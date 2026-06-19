USA vs Australia Prediction Today - Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for World Cup Match

⭐ SportsLine + CBS Sports + Sportscasting — all explicit top pick RotoWire best bet for this match FOX Sports named him at +155 First WC brace for USA since 1930

Balogun is the unanimous top goalscorer pick across every major analysis source for this match. Sportscasting's model gives him a 28.4% anytime probability — the highest of any forward in the fixture — reflecting a structural advantage that goes beyond form alone. Australia's 3-4-2-1 with Souttar, Burgess and Circati as a back three creates the exact central channel Balogun exploited twice against Paraguay: once centrally from a through-ball, once from a wide channel after a Tillman pass. The mechanism repeats regardless of Pulisic's fitness, because Tillman and McKennie — his proven delivery partners — are both confirmed starters.

Australia's 3-4-2-1 means only two central midfielders screen a back three. When USA's attacking midfielders pull those two wide, the direct line to Balogun opens. He scored the Paraguay opener from exactly this mechanism — a central run in behind an exposed back three — and his ability to finish both centrally and from wide means he doesn't need a single delivery route to score.

Bet recommendation: Balogun Anytime +150 is the primary standalone bet for this match — it holds regardless of Pulisic's status. First Goal +450 is a small-stakes opener dart (same mechanism as his first goal vs Paraguay, ~18% implied). The 2+ Goals +850 works as a parlay kicker with USA ML, not as a standalone.