FanDuel Promo Offer for MLB Today: Profit Boost Token for Any Game on August 20, 2026

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an MLB Boost today (August 20, 2026) that can be used on any MLB game.

FanDuel MLB Promo for Today

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps to participate:

Log in and click "Claim Now" on the home page to claim your Profit Boost Token. After clicking "Claim Now" on the Promotion, you will be awarded One (1) Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token is only valid for use on ANY wager for any MLB Games taking place on August 20th, 2026. The final odds of your wager must be -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token. There is a max wager associated with this offer. Log in for more details. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Profit Boost Token expires at 2:00AM ET on Friday, August 21st, 2026.

Ineligible Bets:

Bets placed using bonus funds, site credit, or bonus bets

Odds Boosts

Cashed out bets

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

FanDuel Promo for New Customers

If you’re a new customer, you can take advantage of our current sign-up offer. Read more about it here or check out our promotions page.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Arizona Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342.

Colorado Customers: Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Connecticut Customers: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat.

D.C. Customers: Gambling Problem? Call/text 1-800-522-4700.

Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Indiana Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

Iowa Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-BETSOFF.

Kansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Getting help is your best bet. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com.

Louisiana Customers: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-770-7867.

Maryland Customers: Please play responsibly. For help, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Massachusetts Customers: Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support.

New York Customers: For help with a gambling problem, call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369).

North Carolina Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Puerto Rico Customers: If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 / Si jugar le causa problemas económicos, familiares y ocupacionales, llame a la línea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023.

Tennessee Customers: Gambling Problem? Call TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789.

West Virginia Customers: Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gambler.net.