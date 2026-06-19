USA vs Australia Prediction Today - Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for World Cup Match

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
USA vs Australia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Full odds board for every USA and Australia goalscorer · Balogun +150 the top pick · Pulisic uncertain — wait for team sheet · Irankunda the long-odds AUS dart · value analysis for every tier.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇺🇸
USA ML
-165
Draw
+340
Under 2.5
-118
🇦🇺
AUS ML
+410
⚠️ PULISIC STATUS — WAIT FOR TEAM SHEET BEFORE BETTING HIS PROPS
CBS Sports' Pardeep Cattry (on the ground): "still training individually — hard to see him starting." Weah expected to replace him at LW. Pulisic anytime +175 and Goal or Assist +110 — do NOT bet until confirmed on team sheet ~60 mins before 3 PM ET kickoff on FOX Sports.
Every anytime goalscorer prop for USA vs Australia ranked, rated and explained. Balogun +150 is the clear top pick — Sportscasting's model gives him a 28.4% probability, the highest for any player in this fixture, and his brace against Paraguay sets the template for exactly how he scores against a deep defensive back three. The Pulisic market is the most important thing to watch before kickoff: if he starts, his +175 anytime or +110 Goal or Assist are standout value. If he doesn't, his props are off the board. Below is the full ranked board from top pick to long-odds AUS darts.
All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook live board. Model probability via Sportscasting. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Subject to change.
⭐ Top Pick: Balogun Anytime Goalscorer
🏆 TOP PICK28.4% model probability
Folarin Balogun — USA CF
Monaco · confirmed starting · scored twice vs Paraguay
Anytime
+150
First Goal
+450
2+ Goals
+850
⭐ SportsLine + CBS Sports + Sportscasting — all explicit top pickRotoWire best bet for this matchFOX Sports named him at +155First WC brace for USA since 1930
Balogun is the unanimous top goalscorer pick across every major analysis source for this match. Sportscasting's model gives him a 28.4% anytime probability — the highest of any forward in the fixture — reflecting a structural advantage that goes beyond form alone. Australia's 3-4-2-1 with Souttar, Burgess and Circati as a back three creates the exact central channel Balogun exploited twice against Paraguay: once centrally from a through-ball, once from a wide channel after a Tillman pass. The mechanism repeats regardless of Pulisic's fitness, because Tillman and McKennie — his proven delivery partners — are both confirmed starters.
Australia's 3-4-2-1 means only two central midfielders screen a back three. When USA's attacking midfielders pull those two wide, the direct line to Balogun opens. He scored the Paraguay opener from exactly this mechanism — a central run in behind an exposed back three — and his ability to finish both centrally and from wide means he doesn't need a single delivery route to score.
Bet recommendation: Balogun Anytime +150 is the primary standalone bet for this match — it holds regardless of Pulisic's status. First Goal +450 is a small-stakes opener dart (same mechanism as his first goal vs Paraguay, ~18% implied). The 2+ Goals +850 works as a parlay kicker with USA ML, not as a standalone.
Scored both halves vs PAR → Both Halves +1600 (tiny stakes)AUS back three Souttar/Burgess/Circati — opens central channelsGenuine model edge at +150
AC Milan · day-to-day · CBS Sports expects him OUT · wait for team sheet
G or Assist
+110
Anytime
+175
First Goal
+500
⚠️ DO NOT BET PULISIC PROPS BEFORE CHECKING THE TEAM SHEET. CBS Sports' Pardeep Cattry: "Pulisic is still training individually on Thursday — it's hard to see him starting." Weah is CBS Sports' predicted replacement. Team sheet drops ~60 minutes before 3 PM ET kickoff on FOX Sports. Check it first.
IF CONFIRMED STARTING: Goal or Assist +110 is CBS Sports' Martin Green's explicit best bet — covering goals, penalties, assists and set-piece wins across all 90 minutes. Anytime +175 is the purer goalscorer market: 33 international goals, confirmed penalty taker, one goal from tying John Wynalda 4th on USA's all-time list. First Goal +500 is a small-stakes opener dart tied to USA's early press.
⚠️ Check FOX Sports 60 mins pre-KO before placing any Pulisic betIf starting: G or Assist +110 — CBS Sports Green explicit best betIf starting: Anytime +175 — 33 intl goals · penalty taker
🇺🇸 Full USA Goalscorer Board
Player / Position
1st Goal
Anytime
2+ Goals
⭐ Folarin Balogun · CF
Monaco · confirmed starting · 28.4% model · 2G vs PAR · TOP PICK
+450
+150
+850
⚠️ Christian Pulisic · LW
AC Milan · UNCERTAIN STARTER — check team sheet · G or Assist +110
+500
+175
+1100
Ricardo Pepi · CF (bench)
PSV · primary Balogun backup · impact sub route to goal
+475
+165
+1000
Haji Wright · CF (bench)
Coventry · scored brace vs AUS Oct 2025 friendly · value dart from bench
Club América · wide forward option from bench · late cameo route
+800
+285
+2200
Timothy Weah · LW (if Pulisic out)
Marseille · CBS Sports XI starter at LW · wide threat · check FD for odds
~+1000
~+350
—
Malik Tillman · DM (MOTM)
Rangers · confirmed starting · MOTM vs PAR · 1 assist · set-piece deliverer
~+1000
~+380
—
*All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Pulisic odds listed for reference — do not bet until lineup confirmed. Must be 21+.
🇦🇺 Australia Goalscorer Board — Long-Odds Counter Darts
⚡ AUS TOP PICKCounter-attack weapon
Nestory Irankunda — AUS AM
Watford · 20yo · youngest-ever AUS WC scorer · scored vs Turkey · confirmed starting
Anytime
~+550
Scored vs Turkey — youngest-ever AUS WC goalscorerPace weapon — targets Freeman's channel on the counterFanDuel lineups article: "anytime ~+550 live long-odds dart"AUS must score first — only worth backing as tiny-stakes dart
Irankunda is Australia's best and most direct route to a goal. His pace on the left side targets the space when Freeman pushes forward — the same counter-attack mechanism Australia used against Turkey. He is confirmed in the starting XI. At ~+550, a $10 bet returns $65 if it lands. If Australia score at all, Irankunda or Metcalfe are the most likely names — not Toure, who carries a calf knock. Tiny stakes only: USA are heavy favourites and expected to control possession throughout.
Player / Position
1st Goal
Anytime
Notes
⚡ Nestory Irankunda · AM
Best AUS dart · pace vs Freeman · scored vs TUR · 20yo
~+1100
~+550
Top AUS
Mohamed Toure · CF
Norwich · confirmed fit · sole AUS striker · aerial battle with Richards/Ream
Wing-backs · Bos scored in Oct 2025 USA friendly · check FD for listing
—
+800+
Long dart
*AUS goalscorer bets are long-odds only — Australia are +410 ML. Small stakes only on all AUS props.
💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is
✅ Best Value: Balogun Anytime +150
BACK IT
+150 implies roughly a 40% probability. Sportscasting's model gives him 28.4% — but that model is based on historical base rates, not match-specific structural analysis. The back three creating central channels for Balogun, two confirmed delivery partners in Tillman and McKennie, and the identical formation he just scored twice against are all incremental factors the base model doesn't capture. The strongest goalscorer value on the entire board.
⚠️ Conditional Value: Pulisic G or Assist +110
WAIT FOR LINEUP
If Pulisic is named in the XI, Goal or Assist +110 is CBS Sports' Martin Green's explicit plus-money best bet — covering the broadest possible range of contributions (goals, assists, set-piece influence, penalties) for +110. An exceptional price if he starts. DO NOT bet before seeing the team sheet. Check FOX Sports ~60 mins before kickoff.
🎯 Long-Odds Dart: Irankunda ~+550
TINY STAKES
Irankunda scored vs Turkey, starts confirmed, and Australia's only realistic route to a goal is his pace on the counter against Freeman's channel. The +550 means a $10 bet returns $65 total if it lands. If Australia score at all, Irankunda or Metcalfe are most likely — not Toure, who carries a calf knock. Tiny stakes only, genuine upside if the counter clicks.
🔴 Skip: Wright +185 and Reyna +250
NOT THE PLAY
Both are bench players. Wright (+185) scored a brace in the Oct 2025 friendly but as an impact sub in a game USA lead, his route to a goal is narrow. Reyna (+250) is firmly rotation. Balogun at +150 as the confirmed starter is better value than Wright at +185 as a bench option. Skip both in favour of the primary picks.
🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas
⚽ USA vs Australia · Parlay Ideas
Safe — Balogun Anytime + USA ML (~+270)
The two most confident bets combined. Legs are correlated — Balogun goals come in USA wins — so SGP builders price this reasonably. Two-leg combined payout around +270.
Value — Balogun Anytime + Under 2.5
A USA 1-0 or 2-0 win settles both legs. Under 2.5 is SportsLine Green's primary pick. Balogun scoring in a controlled, tight USA win is the consensus predicted scenario — same game script for both legs.
Triple — Balogun + Pulisic G/A + USA ML (IF Pulisic starts)
Only if Pulisic confirmed in XI. Three correlated legs in a USA-dominant game. Payout in ~+700 range. Drop to the two-leg if Pulisic is on the bench.
Dart — Balogun 2+ Goals +850 + USA ML (~+450)
Tiny stakes only. He just scored twice vs Paraguay's back three — same structure today. Two-leg parlay at around +450. Fun kicker, not a primary bet.
⏱️ Score in Both Halves — Full Exotic Board
Player
Score Both Halves
Folarin Balogun (USA CF)
+1600
Ricardo Pepi (USA bench)
+1900
Christian Pulisic (if starting)
+2000
Haji Wright (USA bench)
+2200
Giovanni Reyna (USA bench)
+3000
Brenden Aaronson (USA bench)
+4000
Alejandro Zendejas (USA bench)
+4500
Weston McKennie (USA AM)
+5000
Timothy Weah (USA LW)
+6000
Malik Tillman (USA DM)
+6000
Mohamed Toure (AUS CF)
+7000
Nestory Irankunda (AUS AM)
—
📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Balogun Anytime
28.4% model · unanimous experts · back three opens central channels · Tillman confirmed
+150
⚠️ #2 — Pulisic G or Assist (IF starting)
CBS Sports Green explicit best bet · check lineup first
+110
🎯 #3 — Irankunda Anytime (AUS dart · tiny stakes)
Scored vs Turkey · pace vs Freeman · best AUS route to goal
~+550
💎 SGP — Balogun + USA ML
Correlated · USA win + Balogun scores · ~+270
~+270
🎲 Dart — Balogun First Goal
Same mechanism as Goal #1 vs Paraguay · ~18% implied
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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