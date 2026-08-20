Fantasy Football Standard League Rankings for 2026: Top 150 Players (Non-PPR)

Standard Rankings at a Glance

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals Puka Nacua, WR, Rams Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

It’s about that time.

With the peak of fantasy football draft season right around the corner, here are our standard league rankings for the top 150 players.

Standard Rankings: Fantasy Football 2026

Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN Puka Nacua, WR, LAR Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA James Cook III, RB, BUF Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI De'Von Achane, RB, MIA Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC Derrick Henry, RB, BAL Drake London, WR, ATL Chase Brown, RB, CIN Josh Allen, QB, BUF Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC Nico Collins, WR, HOU Trey McBride, TE, ARI Kyren Williams, RB, LAR Brock Bowers, TE, LV George Pickens, WR, DAL Josh Jacobs, RB, GB Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI A.J. Brown, WR, NE Malik Nabers, WR, NYG Chris Olave, WR, NO Rashee Rice, WR, KC Bucky Irving, RB, TB Javonte Williams, RB, DAL Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ Breece Hall, RB, NYJ Tee Higgins, WR, CIN Travis Etienne Jr., RB, NO Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG Zay Flowers, WR, BAL Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI Luther Burden III, WR, CHI Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC Colston Loveland, TE, CHI Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC DJ Moore, WR, BUF David Montgomery, RB, HOU Davante Adams, WR, LAR D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI Drake Maye, QB, NE Jameson Williams, WR, DET Joe Burrow, QB, CIN Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS Tyler Warren, TE, IND Mike Evans, WR, SF Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS RJ Harvey, RB, DEN Rome Odunze, WR, CHI Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE Michael Wilson, WR, ARI Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE Jadarian Price, RB, SEA Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT Carnell Tate, WR, TEN Tucker Kraft, TE, GB Tony Pollard, RB, TEN Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC Parker Washington, WR, JAC Christian Watson, WR, GB Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, ATL J.K. Dobbins, RB, DEN DK Metcalf, WR, PIT Blake Corum, RB, LAR Caleb Williams, QB, CHI Justin Herbert, QB, LAC Sam LaPorta, TE, DET Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC Dak Prescott, QB, DAL Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, TEN Kenny Gainwell, RB, TB Alec Pierce, WR, IND Jordan Mason, RB, MIN Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF Aaron Jones Sr., RB, MIN Jayden Reed, WR, GB Travis Kelce, TE, KC Bo Nix, QB, DEN George Kittle, TE, SF Patrick Mahomes II, QB, KC Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG Josh Downs, WR, IND Michael Pittman Jr., WR, PIT Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL Mark Andrews, TE, BAL Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC Brock Purdy, QB, SF Tyler Allgeier, RB, ARI Woody Marks, RB, HOU Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL Jordan Addison, WR, MIN Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR Rachaad White, RB, WAS Stefon Diggs, WR, WAS Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG Juwan Johnson, TE, NO Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR Hunter Henry, TE, NE Jared Goff, QB, DET Alvin Kamara, RB, NO Romeo Doubs, WR, NE Xavier Worthy, WR, KC Brandon Aubrey, K, DAL Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF Brenton Strange, TE, JAC Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC KC Concepcion, WR, CLE Houston Texans DST, DST, HOU Jordan Love, QB, GB Baker Mayfield, QB, TB Los Angeles Rams DST, DST, LAR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, SF Jalen Coker, WR, CAR Kenyon Sadiq, TE, NYJ Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAC Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN Tyler Shough, QB, NO Seattle Seahawks DST, DST, SEA Chig Okonkwo, TE, WAS Malik Willis, QB, MIA

Notes

Bijan Robinson (RB, ATL) — Bijan Robinson‘s combination of volume and efficiency gives him a legitimate overall RB1 ceiling; he led the NFL with a 30% tackle-avoidance rate in 2025 and ranked second with 3.95 yards after contact per attempt. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. potentially handling some complementary work, Bijan remains one of fantasy’s safest foundational picks.

Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND) — Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in both rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns in 2025 while finishing with a massive 369 touches. A similar workload in 2026 would make another top-five RB finish very realistic, although his 3.3 yards per carry over his final seven games and last season's heavy usage introduce some downside.

CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL) — CeeDee Lamb checks all the boxes. Despite playing with another super talented receiver (George Pickens), Lamb is a safe bet for massive volume and good TD production. The Dallas Cowboys could once again be in a lot of shootouts even if their defense improves some.

De'Von Achane (RB, MIA) — De'Von Achane has scored at least 11 total touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has topped 60 catches in each of the past two, giving him elite PPR upside. The concern is whether the Miami Dolphins‘ new offensive structure and Malik Willis’ rushing ability reduce the receiving and goal-line opportunities that have made Achane so valuable.

Kenneth Walker III (RB, KC) — An offseason winner, Kenneth Walker III moves into an intriguing situation with the Kansas City Chiefs after producing 1,027 rushing yards on 221 carries with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 and then going nuts across three postseason games. If the Chiefs’ offense bounces back, Walker has as much TD equity as any RB in football. Gets a boost in standard formats.

Kyren Williams (RB, LAR) — Kyren Williams is better in PPR formats as he has averaged at least 15.5 PPR points per game in three consecutive seasons and has produced at least 1,480 total yards and 13 touchdowns in each of the past two. He’s still a strong option in standard leagues, too. Blake Corum‘s presence keeps Williams’ workload from reaching true bell-cow territory, but Williams' scoring role gives him a chance to outperform this RB21 ranking.

TreVeyon Henderson (RB, NE) — TreVeyon Henderson‘s ceiling is considerably higher than this if he can take control of the New England Patriots‘ backfield; in three 2025 games without Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson averaged 19 touches. The problem is that Stevenson is likely to garner a meaningful role, making Henderson's weekly opportunity far less predictable.

Cam Skattebo (RB, NYG) — Cam Skattebo averaged roughly 19.5 touches and 96.3 total yards during his six-game stretch as the New York Giants' workhorse last season while displaying excellent tackle-breaking efficiency. The major variable is his recovery from the significant ankle/fibula injury that ended his rookie year. Plus, Skattebo might not contribute much as a pass-catcher.

Jordan Mason (RB, MIN) — Jordan Mason scored eight rushing touchdowns and handled 36 red-zone touches in 2025, giving him more standalone value than a typical No. 2 back. Aaron Jones limits Mason’s weekly ceiling, but Mason could push for RB1 (top-12) numbers if Jones misses time.

Bo Nix (QB, DEN) — Given Bo Nix‘s current ADP (QB14) and his dual-threat ability, I think he’s one of the best fantasy football value picks this year. He led the NFL in pass attempts a campaign ago and also racked up 356 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Yes, please.

Rachaad White (RB, WAS) — Rachaad White should have a path to passing-down work after joining the Washington Commanders, and he posted career-best marks in tackle avoidance (18.9%) and rushing success rate (46.2%) last season. The Commanders' backfield remains unsettled, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt among the backs competing for early-down touches. White could carve out a bigger role than expected.

Malik Willis (QB, MIA) — With an ADP of QB20, Malik Willis is an afterthought in one-QB formats. While acknowledging that the Miami Dolphins don’t have much around Willis in terms of weapons, it’s hard for me to believe a QB with Willis’ proven running ability is valued where he is. Willis attempted at least 10 passes in only two games last year (one start), and he ran for 44 and 60 yards in those two outings while recording two rushing TDs.

Check out our favorite fantasy football must-have players.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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