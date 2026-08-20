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2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 150 Players for 2-QB Leagues

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 150 Players for 2-QB Leagues

Superflex Rankings at a Glance

  1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
  3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
  4. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
  5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Superflex leagues — where you can start two quarterbacks — have exploded in popularity in recent seasons. These formats drastically increase the value of QBs.

With the peak of fantasy football draft season right around the corner, here are our top 150 superflex rankings for 2026.

Superflex Rankings: Fantasy Football 2026

  1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
  3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
  4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
  5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
  6. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
  7. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
  8. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
  9. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
  10. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
  11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
  13. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
  14. James Cook III, RB, Bills
  15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
  16. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
  17. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
  18. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
  19. De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
  20. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
  21. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
  22. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
  23. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
  24. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
  25. Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
  26. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs
  27. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
  28. Drake London, WR, Falcons
  29. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
  30. A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots
  31. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
  32. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
  33. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
  34. Nico Collins, WR, Texans
  35. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals
  36. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
  37. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
  38. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs
  39. Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
  40. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
  41. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
  42. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
  43. Breece Hall, RB, Jets
  44. Chris Olave, WR, Saints
  45. Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
  46. Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
  47. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
  48. Jared Goff, QB, Lions
  49. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
  50. Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
  51. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
  52. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
  53. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
  54. Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
  55. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
  56. Jordan Love, QB, Packers
  57. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints
  58. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
  59. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
  60. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
  61. Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
  62. Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
  63. Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings
  64. Tyler Shough, QB, Saints
  65. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos
  66. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
  67. Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
  68. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
  69. D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
  70. David Montgomery, RB, Texans
  71. Davante Adams, WR, Rams
  72. Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
  73. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
  74. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
  75. Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
  76. Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
  77. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
  78. Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
  79. DJ Moore, WR, Bills
  80. Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons
  81. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
  82. Mike Evans, WR, 49ers
  83. Cam Ward, QB, Titans
  84. Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins
  85. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
  86. Christian Watson, WR, Packers
  87. Carnell Tate, WR, Titans
  88. Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
  89. Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
  90. Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
  91. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
  92. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
  93. Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
  94. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
  95. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints
  96. RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
  97. Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
  98. Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars
  99. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders
  100. George Kittle, TE, 49ers
  101. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
  102. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
  103. DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
  104. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
  105. Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers
  106. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
  107. Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
  108. Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals
  109. Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants
  110. Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
  111. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
  112. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
  113. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
  114. Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
  115. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
  116. Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers
  117. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers
  118. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals
  119. Blake Corum, RB, Rams
  120. Kenny Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers
  121. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
  122. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers
  123. Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers
  124. Geno Smith, QB, Jets
  125. Josh Downs, WR, Colts
  126. Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
  127. Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
  128. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars
  129. Rachaad White, RB, Commanders
  130. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers
  131. Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
  132. Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
  133. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans
  134. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
  135. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
  136. Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars
  137. Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
  138. Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders
  139. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
  140. Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
  141. Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
  142. KC Concepcion, WR, Browns
  143. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
  144. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons
  145. Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
  146. Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots
  147. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets
  148. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars
  149. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
  150. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers

Notes

Josh Allen, QB, Bills — Josh Allen remains the safest quarterback to build around in superflex formats because of his combination of elite passing volume and rushing production. He belongs in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick. Just comes down to whether you prefer an elite RB or elite QB.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers — Christian McCaffrey still offers one of the highest ceilings at any position because of how much value he creates as both a runner and receiver. The only reason to hesitate this early is the additional age and durability risk compared with younger first-round backs.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots — Drake Maye has quickly moved into the elite fantasy quarterback tier after his huge 2025 campaign. His rushing ability provides an excellent weekly floor while giving him a path to challenge for QB1 overall.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders — Brock Bowers provides a significant positional advantage at tight end and has already established himself as the centerpiece of the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game. His combination of target volume and receiving upside makes him one of the few non-quarterbacks worth considering extremely early in superflex drafts.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles — Jalen Hurts' rushing production, particularly near the goal line, continues to separate him from most fantasy quarterbacks. He carries a little more week-to-week passing volatility than the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him, but the overall ceiling remains enormous.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs — Walker Kenneth Walker IIIis an intriguing early-round selection after landing in an offense that should consistently create scoring opportunities. If he controls the majority of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ backfield touches, he has legitimate RB1 upside and should score a boatload of TDs.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes is an interesting case because his real-life value remains unquestioned while his recent fantasy production has not always matched his reputation. In superflex, however, the combination of job security, passing volume and rushing juice still makes him difficult to pass once the first wave of quarterbacks is gone.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants — Malik Nabers' ability to command targets gives him the type of volume fantasy managers should chase at wide receiver. He has the talent to outperform this ranking if the New York Giants‘ quarterback play allows the offense to become more consistent.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers — Jordan Love represents the type of quarterback who becomes especially valuable in the middle rounds of superflex drafts. He doesn’t provide the rushing ceiling of the top options, but a stable starting job and strong passing touchdown potential give him a solid QB2 profile.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers — Bucky Irving has enough explosiveness and receiving ability to produce fantasy points without needing overwhelming rushing volume. He is particularly attractive in PPR formats because his passing-game usage can protect his weekly floor while raising his overall ceiling.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks — Sam Darnold becomes much more valuable in superflex simply because dependable starting quarterbacks disappear quickly. He is better viewed as a QB2 than someone to build a roster around, but his starting role makes him a reasonable target once the premium quarterbacks are gone.

Cam Ward, QB, Titans — Cameron Ward‘s placement in this range reflects both the enormous value of starting quarterbacks in superflex and the uncertainty that comes with a young passer. His arm talent and mobility give him considerable upside if the Tennessee Titans‘ offense takes a meaningful step forward.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals — Marvin Harrison Jr. has the pedigree and physical tools to become a high-end fantasy receiver, but he hasn’t quite done it yet. At this point in drafts, that upside is likely worth the risk.

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers — D.K. Metcalf continues to offer a rare combination of size, downfield ability and touchdown upside. His weekly ceiling remains attractive, although the overall passing environment with the Pittsburgh Steelers could make his target volume less reliable than some receivers drafted in the same range.

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers — Jayden Reed is an explosive player who can create fantasy points in multiple ways. The Green Bay Packers‘ WR room isn’t quite as crowded in 2026, and if Reed can stay healthy, he can break out. He’s one of my favorite players to target this season.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants — Tyrone Tracy Jr. becomes an appealing depth pick once the obvious starting running backs are gone. His receiving ability gives him some standalone value in PPR league, while any increase in backfield opportunity could quickly push him into flex consideration.

Check out our favorite fantasy football must-have players as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

For one-quarterback leagues, here’s our standard league fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

  • What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.
  • Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.
  • Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.
  • What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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