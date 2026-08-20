NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Texans -1.5

C.J. Stroud 20+ Passing Yards

Woody Marks 10+ Rushing Yards

Las Vegas and Houston close out the week's preseason schedule tonight, and the prop board suggests Houston's actual starter is getting run behind center rather than a backup.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

Depth Chart Notes

Houston: A live C.J. Stroud passing yards market is posted for tonight, suggesting he's playing real snaps — worth noting this runs against earlier reporting that had him sitting in favor of Davis Mills, so confirm his status before kickoff regardless. Woody Marks gets run at running back behind him.

Las Vegas: No specific quarterback prop is posted for the Raiders on this board, which typically points to a backup-driven approach for tonight.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans (Fri, 8 p.m. ET)

Spread Houston Texans Aug 15 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

If Stroud really is playing meaningful snaps tonight, that's a real edge over a Raiders lineup without a confirmed quarterback prop of its own — a genuine talent gap at the position that tends to matter most in these games.

Passing Yards C.J. Stroud Aug 15 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

A plus-money price on a proven starter of Stroud's caliber clearing 20 yards is fair value if he's genuinely getting real snaps tonight — confirm his status before kickoff given the conflicting reports.

Rushing Yards Woody Marks Aug 15 8:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Marks is the only Houston running back with a live prop market for tonight, pointing to him as the clear lead back for at least the early portion of the game.