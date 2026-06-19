USA vs Australia Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal, Picks, Best Bets for World Cup
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USA vs Australia: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Balogun +450 the top pick — same mechanism as his opener vs Paraguay · Pulisic +500 conditional on team sheet · Full first goal board USA & Australia · long-odds darts & parlay ideas.
Balogun +450 is the top first goal bet for this match — the same through-ball-in-behind mechanism he used to open the scoring against Paraguay in the first 12 minutes is fully intact today. USA press from kick-off, Australia's back three retreats, and Balogun's central run in behind is the most logical route to the first goal on the board. At +450, it implies roughly an 18% probability — a fair price for the primary finishing option in a team expected to dominate possession and press high from the whistle. Pulisic at +500 is the conditional dart: outstanding value if he starts, but do not bet until the team sheet drops.
All first goal odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook live board. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
⭐ Top Pick: Balogun First Goal Scorer
Step 2: Australia's 3-4-2-1 drops deep under pressure. The back three of Souttar, Burgess and Circati sits narrow to protect centrally.
Step 3: Tillman (MOTM vs Paraguay, confirmed starting) or McKennie plays the through-ball into the channel between AUS CB and WB as Freeman or Robinson overloads wide.
Step 4: Balogun runs onto the through-ball centrally. His opening goal against Paraguay came from precisely this movement — a diagonal run in behind onto a Tillman pass. Same structure, same players, same result.
FanDuel Research explicitly names Balogun at +450 as "the shorter first-scorer price and the model's higher-probability opening goal pick." The ~18% implied probability is a fair market rate for the primary finishing option of a team expected to dominate possession and press high from minute one. Crucially, this mechanism is independent of Pulisic's fitness — whether Weah or Pulisic starts at LW, the Tillman-to-Balogun through-ball route is intact.
⚠️ Pulisic First Goal — Only If Confirmed Starting
IF CONFIRMED STARTING: FanDuel Research calls this "the slightly longer dart — worth backing at small stakes for the history angle alone." A Pulisic first goal tonight would tie Eric Wynalda 4th on the USA all-time scoring list. Two routes: (1) cutting inside from LW onto his right foot for a direct shot; (2) winning and converting a penalty as confirmed spot-kick taker. Both live from minute one if he starts.
📋 Full First Goal Board — USA & Australia
*All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. AUS first goal odds estimated where not directly listed. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
💎 Value Analysis — First Goal vs Anytime
Balogun anytime is +150. Balogun first goal is +450. The first goal market pays three times more. The question is whether the first-goal-specific factors reduce the probability enough to eliminate the value gap. They don't — Balogun scored the opener against Paraguay in minute 12. USA press high from kick-off. Australia drop deep. The pathway to a first goal in the opening 15 minutes is fully present today, and +450 for that specific outcome is genuinely attractive compared to +150 for any goal across all 90 minutes.
The primary bet. Holds regardless of Pulisic status. Same mechanism as Goal #1 vs Paraguay. FanDuel Research's "higher-probability opening goal pick." ~18% implied — a one-in-five shot at $55 return on $10.
FanDuel Research: "worth backing at small stakes for the history angle alone." A Pulisic first goal ties Wynalda 4th on USA's all-time list. Penalty route also live. Only bet if confirmed starting.
The only realistic AUS first goal route. Counter-attack through Irankunda vs Freeman's channel — if he scores first, it means USA's high press opened the space early. $5 returns $75 if it lands. Chaos lovers only.
Both are bench players at slightly worse odds than Balogun who starts at +450. A two-step outcome (come on + score first) at +475/+550 offers less value than taking the confirmed starter at +450.
🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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