.000 OPS in those matchups. Bryce Harper has hit safely in 52 of 65 games. All 25 picks ranked by confidence — matchup, form, park and pitcher considered for each.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📊 How We Rank Today's Hit Props Batting average & wOBA — season-long quality of contact Opposing ERA / xERA — hittable starter elevates every bat Recent form (7–14 days) — hot streaks tend to continue Career splits vs pitcher — strongest single-game predictor Ballpark factors — park run-scoring profile and altitude THE BAT X percentile — overall offensive projection rank

⚾ 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit — Ranked by Confidence

All "To Record a Hit" props at -115 to -175 range on FanDuel unless noted · Confirm lineup 30–60 mins before first pitch

🏆 ELITE TIER — Picks #1–5 · Highest Confidence

#1 Brandon Marsh · PHI · LF vs Manaea (NYM) · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM .323 AVG · 80 hits on season 11-game hit streak vs NL losing-record teams 3 consecutive games with a hit entering Friday Citizens Bank Park — best HR park on Friday LHB vs LHP Manaea — favourable split FD Odds -165 Marsh leads the entire Friday hit-prop board. A .323 batting average, 80 hits on the season, and an 11-game hit streak against NL opponents with losing records — combined with three consecutive games with a hit entering Friday — make this the single most bankable prop on the slate. Facing Sean Manaea at Citizens Bank Park, where Ballpark Pal projects the most runs of any game today, the conditions stack perfectly.

#2 Juan Soto · NYM · LF vs Nola (PHI) · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM .297 AVG · .393 OBP · 3-for-5 last game 4-for-10 career vs Nola · 1.000 OPS in those ABs Nola: 5.86 ERA · 1.47 WHIP — hittable RHP 15 HR · .576 SLG vs RHP in 2024–26 window Best matchup score on Friday's entire slate (Covers) FD Odds -155 Covers confirm Soto has the best matchup score on Friday's entire slate. His 4-for-10 career line against Aaron Nola with a 1.000 OPS in those at-bats is the strongest career split data point on today's board. Nola owns a 5.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP — one of the more hittable RHPs in the NL. At -155, Soto is the sharpest value in the top tier, with his career split making the prop analytically justified beyond just his current form.

#3 Paul Goldschmidt · NYY · 1B vs Lowder (CIN) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM .287 BA · 10 HR · 21.7% HR rate Yankee Stadium — 8th-lowest fence height in MLB Rhett Lowder (CIN) — young starter on the road RHB in Yankee Stadium — premium power conditions Top Yankee Stadium pick — batting 3rd in lineup FD Odds -150 Goldschmidt bats third in the Yankees lineup with a platoon advantage against Reds starter Rhett Lowder, a young arm still finding his footing at the major league level. His .287 batting average and 10 HR confirm genuine form. Yankee Stadium's eighth-lowest average fence height creates a premium contact-and-power environment where his right-handed bat consistently performs.

#4 Bryce Harper · PHI · 1B vs Manaea (NYM) · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM .362 OBP · .482 SLG · .415 wOBA · .301 ISO Hit safely in 52 of 65 games — 80% hit rate Home game · Citizens Bank Park fortress LHB vs LHP Manaea — top platoon advantage Covers confirm .415 wOBA + .301 ISO — elite floor FD Odds -175 Harper's 80% hit rate (52 of 65 games) is the most reliable floor stat on Friday's entire board. His .415 wOBA and .301 ISO are confirmed as elite-level contact production metrics. At Citizens Bank Park at home against a left-hander he has a natural platoon advantage over, Harper is the highest-floor pick on the day — priced at -175 to reflect exactly that certainty.

#5 Miguel Vargas · CHW · 3B vs NYY starter · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM 97th percentile THE BAT X — top offensive skill Batting 3rd in lineup · LHB platoon advantage vs NYY RHP Yankee Stadium — LHB short porch conditions Best overall offensive skill on CHW roster (THE BAT X) FD Odds -130 Vargas ranks in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill per THE BAT X — the highest projection rating for any White Sox hitter. Batting third in the lineup with a left-handed platoon advantage against the Yankees' right-handed starter at Yankee Stadium, he generates quality at-bats in the most power-friendly environment in the AL. At -130 he represents value given that rating.

⭐ STRONG TIER — Picks #6–10

#6 Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF · vs Manaea · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM 25 HR · 31% HR rate — highest in baseball 3.36 projected HR game (Ballpark Pal) LHB vs LHP Manaea · home park · 3rd-best matchup score Power stroke + hitter-friendly park + two hittable starters = a player who reaches base. Even without a home run, Schwarber's contact rate at CBP is reliable enough for the hit prop to stand alone. FD -150 #7 Bo Bichette · NYM SS · vs Nola · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM 76 hits on the season — elite contact pace Nola 5.86 ERA · hittable to all contact types Citizens Bank Park — richest hit environment Friday 76 hits through mid-June puts Bichette on pace for 185+ hits on the season — one of the highest contact figures in the NL. Nola's 5.86 ERA makes every NYM bat a valid target at CBP. FD -140 #8 Matt Chapman · SF 3B · vs ATL starter · Truist Park · 1:35 PM 90th percentile THE BAT X — elite skill rating Truist Park: 3rd-highest altitude · 5th-best RHB avg park SF Giants' top offensive threat on the road Chapman's 90th percentile THE BAT X rating is the strongest projection score on the SF Giants roster. Truist Park extends carry and benefits right-handed hitters — a natural pairing for his power-contact game. FD -130 #9 Aaron Judge · NYY RF · vs Lowder (CIN) · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM 16+ HR · AL HR leader pace · elite plate discipline Rhett Lowder (CIN) — young road start at Yankee Stadium Home game · short left-field porch · RHB natural lane Judge's plate discipline means he reaches base — and records hits — at an elite rate even on non-HR nights. Facing a young Reds arm at home in a park built for his power stroke, this is a high-confidence play at any reasonable price. FD -155 #10 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. / Springer · TOR · vs Brown (CHC) · Wrigley Field · 2:20 PM Confirm TOR top bat in lineup at first pitch Wrigley Field afternoon — wind typically blows out Ben Brown (CHC) — hittable for RHB bat speed TOR@CHC at Wrigley is a solid afternoon hit-prop game. Wind conditions typically favour offence in early afternoon at Wrigley. Confirm which TOR top bat (Guerrero Jr. or Springer) is in the lineup at first pitch. FD -135

✅ SOLID TIER — Picks #11–15

#11 Matt Olson · ATL 1B vs SF Giants · Truist Park 1:35p · NL HR leader · 26.4% HR rate · altitude boost · LHB -140 #12 Willy Adames · MIL SS vs CLE · American Family Field 1:35p · power-contact combo · home lineup advantage · .265+ avg -130 #13 Rafael Devers · SF 3B vs ATL · Truist Park 1:35p · 17 total bases in L10 games · strong form · altitude boost -125 #14 Bobby Witt Jr. · KC SS .309 xBA — 99th percentile · relentless contact · bat speed elite · wherever KC plays today -150 #15 Freddie Freeman · LAD 1B .894 OPS · 9 RBI in June alone · elite form · Dodgers: deepest lineup in baseball · wherever LAD plays -155

📋 VALUE TIER — Picks #16–20

#16 Alec Bohm · PHI 3B vs Manaea (NYM) · Citizens Bank Park 6:40p · 39 RBI · good context hitter · home advantage -125 #17 Tarik Skubal · DET · (target DET top bat) CHW@DET 6:40p · Comerica Park · CHW rotation struggles · home DET lineup advantage -125 #18 Colt Keith · DET 2B vs Fedde (CHW) · Comerica Park 6:40p · home game · CHW rotation struggles · Keith building good June -120 #19 Colson Montgomery · CHW SS vs NYY · Yankee Stadium 7:05p · 25% HR rate · LHB vs RHP · short porch value -115 #20 Michael Harris II · ATL CF vs SF Giants · Truist Park 1:35p · 17.6% HR rate · bats behind Olson · altitude boost -120

🎯 DART TIER — Picks #21–25 · Best odds value

#21 Yordan Alvarez · HOU DH .377 avg since May 25 · 1.304 OPS in that span (MLB.com) · wherever HOU plays today -160 #22 Cody Bellinger · CHW OF Yankee Stadium 7:05p · 15 total bases in L10 · LHB at Yankee Stadium · veteran form -118 #23 Taylor Ward · LAA RF ATH@LAA 2:35p · 94th pct THE BAT · Sutter Health Park hot conditions · run-scoring park -118 #24 Shohei Ohtani · LAD DH .302 avg in 2026 · deepest lineup in MLB · wherever Dodgers play Friday -155 #25 Drake Baldwin · ATL C vs SF Giants · Truist Park 1:35p · 28.6% raw HR rate · value arm in ATL lineup at altitude -115

*All odds approximate from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

🏟️ Game-by-Game Hit Prop Breakdown

🔥 NYM @ PHI — Citizens Bank Park — 6:40 PM ET 6 PICKS Starters: Nola (5.86 ERA, PHI) vs Manaea (4.78 ERA, NYM) — both hittable from both sides.

Park: Ballpark Pal projects 3.36 HR — most of any game on Friday's slate. Wind blowing to right field.

Picks: Marsh #1 (-165), Soto #2 (-155), Harper #4 (-175), Schwarber #6 (-150), Bichette #7 (-140), Bohm #16 (-125).

SGP: Soto + Harper both hit + Over 8.5 runs is the game-level same-game parlay. ⭐ CIN @ NYY — Yankee Stadium — 7:05 PM ET 4 PICKS Starter: Rhett Lowder (CIN) on the road at Yankee Stadium — young arm in a premium power environment.

Park: 8th-lowest average fence height in MLB. Premium contact + power conditions for both sides.

Picks: Goldschmidt #3 (-150), Judge #9 (-155), Vargas #5 (-130, CHW@NYY), Bellinger #22 (-118). SF @ ATL — Truist Park — 1:35 PM ET 5 PICKS Park: 3rd-highest altitude in MLB · 5th-best park for RHB batting average (THE BAT). Extends carry on deep fly balls.

Picks: Olson #11 (-140), Chapman #8 (-130), Devers #13 (-125), Harris II #20 (-120), Baldwin #25 (-115). TOR @ CHC — Wrigley Field — 2:20 PM ET AFTERNOON Starters: Gausman (TOR) vs Brown (CHC) · afternoon Wrigley wind typically blows out early.

Picks: TOR top bat #10 (Guerrero Jr. or Springer) — confirm at lineup card release.

📋 Quick Reference — All 25 Picks

# Player / Team Game · Time Odds 1 Brandon Marsh · PHI LF NYM@PHI 6:40p -165 2 Juan Soto · NYM LF NYM@PHI 6:40p -155 3 Paul Goldschmidt · NYY 1B CIN@NYY 7:05p -150 4 Bryce Harper · PHI 1B NYM@PHI 6:40p -175 5 Miguel Vargas · CHW 3B CHW@NYY 7:05p -130 6 Kyle Schwarber · PHI LF NYM@PHI 6:40p -150 7 Bo Bichette · NYM SS NYM@PHI 6:40p -140 8 Matt Chapman · SF 3B SF@ATL 1:35p -130 9 Aaron Judge · NYY RF CIN@NYY 7:05p -155 10 TOR top bat (Guerrero Jr./Springer) TOR@CHC 2:20p -135 11 Matt Olson · ATL 1B SF@ATL 1:35p -140 12 Willy Adames · MIL SS CLE@MIL 1:35p -130 13 Rafael Devers · SF 3B SF@ATL 1:35p -125 14 Bobby Witt Jr. · KC SS KC game today -150 15 Freddie Freeman · LAD 1B LAD game today -155 16 Alec Bohm · PHI 3B NYM@PHI 6:40p -125 17 DET top bat (Keith/Spencer) CHW@DET 6:40p -125 18 Colt Keith · DET 2B CHW@DET 6:40p -120 19 Colson Montgomery · CHW SS CHW@NYY 7:05p -115 20 Michael Harris II · ATL CF SF@ATL 1:35p -120 21 Yordan Alvarez · HOU DH HOU game today -160 22 Cody Bellinger · CHW OF CHW@NYY 7:05p -118 23 Taylor Ward · LAA RF ATH@LAA 2:35p -118 24 Shohei Ohtani · LAD DH LAD game today -155 25 Drake Baldwin · ATL C SF@ATL 1:35p -115

*All odds approximate from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Hit Props Bet Today's Hit Props — Friday June 19 Marsh -165 · Soto -155 · Harper -175 · Judge -155 · Schwarber -150 · +20 more

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly