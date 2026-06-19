US vs Australia Confirmed Lineups World Cup 2026: Pepi Starts, Pulisic Out, W/ Predictions

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
USA vs Australia: Confirmed Lineups, Team News & Best Bets
Pulisic OUT (calf) · Pepi starts in 3-4-1-2 alongside Balogun · Australia unchanged 3-4-2-1 · Balogun anytime +150 remains top bet · updated odds & implications.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🚨 CONFIRMED: PULISIC OUT — PEPI STARTS ALONGSIDE BALOGUN IN 3-4-1-2
Christian Pulisic ruled out with a calf injury. Ricardo Pepi gets the start — the only change from the Paraguay XI. Pochettino switches to a 3-4-1-2 with Tillman as the #10 behind a Pepi–Balogun strike partnership. Pepi and Balogun have scored 5 goals together in 187 combined USMNT minutes (NBC Sports).
🇺🇸
USA ML
-165
Draw
+340
Under 2.5
-118
🇦🇺
AUS ML
+410
The lineups are in. Christian Pulisic is out with a calf injury — the only change from the Paraguay XI is Ricardo Pepi starting in his place, with Pochettino shifting to a 3-4-1-2 with Tillman as the #10 behind a twin-striker partnership of Pepi and Balogun. Australia name an unchanged 3-4-2-1 — the same XI that shocked Turkey 2-0. The betting implications are significant: Pulisic props are void, Pepi anytime and first goal props are now live as a confirmed starter, and Balogun's case as the top pick is strengthened by having a strike partner who draws defenders.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
🇺🇸 USA Confirmed XI — 3-4-1-2
Mauricio Pochettino · 3-4-1-2 · Only change: Pepi in for Pulisic
Confirmed starting. 28.4% model probability. His anytime +150 is now even stronger — Pepi's movement draws Souttar/Burgess, opening the central channel further for Balogun's runs in behind. 2 goals vs Paraguay. Anytime +150 · First Goal +450 · 2+ Goals +850.
NEW START
Ricardo Pepi · ST · PSV Eindhoven
Replaces Pulisic — the only change. Forms a twin-striker 3-4-1-2 with Balogun. The Pepi–Balogun combination has produced 5 goals in 187 USMNT minutes together. Pepi anytime ~+165 and first goal ~+475 are now live as a confirmed starter. Check FanDuel for updated odds.
KEY #10
Malik Tillman · AM · Rangers
MOTM vs Paraguay. Now the #10 in behind both strikers — his through-ball to Balogun created Goal #1 vs PAR. Even more freedom in this 3-4-1-2 to pick passes between lines. Primary creative engine with Pulisic absent.
❌ OUT
Christian Pulisic · OUT (calf injury)
All Pulisic props are now void. Do not bet Pulisic anytime +175, first goal +500, or Goal or Assist +110 — these collapse entirely. He may appear as a late sub but reassess live odds only if that happens.
🇦🇺 Australia Confirmed XI — 3-4-2-1 (Unchanged)
Tony Popovic · 3-4-2-1 · Unchanged from Turkey win · Full squad fit
Confirmed starting. USA's 3-4-1-2 pushes Dest and Robinson even higher as wing-backs — creating more counter-attack space for Irankunda's pace. The dart value is slightly higher than before with this formation. Anytime ~+550 · First Goal ~+1400.
GK ⭐
Patrick Beach · GK · 22yo
8 saves vs Turkey. Faces Pepi + Balogun as a twin-striker pair today — a significantly tougher test than Turkey. The two-striker system means Beach faces twice the aerial and movement pressure. AUS Clean Sheet odds are materially lower with this USA attack.
💡 Confirmed Lineup Betting Implications
✅ Still Backed: Balogun Anytime +150
BACK IT
Balogun's case is actually strengthened by Pepi's presence. In a 3-4-1-2, Pepi's aerial duels occupy Souttar and Burgess — creating more space for Balogun's runs in behind the back three. The Pepi–Balogun partnership has scored 5 goals in 187 combined USMNT minutes. The 28.4% model probability holds. +150 anytime remains the primary bet.
🆕 New Live Bet: Pepi Anytime ~+165
NOW LIVE
Pepi was priced as a bench sub — his anytime ~+165 and first goal ~+475 are now live as a confirmed starter. As strike partner to Balogun in a two-striker system with Tillman creating behind, Pepi's odds at ~+165 represent better value than Wright or Reyna at similar prices as bench players. Check FanDuel for his updated confirmed-starter odds now.
❌ Avoid: All Pulisic Props
VOID
Pulisic anytime +175, first goal +500, Goal or Assist +110 — all collapse with him ruled out. Do not back any Pulisic props. If he appears as a late substitute, reassess live in-game odds only.
🎯 Dart Slightly Better: Irankunda ~+550
TINY STAKES
The 3-4-1-2 pushes Dest and Robinson even higher as USA wing-backs — creating more counter-attack space behind them for Irankunda's pace. The structural counter-attack risk is marginally higher than before. Still tiny stakes only, but slightly better value than the original projection.
📊 Under 2.5 -118 — Marginally Better
UNCHANGED
Pulisic's absence reduces USA's creative output slightly. Without his set-piece delivery and direct dribbling, USA may score fewer — making 1-0 or 2-0 scorelines marginally more likely. Under 2.5 -118 was already SportsLine's primary pick and is arguably slightly better value now.
📋 Updated Best Bets — Post Confirmed Lineups
⭐ #1 — Balogun Anytime
Confirmed starter · Pepi partnership creates more space · 28.4% model
+150
🆕 #2 — Pepi Anytime (confirmed starter)
5 goals with Balogun in 187 USMNT mins · Tillman behind him · check updated FD odds
~+165
💎 #3 — Balogun First Goal
Same mechanism vs PAR · Pepi draws Souttar · Balogun runs in behind
+450
📊 #4 — Under 2.5 Goals
Pulisic out reduces USA creativity · SportsLine primary pick
-118
🎯 #5 — Irankunda Anytime (tiny stakes)
USA 3-4-1-2 pushes wing-backs higher → more counter space → dart value up slightly
~+550
❌ Avoid — All Pulisic Props
OUT injured · anytime +175 · first goal +500 · G or Assist +110 all void
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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