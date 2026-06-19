USA vs Australia Prediction: Best Chris Richards Prop Bets for Today World Cup 2026

World Cup passing record-holder (83/83 vs Paraguay) · US Men's Player of the Year 2025 · the defensive anchor whose performance shapes USA's clean sheet odds, ML and Under — full analysis and the FanDuel bets that flow from his role.

Chris Richards is the unsung anchor of the USA's World Cup run — the centre-back who completed 83 of 83 passes against Paraguay to set a new World Cup record, won all four aerial duels, and quietly allowed Balogun, Pulisic and Tillman to do the headline work while he kept the house in order. As the US Men's Player of the Year in 2025, he is the defensive backbone Pochettino builds around. FanDuel does not offer a traditional goalscorer prop for Richards — he is a CB and that is appropriate. But his performance directly shapes three of the strongest bets on the board today: USA ML -165, Under 2.5 -118, and the USA clean sheet market. This article explains exactly how Richards' role and form underpin each one — and includes the one long-odds dart for the most adventurous bettors.

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📌 Why No Traditional Goal Prop? Richards plays right-sided CB in USA's 4-2-3-1. FanDuel's goalscorer prop board lists USA forwards (Balogun, Pepi, Wright) and attacking midfielders (Pulisic, Reyna, Aaronson, McKennie) — centre-backs are not offered in the standard anytime scorer market for a reason. In 23 Premier League starts in 2025-26, Richards scored 1 goal. He took 1 shot vs Paraguay (off target). The honest article on Richards props is not about a goalscorer bet — it is about the three match markets his performance makes more attractive, plus one genuine long-odds corner/set-piece dart. Those are the right bets for a bettor interested in backing Richards' influence on this game.

📖 The World Cup Record & Why It Matters for Betting

83 from 83 — New World Cup Record · Previous Best: John Stones, 71 from 71 THE RECORD 83 passes completed from 83 attempts — a new World Cup record for the most accurate passes without a single misplaced ball in a single match. The previous record was John Stones' 71 from 71. Sofascore confirmed: Richards also won 4 aerial duels, made 3 clearances, 1 interception and 1 tackle in the same performance. WHY IT MATTERS A CB who completes every pass is not just defending — he is starting attacks. Richards' distribution from the back is the first pass of every USA attacking sequence. His 83/83 means USA never lost possession from their defensive third, allowing the press to be maintained and the attack to receive the ball in advanced positions throughout the 4-1 win. CONTEXT Squawka: "With Dest pushing high as a winger and Freeman overlapping, Richards often had to slide across and cover the entire right channel. His pace is what makes that work, letting the United States commit men forward without leaving space in behind." He is the defensive anchor Pochettino builds the USA system around. Betting translation: A CB performing at record-setting level means USA's defensive shape is operating at its ceiling. A clean, organised, high-press back line that concedes nothing cheaply → Clean Sheet market, Under 2.5, USA ML. These are the three bets that Richards' form directly underpins.

⭐ Bet #1 — USA ML (Richards' Defensive Anchor Role)

USA to Win — Money Line Unanimous expert pick · Richards anchors the defensive structure that makes USA hard to beat Odds -165 Covers Ence: backing USA even without Pulisic — explicit Richards' 83/83 passing = USA's defensive foundation intact Covers: "pace in defense — Richards able to track back quickly" Richards' pace lets USA defend high and commit men forward safely RotoWire + SportsLine unanimous · Lumen Field 69,000 home Covers: "won't be possible against a USA side with much more mobility" The link between Richards and USA ML is structural: his pace recovery allows Pochettino to play with genuinely advanced fullbacks (Freeman and Robinson) and a high-press system without leaving a gap in behind. Covers' Ence explicitly noted Richards' ability "to track back quickly" as a reason USA's more mobile side will be too much for Australia — using it as the direct contrast to Turkey, who Beach held at bay but couldn't press or transition against like USA can. The unanimous expert pick (Covers, RotoWire, SportsLine, CBS Sports) holds regardless of Pulisic's status. USA ML -165 is the foundational bet of the day, and Richards' form is a significant part of why the defensive architecture supports it.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet USA ML (-165)

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📉 Bet #2 — Under 2.5 Goals (Richards' Defensive Ceiling)

Under 2.5 Goals SportsLine Green explicit primary pick · last 3 AUS Under · Richards' CB excellence supports tight game Odds -118 SportsLine Green: Under 2.5 explicit primary best bet Last 3 Australia matches all went Under 2.5 Richards: just 2 mistakes leading to goals in 160 Crystal Palace apps AUS 3-4-2-1 deep block — not built to score, built to absorb USA only conceded after building 3-0 lead vs Paraguay Pulisic absence reduces USA's creative ceiling further The Under 2.5 case has two sides — and Richards underpins the USA defensive half directly. His Crystal Palace record tells the story: 600 clearances, 325 aerial duels won, 135 interceptions, 125 tackles won — and just two mistakes leading to a goal in 160 appearances. A CB of that calibre does not leak cheap goals. Against Australia's 3-4-2-1 system that conceded 72% possession vs Turkey and created virtually nothing from open play, the combination of Richards' defensive excellence and Australia's inherently conservative structure points firmly at a tight, controlled game. SportsLine's Martin Green makes this his explicit primary best bet: "The Americans looked strong on defense, only giving up one second-half goal to Paraguay after building a 3-0 lead. Australia, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet against Turkiye. The last three Australia matches have gone Under 2.5 total goals." With Richards organising USA's back line in front of a settled Adams-Tillman double pivot, there is no structural route to a high-scoring game.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Under 2.5 Goals (-118)

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🛡️ Bet #3 — USA to Keep a Clean Sheet

USA Clean Sheet Check FanDuel for live price · most directly linked to Richards' personal performance Check FD ~+120 Most directly tied to Richards' personal defensive performance Australia: 9 shots vs Turkey · 0 shots requiring saves from open play Richards: just 2 mistakes leading to goals in 160 Crystal Palace apps USA's only route to conceding: Irankunda pace counter vs Freeman Expert consensus: USA 2-0 (RotoWire · CBS Sports) · 1-0 realistic Toure doubt (if absent) weakens AUS attacking threat significantly This is the market most directly tied to Richards' individual performance. The USA clean sheet is a bet on his aerial dominance vs Toure or Leckie, his pace recovery when Irankunda tries to run in behind Freeman's channel, and his organisational leadership alongside Tim Ream. Check FanDuel for the current clean sheet price — it typically sits around +120 to +130 for this fixture, which prices USA keeping a clean sheet at roughly 43-45%. That looks fair to slightly underpriced given Australia's genuinely limited attacking output (9 total shots vs Turkey, only 2 on target). Australia's only realistic goal-scoring mechanism is Irankunda's pace on the counter when Freeman pushes forward. Richards' recovery speed — confirmed by Covers as a key USA asset — is specifically what neutralises that threat. His ability to slide across the entire right channel when Freeman overlaps is the system protection against Irankunda. A clean sheet requires that system to hold. Based on his form and the opponent's limited threat, the USA clean sheet is the most Richards-specific bet on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet USA Clean Sheet (~+120) — check FD for live price

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🎯 Long-Odds Dart: Richards Anytime Scorer / Set-Piece

⚠️ Long-Odds Only — CB Set-Piece Dart · Tiny Stakes Richards will not score. But he might. He took one shot vs Paraguay — from inside the box off-target, with an xG of 0.0266. He scored once in 23 Premier League starts in 2025-26. Set-piece deliveries into the box from USA's dead-ball situations (Tillman, McKennie, Robinson are the takers with Pulisic likely absent) give Richards aerial opportunities from corners and free kicks. Scored 1 goal in 23 Premier League starts 2025-26 (Crystal Palace) Took 1 shot vs Paraguay — inside box, off-target, xG: 0.0266 325 aerial duels won at Crystal Palace — strong from set-pieces USA expected to win — late set-pieces accumulate in a winning game FanDuel does not typically list CB in standard goalscorer market Check FD SGP builder for any available Richards scorer prop How to access if interested: FanDuel's SGP (Same-Game Parlay) builder sometimes allows CB goalscorer additions at long odds. Search Richards in the player props section or try the SGP tool. Alternatively, check alternate prop markets around 60 minutes before kickoff for the full prop menu. If available: tiny stakes only — this is a novelty bet, not a value play. USA ML -165, Under 2.5 -118 and USA Clean Sheet ~+120 are where the real Richards-related value lives.

📊 Chris Richards — Full Profile

Chris Richards · Crystal Palace · USA #26 · CB · 25 years old World Cup passing record vs Paraguay 83/83 Previous WC passing record holder John Stones (ENG) — 71/71 US Men's Player of the Year 2025 Crystal Palace appearances 160 Crystal Palace clearances 600 Crystal Palace aerial duels won 325 Mistakes leading to goal (160 apps) 2 Trophies with Crystal Palace FA Cup + Community Shield 2025 Missed Qatar 2022 — first World Cup 25 years old

Stats via Squawka, FotMob, Sofascore, U.S. Soccer, FIFA. Current as of June 19, 2026.

📋 Chris Richards — Bets Summary · USA vs Australia · 3 PM ET 🇺🇸 USA ML Richards' defensive anchor · pace lets USA press high · unanimous experts -165 📉 Under 2.5 Goals Richards' CB excellence + AUS deep block · SportsLine Green primary -118 🛡️ USA Clean Sheet Most Richards-specific · pace neutralises Irankunda · check FD ~+120 🎯 Richards Scorer (if listed) SGP builder · check FD · tiny stakes · novelty only · not a value bet check FD

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet USA vs Australia — 3 PM ET Today USA -165 · Under 2.5 -118 · USA Clean Sheet ~+120 · Balogun +150

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FAQ: Chris Richards — USA vs Australia

Is there a Chris Richards anytime scorer prop on FanDuel? FanDuel does not typically list centre-backs in the standard anytime goalscorer market. The ESPN odds board lists Balogun, Pepi, Wright, Pulisic, Reyna, Aaronson and McKennie as the USA goalscorer options — no CB appears. If you want to bet on Richards specifically, check the FanDuel SGP builder around kickoff, where defender goalscorer options occasionally appear at long odds. The clean sheet market, USA ML -165 and Under 2.5 -118 are the three bets that most directly reflect Richards' defensive quality and his performance vs Paraguay.

What was Chris Richards' World Cup record vs Paraguay? Richards completed 83 of 83 passes against Paraguay — a new World Cup record for the most accurate passes in a perfect passing performance in a single match. The previous record was held by England's John Stones with 71 from 71. He also won all four aerial duels, made three clearances, one interception and one tackle in the same performance. Sofascore confirmed the full data.

Why is Richards important for the USA clean sheet? Australia's primary goal threat is Irankunda's pace on the counter when Freeman pushes forward. Richards plays right-sided CB and his recovery pace — explicitly noted by Covers as "able to track back quickly" — is what allows Freeman to overlap at all. When Freeman commits high, Richards slides across to cover the entire right channel. That system is the defensive answer to Australia's counter threat, and whether it holds determines the clean sheet. Richards has made just two mistakes leading to goals in 160 Crystal Palace appearances.

Who is Chris Richards? Richards is a 25-year-old centre-back born in Alabama who progressed through Bayern Munich's academy and joined Crystal Palace, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2025 — the club's first major trophies. He was named US Men's Player of the Year in 2025. He missed Qatar 2022 with a hamstring injury — this World Cup is his first. He set a new World Cup passing record in the opener against Paraguay.