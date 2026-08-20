Fantasy Football Standard League Rankings for 2026: Top 150 Players (Non-PPR)
Standard Rankings at a Glance
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
- Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
It’s about that time.
With the peak of fantasy football draft season right around the corner, here are our standard league rankings for the top 150 players.
Standard Rankings: Fantasy Football 2026
- Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
- Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
- James Cook III, RB, BUF
- Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI
- De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
- Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC
- Derrick Henry, RB, BAL
- Drake London, WR, ATL
- Chase Brown, RB, CIN
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC
- Nico Collins, WR, HOU
- Trey McBride, TE, ARI
- Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
- Brock Bowers, TE, LV
- George Pickens, WR, DAL
- Josh Jacobs, RB, GB
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI
- A.J. Brown, WR, NE
- Malik Nabers, WR, NYG
- Chris Olave, WR, NO
- Rashee Rice, WR, KC
- Bucky Irving, RB, TB
- Javonte Williams, RB, DAL
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
- Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB, NO
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR
- Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG
- Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
- Luther Burden III, WR, CHI
- Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC
- Colston Loveland, TE, CHI
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC
- DJ Moore, WR, BUF
- David Montgomery, RB, HOU
- Davante Adams, WR, LAR
- D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI
- Drake Maye, QB, NE
- Jameson Williams, WR, DET
- Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
- Tyler Warren, TE, IND
- Mike Evans, WR, SF
- Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
- Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS
- RJ Harvey, RB, DEN
- Rome Odunze, WR, CHI
- Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE
- Michael Wilson, WR, ARI
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
- Jadarian Price, RB, SEA
- Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
- Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT
- Carnell Tate, WR, TEN
- Tucker Kraft, TE, GB
- Tony Pollard, RB, TEN
- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC
- Parker Washington, WR, JAC
- Christian Watson, WR, GB
- Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB
- Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, ATL
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, DEN
- DK Metcalf, WR, PIT
- Blake Corum, RB, LAR
- Caleb Williams, QB, CHI
- Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
- Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
- Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC
- Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, TEN
- Kenny Gainwell, RB, TB
- Alec Pierce, WR, IND
- Jordan Mason, RB, MIN
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
- Aaron Jones Sr., RB, MIN
- Jayden Reed, WR, GB
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- Bo Nix, QB, DEN
- George Kittle, TE, SF
- Patrick Mahomes II, QB, KC
- Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG
- Josh Downs, WR, IND
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, PIT
- Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
- Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
- Brock Purdy, QB, SF
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, ARI
- Woody Marks, RB, HOU
- Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
- Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL
- Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
- Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
- Rachaad White, RB, WAS
- Stefon Diggs, WR, WAS
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG
- Juwan Johnson, TE, NO
- Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR
- Hunter Henry, TE, NE
- Jared Goff, QB, DET
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
- Romeo Doubs, WR, NE
- Xavier Worthy, WR, KC
- Brandon Aubrey, K, DAL
- Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
- Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF
- Brenton Strange, TE, JAC
- Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN
- Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC
- KC Concepcion, WR, CLE
- Houston Texans DST, DST, HOU
- Jordan Love, QB, GB
- Baker Mayfield, QB, TB
- Los Angeles Rams DST, DST, LAR
- Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, SF
- Jalen Coker, WR, CAR
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, NYJ
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAC
- Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
- Tyler Shough, QB, NO
- Seattle Seahawks DST, DST, SEA
- Chig Okonkwo, TE, WAS
- Malik Willis, QB, MIA
Notes
Bijan Robinson (RB, ATL) — Bijan Robinson‘s combination of volume and efficiency gives him a legitimate overall RB1 ceiling; he led the NFL with a 30% tackle-avoidance rate in 2025 and ranked second with 3.95 yards after contact per attempt. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. potentially handling some complementary work, Bijan remains one of fantasy’s safest foundational picks.
Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND) — Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns in 2025 while finishing with a massive 369 touches. A similar workload in 2026 would make another top-five RB finish very realistic, although his 3.3 yards per carry over his final seven games and last season's heavy usage introduce some downside.
CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL) — CeeDee Lamb checks all the boxes. Despite playing with another super talented receiver (George Pickens), Lamb is a safe bet for massive volume and good TD production. The Dallas Cowboys could once again be in a lot of shootouts even if their defense improves some.
De'Von Achane (RB, MIA) — De'Von Achane has scored at least 11 total touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has topped 60 catches in each of the past two, giving him elite PPR upside. The concern is whether the Miami Dolphins‘ new offensive structure and Malik Willis’ rushing ability reduce the receiving and goal-line opportunities that have made Achane so valuable.
Kenneth Walker III (RB, KC) — An offseason winner, Kenneth Walker III moves into an intriguing situation with the Kansas City Chiefs after producing 1,027 rushing yards on 221 carries with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 and then going nuts across three postseason games. If the Chiefs’ offense bounces back, Walker has as much TD equity as any RB in football. Gets a boost in standard formats.
Kyren Williams (RB, LAR) — Kyren Williams is better in PPR formats as he has averaged at least 15.5 PPR points per game in three consecutive seasons and has produced at least 1,480 total yards and 13 touchdowns in each of the past two. He’s still a strong option in standard leagues, too. Blake Corum‘s presence keeps Williams’ workload from reaching true bell-cow territory, but Williams' scoring role gives him a chance to outperform this RB21 ranking.
TreVeyon Henderson (RB, NE) — TreVeyon Henderson‘s ceiling is considerably higher than this if he can take control of the New England Patriots‘ backfield; in three 2025 games without Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson averaged 19 touches. The problem is that Stevenson is likely to garner a meaningful role, making Henderson's weekly opportunity far less predictable.
Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG) — Cam Skattebo averaged roughly 19.5 touches and 96.3 total yards during his six-game stretch as the New York Giants' workhorse last season while displaying excellent tackle-breaking efficiency. The major variable is his recovery from the significant ankle/fibula injury that ended his rookie year. Plus, Skattebo might not contribute much as a pass-catcher.
Jordan Mason (RB, MIN) — Jordan Mason scored eight rushing touchdowns and handled 36 red-zone touches in 2025, giving him more standalone value than a typical No. 2 back. Aaron Jones limits Mason’s weekly ceiling, but Mason could push for RB1 (top-12) numbers if Jones misses time.
Bo Nix (QB, DEN) — Given Bo Nix‘s current ADP (QB14) and his dual-threat ability, I think he’s one of the best fantasy football value picks this year. He led the NFL in pass attempts a campaign ago and also racked up 356 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Yes, please.
Rachaad White (RB, WAS) — Rachaad White should have a path to passing-down work after joining the Washington Commanders, and he posted career-best marks in tackle avoidance (18.9%) and rushing success rate (46.2%) last season. The Commanders' backfield remains unsettled, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt among the backs competing for early-down touches. White could carve out a bigger role than expected.
Malik Willis (QB, MIA) — With an ADP of QB20, Malik Willis is an afterthought in one-QB formats. While acknowledging that the Miami Dolphins don’t have much around Willis in terms of weapons, it’s hard for me to believe a QB with Willis’ proven running ability is valued where he is. Willis attempted at least 10 passes in only two games last year (one start), and he ran for 44 and 60 yards in those two outings while recording two rushing TDs.
Check out our favorite fantasy football must-have players.
Fantasy Football FAQ
- What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.
- Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.
- Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.
- What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.
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