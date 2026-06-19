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USA vs Australia Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Australia Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup
USA vs Australia First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
● MATCHDAY — 3:00 PM ET TODAY · LUMEN FIELD, SEATTLE
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook

USA vs Australia: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Balogun +450 the top pick — same mechanism as his opener vs Paraguay · Pulisic +500 conditional on team sheet · Full first goal board USA & Australia · long-odds darts & parlay ideas.

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇺🇸
USA ML
-165
Draw
+340
Under 2.5
-118
🇦🇺
AUS ML
+410
⚠️ PULISIC STATUS — WAIT FOR TEAM SHEET BEFORE BETTING HIS FIRST GOAL
CBS Sports' Pardeep Cattry (on the ground): "still training individually — hard to see him starting." Weah expected at LW. Pulisic first goal +500 — check team sheet on FOX Sports ~60 mins before 3 PM ET kickoff first.

Balogun +450 is the top first goal bet for this match — the same through-ball-in-behind mechanism he used to open the scoring against Paraguay in the first 12 minutes is fully intact today. USA press from kick-off, Australia's back three retreats, and Balogun's central run in behind is the most logical route to the first goal on the board. At +450, it implies roughly an 18% probability — a fair price for the primary finishing option in a team expected to dominate possession and press high from the whistle. Pulisic at +500 is the conditional dart: outstanding value if he starts, but do not bet until the team sheet drops.

All first goal odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook live board. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

⭐ Top Pick: Balogun First Goal Scorer

🏆 TOP PICK ~18% implied probability
Folarin Balogun — USA CF
Monaco · confirmed starting · scored first goal vs Paraguay inside 12 mins
First Goal
+450
Anytime
+150
2+ Goals
+850
⭐ FanDuel Research: "higher-probability opening goal pick" vs Pulisic Scored Goal #1 vs PAR inside 12 mins — same mechanism today 28.4% anytime model probability — highest for any forward in fixture Confirmed starting CF · unchanged XI · Tillman + McKennie delivery partners
⚙️ How This Goal Gets Scored — The Mechanism
Step 1: USA press from kick-off. Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 presses high in the first 15 minutes — confirmed by the Paraguay game where they scored in minute 12.
Step 2: Australia's 3-4-2-1 drops deep under pressure. The back three of Souttar, Burgess and Circati sits narrow to protect centrally.
Step 3: Tillman (MOTM vs Paraguay, confirmed starting) or McKennie plays the through-ball into the channel between AUS CB and WB as Freeman or Robinson overloads wide.
Step 4: Balogun runs onto the through-ball centrally. His opening goal against Paraguay came from precisely this movement — a diagonal run in behind onto a Tillman pass. Same structure, same players, same result.

FanDuel Research explicitly names Balogun at +450 as "the shorter first-scorer price and the model's higher-probability opening goal pick." The ~18% implied probability is a fair market rate for the primary finishing option of a team expected to dominate possession and press high from minute one. Crucially, this mechanism is independent of Pulisic's fitness — whether Weah or Pulisic starts at LW, the Tillman-to-Balogun through-ball route is intact.

Bet recommendation: Balogun First Goal +450 is the primary bet. A $10 bet returns $55 total. For extra value: combine with USA ML in a two-leg parlay for ~+175. Both legs are correlated — Balogun first goals come inside USA wins.
First goal inside 12 mins vs PAR → same early press pattern today AUS back three drops deep = exact channel Balogun runs into Prop holds with Weah OR Pulisic at LW — Tillman is the key
Bet Balogun First Goal +450 at FanDuel Bet Now

⚠️ Pulisic First Goal — Only If Confirmed Starting

Christian Pulisic — USA LW
AC Milan · day-to-day · CBS Sports expects him OUT · wait for team sheet
First Goal
+500
Anytime
+175
G or Assist
+110
⚠️ DO NOT BET PULISIC FIRST GOAL BEFORE CHECKING THE TEAM SHEET. As a bench player he would need to come on AND score first — a much narrower pathway. Check FOX Sports ~60 mins before the 3 PM ET kickoff.

IF CONFIRMED STARTING: FanDuel Research calls this "the slightly longer dart — worth backing at small stakes for the history angle alone." A Pulisic first goal tonight would tie Eric Wynalda 4th on the USA all-time scoring list. Two routes: (1) cutting inside from LW onto his right foot for a direct shot; (2) winning and converting a penalty as confirmed spot-kick taker. Both live from minute one if he starts.

⚠️ Check FOX Sports 60 mins pre-KO before placing If starting: +500 small-stakes dart · history angle · penalty route

📋 Full First Goal Board — USA & Australia

🇺🇸 USA Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ Folarin Balogun · CF
Confirmed starting · 28.4% model · scored G1 vs PAR min 12 · TOP PICK
+150
+450
⚠️ Christian Pulisic · LW
Day-to-day · UNCERTAIN · check team sheet · G or Assist +110
+175
+500
Ricardo Pepi · CF (bench)
PSV · primary Balogun backup · confirmed bench
+165
+475
Haji Wright · CF (bench)
Coventry · scored brace vs AUS Oct 2025 friendly
+185
+550
Giovanni Reyna · MID (bench)
Dortmund · scored trivela vs Paraguay · late cameo
+250
+700
Brenden Aaronson · LW (bench)
Leeds · LW option if Pulisic absent · confirmed bench
+285
+800
Alejandro Zendejas · FWD (bench)
Club América · late cameo route only
+285
+800
Weston McKennie · AM
Juventus · confirmed starting · MOTM vs PAR · set-piece delivery
+310
+850
Timothy Weah · LW (if Pulisic out)
Marseille · CBS Sports projected starter · wide threat
~+350
~+1000
Malik Tillman · DM
Rangers · confirmed starting · 1 assist vs PAR · primary delivery partner
~+380
~+1000
🇦🇺 Australia Player
Anytime
First Goal
⚡ Nestory Irankunda · AM
Watford · scored vs Turkey · pace vs Freeman · AUS counter dart
~+550
~+1400
Mohamed Toure · CF
Norwich · sole AUS striker · calf knock · confirmed fit
+400
~+1100
Connor Metcalfe · AM
Scored 2nd goal vs Turkey · advanced mid · confirmed starting
~+600
~+1600

*All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. AUS first goal odds estimated where not directly listed. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

💎 Value Analysis — First Goal vs Anytime

Why First Goal vs Anytime — The Maths

Balogun anytime is +150. Balogun first goal is +450. The first goal market pays three times more. The question is whether the first-goal-specific factors reduce the probability enough to eliminate the value gap. They don't — Balogun scored the opener against Paraguay in minute 12. USA press high from kick-off. Australia drop deep. The pathway to a first goal in the opening 15 minutes is fully present today, and +450 for that specific outcome is genuinely attractive compared to +150 for any goal across all 90 minutes.

✅ Best Bet: Balogun First Goal
+450

The primary bet. Holds regardless of Pulisic status. Same mechanism as Goal #1 vs Paraguay. FanDuel Research's "higher-probability opening goal pick." ~18% implied — a one-in-five shot at $55 return on $10.

⚠️ Conditional Dart: Pulisic First Goal
+500 IF STARTING

FanDuel Research: "worth backing at small stakes for the history angle alone." A Pulisic first goal ties Wynalda 4th on USA's all-time list. Penalty route also live. Only bet if confirmed starting.

🎯 Long Dart: Irankunda First Goal
~+1400 TINY STAKES

The only realistic AUS first goal route. Counter-attack through Irankunda vs Freeman's channel — if he scores first, it means USA's high press opened the space early. $5 returns $75 if it lands. Chaos lovers only.

🔴 Skip: Pepi +475 and Wright +550
NOT THE PLAY

Both are bench players at slightly worse odds than Balogun who starts at +450. A two-step outcome (come on + score first) at +475/+550 offers less value than taking the confirmed starter at +450.

🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas

⚽ USA vs Australia · First Goal Combos
Safe — Balogun First Goal + USA ML (~+175)
Balogun First Goal +450 + USA ML -165. Correlated legs — he scored first in the 4-1 Paraguay win. $10 returns ~$27.50 total.
Value — Balogun First Goal + Under 2.5 (~+250)
Balogun First Goal +450 + Under 2.5 -118. A USA 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline where Balogun opens settles both legs. SportsLine's primary pick + the top first goal bet aligned perfectly.
Triple — Balogun First + Pulisic Anytime + USA ML (if Pulisic starts · ~+700)
Three correlated legs in a USA-dominant game. Check the team sheet before building this one.
Chaos Dart — Irankunda First + AUS to score · Tiny stakes only
~+1400 + AUS scores (+117). Pure entertainment value. Tiny stakes only.
📋 First Goal Best Bets — Ranked
⭐ #1 — Balogun First Goal
Same mechanism as Paraguay G1 · ~18% implied · FanDuel Research top opener pick
+450
⚠️ #2 — Pulisic First Goal (IF starting)
Small-stakes dart · history angle · penalty route · check lineup first
+500
💎 SGP — Balogun First + USA ML
Correlated · opener + USA win · ~+175
~+175
🎯 Dart — Irankunda First Goal · tiny stakes
AUS counter · $5 returns $75 · chaos only
~+1400
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 First Goal Props
Bet First Goal Scorer — 3 PM ET Today
Balogun +450 · Pulisic +500 (if starting) · Irankunda ~+1400 dart
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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