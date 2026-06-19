US vs Australia Confirmed Lineups World Cup 2026: Pepi Starts, Pulisic Out, W/ Predictions

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+

Christian Pulisic ruled out with a calf injury. Ricardo Pepi gets the start — the only change from the Paraguay XI. Pochettino switches to a 3-4-1-2 with Tillman as the #10 behind a Pepi–Balogun strike partnership. Pepi and Balogun have scored 5 goals together in 187 combined USMNT minutes (NBC Sports).

The lineups are in. Christian Pulisic is out with a calf injury — the only change from the Paraguay XI is Ricardo Pepi starting in his place, with Pochettino shifting to a 3-4-1-2 with Tillman as the #10 behind a twin-striker partnership of Pepi and Balogun. Australia name an unchanged 3-4-2-1 — the same XI that shocked Turkey 2-0. The betting implications are significant: Pulisic props are void, Pepi anytime and first goal props are now live as a confirmed starter, and Balogun's case as the top pick is strengthened by having a strike partner who draws defenders.

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🇺🇸 USA Confirmed XI — 3-4-1-2

Mauricio Pochettino · 3-4-1-2 · Only change: Pepi in for Pulisic NEW Pepi ST · PSV ⭐ Top Pick Balogun ST · Monaco #10 Tillman AM · Rangers Dest RM Adams © CM McKennie CM Robinson LM Freeman RCB Richards CB Ream LCB Freese GK · NYCFC Key Players — Betting Notes ⭐ TOP BET Folarin Balogun · ST · Monaco Confirmed starting. 28.4% model probability. His anytime +150 is now even stronger — Pepi's movement draws Souttar/Burgess, opening the central channel further for Balogun's runs in behind. 2 goals vs Paraguay. Anytime +150 · First Goal +450 · 2+ Goals +850. NEW START Ricardo Pepi · ST · PSV Eindhoven Replaces Pulisic — the only change. Forms a twin-striker 3-4-1-2 with Balogun. The Pepi–Balogun combination has produced 5 goals in 187 USMNT minutes together. Pepi anytime ~+165 and first goal ~+475 are now live as a confirmed starter. Check FanDuel for updated odds. KEY #10 Malik Tillman · AM · Rangers MOTM vs Paraguay. Now the #10 in behind both strikers — his through-ball to Balogun created Goal #1 vs PAR. Even more freedom in this 3-4-1-2 to pick passes between lines. Primary creative engine with Pulisic absent. ❌ OUT Christian Pulisic · OUT (calf injury) All Pulisic props are now void. Do not bet Pulisic anytime +175, first goal +500, or Goal or Assist +110 — these collapse entirely. He may appear as a late sub but reassess live odds only if that happens.

🇦🇺 Australia Confirmed XI — 3-4-2-1 (Unchanged)

Tony Popovic · 3-4-2-1 · Unchanged from Turkey win · Full squad fit CF Toure Norwich · fit ⚡ Dart Irankunda AM · Watford AM Metcalfe St Mirren Bos LWB Okon-Engstler CM O'Neill CM Italiano RWB Burgess LCB Souttar © CB Circati RCB Beach ⭐ GK · 22yo · 8 saves vs TUR Key Players — Betting Notes ⚡ DART Nestory Irankunda · AM · Watford Confirmed starting. USA's 3-4-1-2 pushes Dest and Robinson even higher as wing-backs — creating more counter-attack space for Irankunda's pace. The dart value is slightly higher than before with this formation. Anytime ~+550 · First Goal ~+1400. GK ⭐ Patrick Beach · GK · 22yo 8 saves vs Turkey. Faces Pepi + Balogun as a twin-striker pair today — a significantly tougher test than Turkey. The two-striker system means Beach faces twice the aerial and movement pressure. AUS Clean Sheet odds are materially lower with this USA attack.

💡 Confirmed Lineup Betting Implications

✅ Still Backed: Balogun Anytime +150 BACK IT Balogun's case is actually strengthened by Pepi's presence. In a 3-4-1-2, Pepi's aerial duels occupy Souttar and Burgess — creating more space for Balogun's runs in behind the back three. The Pepi–Balogun partnership has scored 5 goals in 187 combined USMNT minutes. The 28.4% model probability holds. +150 anytime remains the primary bet. 🆕 New Live Bet: Pepi Anytime ~+165 NOW LIVE Pepi was priced as a bench sub — his anytime ~+165 and first goal ~+475 are now live as a confirmed starter. As strike partner to Balogun in a two-striker system with Tillman creating behind, Pepi's odds at ~+165 represent better value than Wright or Reyna at similar prices as bench players. Check FanDuel for his updated confirmed-starter odds now. ❌ Avoid: All Pulisic Props VOID Pulisic anytime +175, first goal +500, Goal or Assist +110 — all collapse with him ruled out. Do not back any Pulisic props. If he appears as a late substitute, reassess live in-game odds only. 🎯 Dart Slightly Better: Irankunda ~+550 TINY STAKES The 3-4-1-2 pushes Dest and Robinson even higher as USA wing-backs — creating more counter-attack space behind them for Irankunda's pace. The structural counter-attack risk is marginally higher than before. Still tiny stakes only, but slightly better value than the original projection. 📊 Under 2.5 -118 — Marginally Better UNCHANGED Pulisic's absence reduces USA's creative output slightly. Without his set-piece delivery and direct dribbling, USA may score fewer — making 1-0 or 2-0 scorelines marginally more likely. Under 2.5 -118 was already SportsLine's primary pick and is arguably slightly better value now.

📋 Updated Best Bets — Post Confirmed Lineups ⭐ #1 — Balogun Anytime Confirmed starter · Pepi partnership creates more space · 28.4% model +150 🆕 #2 — Pepi Anytime (confirmed starter) 5 goals with Balogun in 187 USMNT mins · Tillman behind him · check updated FD odds ~+165 💎 #3 — Balogun First Goal Same mechanism vs PAR · Pepi draws Souttar · Balogun runs in behind +450 📊 #4 — Under 2.5 Goals Pulisic out reduces USA creativity · SportsLine primary pick -118 🎯 #5 — Irankunda Anytime (tiny stakes) USA 3-4-1-2 pushes wing-backs higher → more counter space → dart value up slightly ~+550 ❌ Avoid — All Pulisic Props OUT injured · anytime +175 · first goal +500 · G or Assist +110 all void VOID

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 · Lineups Confirmed Bet USA vs Australia — Kickoff 3 PM ET Balogun +150 · Pepi ~+165 (confirmed starter) · Irankunda ~+550 dart

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