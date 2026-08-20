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Fantasy Football Standard League Rankings for 2026: Top 150 Players (Non-PPR)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

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Fantasy Football Standard League Rankings for 2026: Top 150 Players (Non-PPR)

Standard Rankings at a Glance

  1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
  3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
  4. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
  5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

It’s about that time.

With the peak of fantasy football draft season right around the corner, here are our standard league rankings for the top 150 players.

Standard Rankings: Fantasy Football 2026

  1. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
  3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
  4. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
  5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
  6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
  7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
  8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
  9. James Cook III, RB, BUF
  10. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI
  11. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
  12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
  13. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV
  14. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
  15. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC
  16. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL
  17. Drake London, WR, ATL
  18. Chase Brown, RB, CIN
  19. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
  20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC
  21. Nico Collins, WR, HOU
  22. Trey McBride, TE, ARI
  23. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
  24. Brock Bowers, TE, LV
  25. George Pickens, WR, DAL
  26. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB
  27. Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI
  28. A.J. Brown, WR, NE
  29. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG
  30. Chris Olave, WR, NO
  31. Rashee Rice, WR, KC
  32. Bucky Irving, RB, TB
  33. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL
  34. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
  35. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
  36. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
  37. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
  38. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, NO
  39. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR
  40. Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG
  41. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
  42. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE
  43. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB
  44. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE
  45. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
  46. Luther Burden III, WR, CHI
  47. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC
  48. Colston Loveland, TE, CHI
  49. Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN
  50. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC
  51. DJ Moore, WR, BUF
  52. David Montgomery, RB, HOU
  53. Davante Adams, WR, LAR
  54. D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI
  55. Drake Maye, QB, NE
  56. Jameson Williams, WR, DET
  57. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
  58. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
  59. Tyler Warren, TE, IND
  60. Mike Evans, WR, SF
  61. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
  62. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS
  63. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN
  64. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI
  65. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE
  66. Michael Wilson, WR, ARI
  67. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
  68. Jadarian Price, RB, SEA
  69. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
  70. Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT
  71. Carnell Tate, WR, TEN
  72. Tucker Kraft, TE, GB
  73. Tony Pollard, RB, TEN
  74. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC
  75. Parker Washington, WR, JAC
  76. Christian Watson, WR, GB
  77. Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI
  78. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
  79. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI
  80. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
  81. Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB
  82. Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, ATL
  83. J.K. Dobbins, RB, DEN
  84. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT
  85. Blake Corum, RB, LAR
  86. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI
  87. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
  88. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
  89. Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO
  90. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC
  91. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
  92. Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG
  93. Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC
  94. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, TEN
  95. Kenny Gainwell, RB, TB
  96. Alec Pierce, WR, IND
  97. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN
  98. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS
  99. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
  100. Aaron Jones Sr., RB, MIN
  101. Jayden Reed, WR, GB
  102. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
  103. Bo Nix, QB, DEN
  104. George Kittle, TE, SF
  105. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, KC
  106. Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG
  107. Josh Downs, WR, IND
  108. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, PIT
  109. Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL
  110. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
  111. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
  112. Brock Purdy, QB, SF
  113. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ARI
  114. Woody Marks, RB, HOU
  115. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
  116. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
  117. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL
  118. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
  119. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
  120. Rachaad White, RB, WAS
  121. Stefon Diggs, WR, WAS
  122. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG
  123. Juwan Johnson, TE, NO
  124. Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR
  125. Hunter Henry, TE, NE
  126. Jared Goff, QB, DET
  127. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
  128. Romeo Doubs, WR, NE
  129. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC
  130. Brandon Aubrey, K, DAL
  131. Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
  132. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF
  133. Brenton Strange, TE, JAC
  134. Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN
  135. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC
  136. KC Concepcion, WR, CLE
  137. Houston Texans DST, DST, HOU
  138. Jordan Love, QB, GB
  139. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB
  140. Los Angeles Rams DST, DST, LAR
  141. Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, SF
  142. Jalen Coker, WR, CAR
  143. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, NYJ
  144. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAC
  145. Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU
  146. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
  147. Tyler Shough, QB, NO
  148. Seattle Seahawks DST, DST, SEA
  149. Chig Okonkwo, TE, WAS
  150. Malik Willis, QB, MIA

Notes

Bijan Robinson (RB, ATL)Bijan Robinson‘s combination of volume and efficiency gives him a legitimate overall RB1 ceiling; he led the NFL with a 30% tackle-avoidance rate in 2025 and ranked second with 3.95 yards after contact per attempt. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. potentially handling some complementary work, Bijan remains one of fantasy’s safest foundational picks.

Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND)Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns in 2025 while finishing with a massive 369 touches. A similar workload in 2026 would make another top-five RB finish very realistic, although his 3.3 yards per carry over his final seven games and last season's heavy usage introduce some downside.

CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL) CeeDee Lamb checks all the boxes. Despite playing with another super talented receiver (George Pickens), Lamb is a safe bet for massive volume and good TD production. The Dallas Cowboys could once again be in a lot of shootouts even if their defense improves some.

De'Von Achane (RB, MIA)De'Von Achane has scored at least 11 total touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has topped 60 catches in each of the past two, giving him elite PPR upside. The concern is whether the Miami Dolphins‘ new offensive structure and Malik Willis’ rushing ability reduce the receiving and goal-line opportunities that have made Achane so valuable.

Kenneth Walker III (RB, KC) — An offseason winner, Kenneth Walker III moves into an intriguing situation with the Kansas City Chiefs after producing 1,027 rushing yards on 221 carries with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 and then going nuts across three postseason games. If the Chiefs’ offense bounces back, Walker has as much TD equity as any RB in football. Gets a boost in standard formats.

Kyren Williams (RB, LAR)Kyren Williams is better in PPR formats as he has averaged at least 15.5 PPR points per game in three consecutive seasons and has produced at least 1,480 total yards and 13 touchdowns in each of the past two. He’s still a strong option in standard leagues, too. Blake Corum‘s presence keeps Williams’ workload from reaching true bell-cow territory, but Williams' scoring role gives him a chance to outperform this RB21 ranking.

TreVeyon Henderson (RB, NE)TreVeyon Henderson‘s ceiling is considerably higher than this if he can take control of the New England Patriots‘ backfield; in three 2025 games without Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson averaged 19 touches. The problem is that Stevenson is likely to garner a meaningful role, making Henderson's weekly opportunity far less predictable.

Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG)Cam Skattebo averaged roughly 19.5 touches and 96.3 total yards during his six-game stretch as the New York Giants' workhorse last season while displaying excellent tackle-breaking efficiency. The major variable is his recovery from the significant ankle/fibula injury that ended his rookie year. Plus, Skattebo might not contribute much as a pass-catcher.

Jordan Mason (RB, MIN)Jordan Mason scored eight rushing touchdowns and handled 36 red-zone touches in 2025, giving him more standalone value than a typical No. 2 back. Aaron Jones limits Mason’s weekly ceiling, but Mason could push for RB1 (top-12) numbers if Jones misses time.

Bo Nix (QB, DEN) — Given Bo Nix‘s current ADP (QB14) and his dual-threat ability, I think he’s one of the best fantasy football value picks this year. He led the NFL in pass attempts a campaign ago and also racked up 356 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Yes, please.

Rachaad White (RB, WAS)Rachaad White should have a path to passing-down work after joining the Washington Commanders, and he posted career-best marks in tackle avoidance (18.9%) and rushing success rate (46.2%) last season. The Commanders' backfield remains unsettled, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt among the backs competing for early-down touches. White could carve out a bigger role than expected.

Malik Willis (QB, MIA) — With an ADP of QB20, Malik Willis is an afterthought in one-QB formats. While acknowledging that the Miami Dolphins don’t have much around Willis in terms of weapons, it’s hard for me to believe a QB with Willis’ proven running ability is valued where he is. Willis attempted at least 10 passes in only two games last year (one start), and he ran for 44 and 60 yards in those two outings while recording two rushing TDs.

Check out our favorite fantasy football must-have players.

Fantasy Football FAQ

  • What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.
  • Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.
  • Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.
  • What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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