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NFL

49ers vs Chargers Predictions: NFL Preseason Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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49ers vs Chargers Predictions: NFL Preseason Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

  • Over 38.5
  • Justin Herbert 20+ Passing Yards
  • Ladd McConkey 10+ Receiving Yards

San Francisco and Los Angeles meet Thursday night, and this is a genuinely rare preseason setup — both Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy have live passing props posted, meaning both starting quarterbacks appear to be playing real snaps.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

Depth Chart Notes

Los Angeles: Herbert has a live passing market, and Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey both have posted props behind him, suggesting the Chargers' skill-position starters are getting real early work.

San Francisco: Purdy also has a live passing market tonight. De'Zhaun Stribling is the only receiver with a posted prop on the 49ers' side, which is worth noting when thinking about San Francisco's early passing distribution.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (Thu, 10 p.m. ET)

Over 38.5 (-110)

Total

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers
Aug 20 10:00pm ETMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Two confirmed starting quarterbacks in the same preseason game is genuinely unusual, and it points toward more competent, extended drives than the typical backup-heavy exhibition matchup.

Justin Herbert 20+ Passing Yards (+144)

Passing Yards

Justin Herbert
Aug 20 10:00pm ETMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Herbert getting real preseason snaps is a rarity in itself, and a plus-money price on a modest 20-yard floor for a quarterback of his caliber looks like fair value.

Ladd McConkey 10+ Receiving Yards (+225)

Receiving Yards

Ladd McConkey
Aug 20 10:00pm ETMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

With Herbert playing real snaps, his top target should see genuine early looks. A single 10-yard catch is a low bar to clear at this price.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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