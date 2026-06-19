USA vs Australia Prediction: Best Chris Richards Prop Bets for Today World Cup 2026
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USA vs Australia: Best Chris Richards Bets & Analysis
World Cup passing record-holder (83/83 vs Paraguay) · US Men's Player of the Year 2025 · the defensive anchor whose performance shapes USA's clean sheet odds, ML and Under — full analysis and the FanDuel bets that flow from his role.
Chris Richards is the unsung anchor of the USA's World Cup run — the centre-back who completed 83 of 83 passes against Paraguay to set a new World Cup record, won all four aerial duels, and quietly allowed Balogun, Pulisic and Tillman to do the headline work while he kept the house in order. As the US Men's Player of the Year in 2025, he is the defensive backbone Pochettino builds around. FanDuel does not offer a traditional goalscorer prop for Richards — he is a CB and that is appropriate. But his performance directly shapes three of the strongest bets on the board today: USA ML -165, Under 2.5 -118, and the USA clean sheet market. This article explains exactly how Richards' role and form underpin each one — and includes the one long-odds dart for the most adventurous bettors.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly. Confirm lineup before wagering.
Richards plays right-sided CB in USA's 4-2-3-1. FanDuel's goalscorer prop board lists USA forwards (Balogun, Pepi, Wright) and attacking midfielders (Pulisic, Reyna, Aaronson, McKennie) — centre-backs are not offered in the standard anytime scorer market for a reason. In 23 Premier League starts in 2025-26, Richards scored 1 goal. He took 1 shot vs Paraguay (off target). The honest article on Richards props is not about a goalscorer bet — it is about the three match markets his performance makes more attractive, plus one genuine long-odds corner/set-piece dart. Those are the right bets for a bettor interested in backing Richards' influence on this game.
📖 The World Cup Record & Why It Matters for Betting
⭐ Bet #1 — USA ML (Richards' Defensive Anchor Role)
The link between Richards and USA ML is structural: his pace recovery allows Pochettino to play with genuinely advanced fullbacks (Freeman and Robinson) and a high-press system without leaving a gap in behind. Covers' Ence explicitly noted Richards' ability "to track back quickly" as a reason USA's more mobile side will be too much for Australia — using it as the direct contrast to Turkey, who Beach held at bay but couldn't press or transition against like USA can. The unanimous expert pick (Covers, RotoWire, SportsLine, CBS Sports) holds regardless of Pulisic's status. USA ML -165 is the foundational bet of the day, and Richards' form is a significant part of why the defensive architecture supports it.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📉 Bet #2 — Under 2.5 Goals (Richards' Defensive Ceiling)
The Under 2.5 case has two sides — and Richards underpins the USA defensive half directly. His Crystal Palace record tells the story: 600 clearances, 325 aerial duels won, 135 interceptions, 125 tackles won — and just two mistakes leading to a goal in 160 appearances. A CB of that calibre does not leak cheap goals. Against Australia's 3-4-2-1 system that conceded 72% possession vs Turkey and created virtually nothing from open play, the combination of Richards' defensive excellence and Australia's inherently conservative structure points firmly at a tight, controlled game.
SportsLine's Martin Green makes this his explicit primary best bet: "The Americans looked strong on defense, only giving up one second-half goal to Paraguay after building a 3-0 lead. Australia, meanwhile, kept a clean sheet against Turkiye. The last three Australia matches have gone Under 2.5 total goals." With Richards organising USA's back line in front of a settled Adams-Tillman double pivot, there is no structural route to a high-scoring game.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🛡️ Bet #3 — USA to Keep a Clean Sheet
This is the market most directly tied to Richards' individual performance. The USA clean sheet is a bet on his aerial dominance vs Toure or Leckie, his pace recovery when Irankunda tries to run in behind Freeman's channel, and his organisational leadership alongside Tim Ream. Check FanDuel for the current clean sheet price — it typically sits around +120 to +130 for this fixture, which prices USA keeping a clean sheet at roughly 43-45%. That looks fair to slightly underpriced given Australia's genuinely limited attacking output (9 total shots vs Turkey, only 2 on target).
Australia's only realistic goal-scoring mechanism is Irankunda's pace on the counter when Freeman pushes forward. Richards' recovery speed — confirmed by Covers as a key USA asset — is specifically what neutralises that threat. His ability to slide across the entire right channel when Freeman overlaps is the system protection against Irankunda. A clean sheet requires that system to hold. Based on his form and the opponent's limited threat, the USA clean sheet is the most Richards-specific bet on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Long-Odds Dart: Richards Anytime Scorer / Set-Piece
Richards will not score. But he might. He took one shot vs Paraguay — from inside the box off-target, with an xG of 0.0266. He scored once in 23 Premier League starts in 2025-26. Set-piece deliveries into the box from USA's dead-ball situations (Tillman, McKennie, Robinson are the takers with Pulisic likely absent) give Richards aerial opportunities from corners and free kicks.
📊 Chris Richards — Full Profile
Stats via Squawka, FotMob, Sofascore, U.S. Soccer, FIFA. Current as of June 19, 2026.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Chris Richards — USA vs Australia
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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