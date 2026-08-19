League-Winning WRs in Summary

Rashee Rice, Chiefs

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

Jayden Reed, Packers

Finding reliable wide receivers is important in fantasy football, but identifying the ones capable of dramatically outperforming their draft cost can be what separates a good roster from a championship team.

Whether it's an ascending player ready for a breakout, a proven producer being undervalued, or a receiver stepping into a bigger role, these wideouts have the combination of talent, opportunity, and upside to become league-winning picks in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football League Winning WRs 2026

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

ADP: 30th overall (WR12)

Rashee Rice Regular Season Receiving Yards 2026-27 Rashee Rice Over 950.5 @ Rashee Rice Under 950.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Rashee Rice offers elite potential upside at a lesser ADP than the receivers going near the top of the draft. Rice caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five receiving touchdowns in only eight games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. That works out to 6.6 receptions and 71.4 receiving yards per game. He handled 9.7 targets per game as Rice — after his suspension — immediately became Patrick Mahomes‘ go-to weapon a year ago. With it looking like Mahomes may be ready for Week 1, Rice checks a lot of boxes and gets a boost in full-PPR formats.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

ADP: 40th overall (WR18)

Tetairoa McMillan Regular Season Receiving TDs 2026-27 Tetairoa McMillan Over 5.5 @ Tetairoa McMillan Under 5.5 More odds in Sportsbook

Tetairoa McMillan already looks like the type of player who could significantly outperform this ADP. McMillan started all 17 games as a rookie and finished with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 14.5 yards per reception. His 1,014 receiving yards were enough to earn him AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. That’s a heck of a rookie year, and he enters 2026 entrenched as the No. 1 option in the Carolina Panthers‘ aerial attack. The floor is solid, and there’s a chance he takes a Year 2 leap.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

ADP: 113th Overall, WR45

NFC North Winner 2026-27 NFC North Winner 2026-27 Detroit Lions +150 Green Bay Packers +250 Chicago Bears +350 Minnesota Vikings +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jayden Reed is someone I have circled this year because I love his combination of draft cost, ability and opportunity. In 2024, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception, and he is at 13.5 yards per grab for his career while being used as both a receiver and runner, giving him multiple avenues to produce fantasy points. Reed’s ADP is where it is due to injuries as he played just seven games (three starts) in 2025, seeing more than 50% of the Green Bay Packers‘ snaps in only two games. With both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone, Green Bay’s once-crowded WR room isn’t so bad any longer, and I think Reed can have a huge breakout if he stays healthy.

Check out our fantasy football sleepers as well as our fantasy football cheat sheet.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!