2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 150 Players for 2-QB Leagues
Superflex Rankings at a Glance
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Superflex leagues — where you can start two quarterbacks — have exploded in popularity in recent seasons. These formats drastically increase the value of QBs.
With the peak of fantasy football draft season right around the corner, here are our top 150 superflex rankings for 2026.
Superflex Rankings: Fantasy Football 2026
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
- Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
- Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
- Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
- James Cook III, RB, Bills
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
- Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
- De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
- Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
- Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
- Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
- Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
- Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs
- Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
- Drake London, WR, Falcons
- Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
- A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots
- Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
- Nico Collins, WR, Texans
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals
- George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
- Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
- Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs
- Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
- Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
- Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
- Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
- Breece Hall, RB, Jets
- Chris Olave, WR, Saints
- Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
- Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
- Jared Goff, QB, Lions
- Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
- Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
- Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
- Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
- Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
- Jordan Love, QB, Packers
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
- Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
- Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
- Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
- Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings
- Tyler Shough, QB, Saints
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
- Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
- David Montgomery, RB, Texans
- Davante Adams, WR, Rams
- Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
- Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
- Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
- Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
- Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
- Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
- DJ Moore, WR, Bills
- Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
- Mike Evans, WR, 49ers
- Cam Ward, QB, Titans
- Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins
- Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
- Christian Watson, WR, Packers
- Carnell Tate, WR, Titans
- Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
- Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
- Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints
- RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
- Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
- Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders
- George Kittle, TE, 49ers
- Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
- DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
- Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers
- Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
- Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
- Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals
- Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants
- Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
- Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
- Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
- Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
- Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers
- Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers
- Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals
- Blake Corum, RB, Rams
- Kenny Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers
- Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers
- Geno Smith, QB, Jets
- Josh Downs, WR, Colts
- Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
- Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars
- Rachaad White, RB, Commanders
- Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers
- Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
- Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
- Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
- Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars
- Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders
- Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
- Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
- Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
- KC Concepcion, WR, Browns
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons
- Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
- Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
- Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers
Notes
Josh Allen, QB, Bills — Josh Allen remains the safest quarterback to build around in superflex formats because of his combination of elite passing volume and rushing production. He belongs in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick. Just comes down to whether you prefer an elite RB or elite QB.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers — Christian McCaffrey still offers one of the highest ceilings at any position because of how much value he creates as both a runner and receiver. The only reason to hesitate this early is the additional age and durability risk compared with younger first-round backs.
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots — Drake Maye has quickly moved into the elite fantasy quarterback tier after his huge 2025 campaign. His rushing ability provides an excellent weekly floor while giving him a path to challenge for QB1 overall.
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders — Brock Bowers provides a significant positional advantage at tight end and has already established himself as the centerpiece of the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game. His combination of target volume and receiving upside makes him one of the few non-quarterbacks worth considering extremely early in superflex drafts.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles — Jalen Hurts' rushing production, particularly near the goal line, continues to separate him from most fantasy quarterbacks. He carries a little more week-to-week passing volatility than the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him, but the overall ceiling remains enormous.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs — Walker Kenneth Walker IIIis an intriguing early-round selection after landing in an offense that should consistently create scoring opportunities. If he controls the majority of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ backfield touches, he has legitimate RB1 upside and should score a boatload of TDs.
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes is an interesting case because his real-life value remains unquestioned while his recent fantasy production has not always matched his reputation. In superflex, however, the combination of job security, passing volume and rushing juice still makes him difficult to pass once the first wave of quarterbacks is gone.
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants — Malik Nabers' ability to command targets gives him the type of volume fantasy managers should chase at wide receiver. He has the talent to outperform this ranking if the New York Giants‘ quarterback play allows the offense to become more consistent.
Jordan Love, QB, Packers — Jordan Love represents the type of quarterback who becomes especially valuable in the middle rounds of superflex drafts. He doesn’t provide the rushing ceiling of the top options, but a stable starting job and strong passing touchdown potential give him a solid QB2 profile.
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers — Bucky Irving has enough explosiveness and receiving ability to produce fantasy points without needing overwhelming rushing volume. He is particularly attractive in PPR formats because his passing-game usage can protect his weekly floor while raising his overall ceiling.
Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks — Sam Darnold becomes much more valuable in superflex simply because dependable starting quarterbacks disappear quickly. He is better viewed as a QB2 than someone to build a roster around, but his starting role makes him a reasonable target once the premium quarterbacks are gone.
Cam Ward, QB, Titans — Cameron Ward‘s placement in this range reflects both the enormous value of starting quarterbacks in superflex and the uncertainty that comes with a young passer. His arm talent and mobility give him considerable upside if the Tennessee Titans‘ offense takes a meaningful step forward.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals — Marvin Harrison Jr. has the pedigree and physical tools to become a high-end fantasy receiver, but he hasn’t quite done it yet. At this point in drafts, that upside is likely worth the risk.
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers — D.K. Metcalf continues to offer a rare combination of size, downfield ability and touchdown upside. His weekly ceiling remains attractive, although the overall passing environment with the Pittsburgh Steelers could make his target volume less reliable than some receivers drafted in the same range.
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers — Jayden Reed is an explosive player who can create fantasy points in multiple ways. The Green Bay Packers‘ WR room isn’t quite as crowded in 2026, and if Reed can stay healthy, he can break out. He’s one of my favorite players to target this season.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants — Tyrone Tracy Jr. becomes an appealing depth pick once the obvious starting running backs are gone. His receiving ability gives him some standalone value in PPR league, while any increase in backfield opportunity could quickly push him into flex consideration.
Check out our favorite fantasy football must-have players as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.
For one-quarterback leagues, here’s our standard league fantasy football rankings.
Fantasy Football FAQ
- What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.
- Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.
- Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.
- What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.
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