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F1 Odds Dutch Grand Prix: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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F1 Odds Dutch Grand Prix: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The F1 season continues this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Dutch GP Odds: F1 Odds for the Dutch Grand Prix

Full Dutch Grand Prix odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Kimi Antonelli+200
Lewis Hamilton+430
Lando Norris+430
Charles Leclerc+650
George Russell+750
Max Verstappen+1000
Oscar Piastri+1400

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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