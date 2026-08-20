2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings: Top 150 Players for 2-QB Leagues

Superflex Rankings at a Glance

Josh Allen, QB, Bills Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Superflex leagues — where you can start two quarterbacks — have exploded in popularity in recent seasons. These formats drastically increase the value of QBs.

With the peak of fantasy football draft season right around the corner, here are our top 150 superflex rankings for 2026.

Superflex Rankings: Fantasy Football 2026

Josh Allen, QB, Bills Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens Puka Nacua, WR, Rams Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders Drake Maye, QB, Patriots Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals James Cook III, RB, Bills CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles Caleb Williams, QB, Bears Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles Chase Brown, RB, Bengals Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers Drake London, WR, Falcons Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants Nico Collins, WR, Texans Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals George Pickens, WR, Cowboys Colston Loveland, TE, Bears Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers Malik Nabers, WR, Giants Bo Nix, QB, Broncos Breece Hall, RB, Jets Chris Olave, WR, Saints Kyren Williams, RB, Rams Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers Tyler Warren, TE, Colts Jared Goff, QB, Lions Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants Jordan Love, QB, Packers Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings Tyler Shough, QB, Saints Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns Luther Burden III, WR, Bears TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears David Montgomery, RB, Texans Davante Adams, WR, Rams Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns Jameson Williams, WR, Lions DJ Moore, WR, Bills Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans Mike Evans, WR, 49ers Cam Ward, QB, Titans Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins Rome Odunze, WR, Bears Christian Watson, WR, Packers Carnell Tate, WR, Titans Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers Daniel Jones, QB, Colts Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots Bryce Young, QB, Panthers Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos Tony Pollard, RB, Titans Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders George Kittle, TE, 49ers Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos Alec Pierce, WR, Colts Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals Blake Corum, RB, Rams Kenny Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers Geno Smith, QB, Jets Josh Downs, WR, Colts Jayden Reed, WR, Packers Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars Rachaad White, RB, Commanders Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders Matthew Golden, WR, Packers Chig Okonkwo, TE, Commanders Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints KC Concepcion, WR, Browns Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers

Notes

Josh Allen, QB, Bills — Josh Allen remains the safest quarterback to build around in superflex formats because of his combination of elite passing volume and rushing production. He belongs in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick. Just comes down to whether you prefer an elite RB or elite QB.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers — Christian McCaffrey still offers one of the highest ceilings at any position because of how much value he creates as both a runner and receiver. The only reason to hesitate this early is the additional age and durability risk compared with younger first-round backs.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots — Drake Maye has quickly moved into the elite fantasy quarterback tier after his huge 2025 campaign. His rushing ability provides an excellent weekly floor while giving him a path to challenge for QB1 overall.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders — Brock Bowers provides a significant positional advantage at tight end and has already established himself as the centerpiece of the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game. His combination of target volume and receiving upside makes him one of the few non-quarterbacks worth considering extremely early in superflex drafts.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles — Jalen Hurts' rushing production, particularly near the goal line, continues to separate him from most fantasy quarterbacks. He carries a little more week-to-week passing volatility than the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him, but the overall ceiling remains enormous.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs — Walker Kenneth Walker IIIis an intriguing early-round selection after landing in an offense that should consistently create scoring opportunities. If he controls the majority of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ backfield touches, he has legitimate RB1 upside and should score a boatload of TDs.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes is an interesting case because his real-life value remains unquestioned while his recent fantasy production has not always matched his reputation. In superflex, however, the combination of job security, passing volume and rushing juice still makes him difficult to pass once the first wave of quarterbacks is gone.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants — Malik Nabers' ability to command targets gives him the type of volume fantasy managers should chase at wide receiver. He has the talent to outperform this ranking if the New York Giants‘ quarterback play allows the offense to become more consistent.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers — Jordan Love represents the type of quarterback who becomes especially valuable in the middle rounds of superflex drafts. He doesn’t provide the rushing ceiling of the top options, but a stable starting job and strong passing touchdown potential give him a solid QB2 profile.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers — Bucky Irving has enough explosiveness and receiving ability to produce fantasy points without needing overwhelming rushing volume. He is particularly attractive in PPR formats because his passing-game usage can protect his weekly floor while raising his overall ceiling.

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks — Sam Darnold becomes much more valuable in superflex simply because dependable starting quarterbacks disappear quickly. He is better viewed as a QB2 than someone to build a roster around, but his starting role makes him a reasonable target once the premium quarterbacks are gone.

Cam Ward, QB, Titans — Cameron Ward‘s placement in this range reflects both the enormous value of starting quarterbacks in superflex and the uncertainty that comes with a young passer. His arm talent and mobility give him considerable upside if the Tennessee Titans‘ offense takes a meaningful step forward.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals — Marvin Harrison Jr. has the pedigree and physical tools to become a high-end fantasy receiver, but he hasn’t quite done it yet. At this point in drafts, that upside is likely worth the risk.

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers — D.K. Metcalf continues to offer a rare combination of size, downfield ability and touchdown upside. His weekly ceiling remains attractive, although the overall passing environment with the Pittsburgh Steelers could make his target volume less reliable than some receivers drafted in the same range.

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers — Jayden Reed is an explosive player who can create fantasy points in multiple ways. The Green Bay Packers‘ WR room isn’t quite as crowded in 2026, and if Reed can stay healthy, he can break out. He’s one of my favorite players to target this season.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants — Tyrone Tracy Jr. becomes an appealing depth pick once the obvious starting running backs are gone. His receiving ability gives him some standalone value in PPR league, while any increase in backfield opportunity could quickly push him into flex consideration.

Check out our favorite fantasy football must-have players as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

For one-quarterback leagues, here’s our standard league fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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