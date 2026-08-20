Raiders vs Texans Predictions - Best NFL Preseason Prediction, Picks, Odds & Bets Tonight
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Texans -1.5
- C.J. Stroud 20+ Passing Yards
- Woody Marks 10+ Rushing Yards
Las Vegas and Houston close out the week's preseason schedule tonight, and the prop board suggests Houston's actual starter is getting run behind center rather than a backup.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
Depth Chart Notes
Houston: A live C.J. Stroud passing yards market is posted for tonight, suggesting he's playing real snaps — worth noting this runs against earlier reporting that had him sitting in favor of Davis Mills, so confirm his status before kickoff regardless. Woody Marks gets run at running back behind him.
Las Vegas: No specific quarterback prop is posted for the Raiders on this board, which typically points to a backup-driven approach for tonight.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans (Fri, 8 p.m. ET)
Texans -1.5 (+100)
Spread
If Stroud really is playing meaningful snaps tonight, that's a real edge over a Raiders lineup without a confirmed quarterback prop of its own — a genuine talent gap at the position that tends to matter most in these games.
C.J. Stroud 20+ Passing Yards (+112)
Passing Yards
A plus-money price on a proven starter of Stroud's caliber clearing 20 yards is fair value if he's genuinely getting real snaps tonight — confirm his status before kickoff given the conflicting reports.
Woody Marks 10+ Rushing Yards (+130)
Rushing Yards
Marks is the only Houston running back with a live prop market for tonight, pointing to him as the clear lead back for at least the early portion of the game.
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