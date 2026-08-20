NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Over 38.5

Justin Herbert 20+ Passing Yards

Ladd McConkey 10+ Receiving Yards

San Francisco and Los Angeles meet Thursday night, and this is a genuinely rare preseason setup — both Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy have live passing props posted, meaning both starting quarterbacks appear to be playing real snaps.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

Depth Chart Notes

Los Angeles: Herbert has a live passing market, and Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey both have posted props behind him, suggesting the Chargers' skill-position starters are getting real early work.

San Francisco: Purdy also has a live passing market tonight. De'Zhaun Stribling is the only receiver with a posted prop on the 49ers' side, which is worth noting when thinking about San Francisco's early passing distribution.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (Thu, 10 p.m. ET)

Total San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers Aug 20 10:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Two confirmed starting quarterbacks in the same preseason game is genuinely unusual, and it points toward more competent, extended drives than the typical backup-heavy exhibition matchup.

Passing Yards Justin Herbert Aug 20 10:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Herbert getting real preseason snaps is a rarity in itself, and a plus-money price on a modest 20-yard floor for a quarterback of his caliber looks like fair value.

Receiving Yards Ladd McConkey Aug 20 10:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With Herbert playing real snaps, his top target should see genuine early looks. A single 10-yard catch is a low bar to clear at this price.