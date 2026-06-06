2026 Belmont Stakes Picks According to ChatGPT

ChatGPT Picks at a Glance

Win Bet: Renegade

Renegade Exacta Box: Renegade – Chief Wallabee – Golden Tempo

Renegade – Chief Wallabee – Golden Tempo Trifecta: Renegade / Chief Wallabee, Golden Tempo / Chief Wallabee, Golden Tempo, Commandment

Every June, the horse racing world turns its attention to the final jewel of the Triple Crown: the Belmont Stakes. While the Kentucky Derby captures much of the spotlight and the Preakness keeps Triple Crown dreams alive, the Belmont in New York often provides the ultimate test of stamina and strategy. Since its inaugural running in 1867, the race at Belmont has produced some of the sport's most memorable moments and continues to attract the top three-year-old thoroughbreds in North America.

The way bettors approach the horse racing market at the Belmont Stakes has changed dramatically over the years. In 2026, bettors looking at the Saratoga race course have access to more information than ever before, from advanced speed figures and pace projections to real-time odds and AI-powered analysis. With that in mind, we turned to ChatGPT to evaluate this year's Belmont Stakes field, analyze recent performances, identify key betting angles, and build a wagering strategy for both casual fans and experienced handicappers.

The concept is simple: have ChatGPT break down the contenders, assess the likely race dynamics, and generate picks across multiple bet types. From win bets and exactas to longshot value plays, the goal is to create a practical betting card based on the information available heading into race day. The Belmont Stakes has a reputation for rewarding sharp handicapping, so who does AI believe will be standing in the winner's circle when the dust settles? FanDuel Racing asked ChatGPT to make its picks for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus!

Bet the Belmont Stakes – Understanding Horse Racing Terms

If you’re new to horse racing or are simply just interested in placing a wager or two on the Belmont Stakes, here are a few different types of bets to familiarize yourself with.

Win – Pick the winner.

– Pick the winner. Place – First or second.

– First or second. Show – Top 3 finish.

– Top 3 finish. Exacta – First 2 in exact order.

– First 2 in exact order. Trifecta – Top 3 in order.

– Top 3 in order. Superfecta – Top 4 in order.

– Top 4 in order. Super High Five – Top 5 in order

ChatGPT’s Winning Horses – Meet The Horses at Saratoga Race Course

1. Renegade (Best Bet to Win)

Why ChatGPT likes him:

Renegade enters as the morning-line favorite after an eye-catching second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. What stands out isn't just the result; it was how he got there. He was shuffled far back early before unleashing a massive late rally and narrowly missing victory. Many handicappers viewed his performance as the strongest race in the Derby despite the loss.

Other positives:

Highest speed figures in the field.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, a four-time Belmont Stakes winner.

Gets a favorable 1¼-mile distance at Saratoga, which should suit his closing style.

Skipped the Preakness and came in fresh.

Suggested bet: Win bet and key horse in exactas.

2. Chief Wallabee (Best Value Play)

Why ChatGPT likes him:

Chief Wallabee finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby and arguably has more upside than his odds suggest. Trainer Bill Mott used a similar strategy last year with Sovereignty, who skipped the Preakness and won the Belmont.

Reasons to consider him:

Consistent tactical running style.

Strong speed figures.

Should get a cleaner trip than he received in Louisville.

The Saratoga configuration tends to favor horses that can stay close to the pace rather than deep closers.

At around 3-1, he's not a huge longshot, but he offers a better risk-reward profile than the favorite.

Suggested bet: Win/place bet and exacta partner with Renegade.

3. Golden Tempo (Most Dangerous Alternative)

Why ChatGPT likes him:

It's hard to dismiss the Kentucky Derby winner. Golden Tempo proved he can beat this field once already and came into the race with plenty of rest after skipping the Preakness.

Potential concerns:

Derby winners often take heavy betting action.

His deep-closing style may leave him dependent on race pace.

Post position 9 isn't ideal at Saratoga.

Still, if the pace gets hot early, he could be flying late again.

Suggested bet: Use prominently in trifectas and exactas.

4. Commandment (Best Longshot)

Why ChatGPT likes him:

Commandment was one of the Kentucky Derby favorites before finishing a disappointing seventh. Before that, he won four straight races, including the Florida Derby and Fountain of Youth.

Reasons for a rebound:

Proven class.

Brad Cox excels at getting horses to bounce back from poor efforts.

Likely to offer significantly better value than the top three choices.

If he returns to his pre-Derby form, he's capable of hitting the board at attractive odds.

Suggested bet: Trifecta and superfecta inclusion.

Belmont Stakes Betting Strategy

Win Bet: Renegade

Exacta Box: Renegade – Chief Wallabee – Golden Tempo

Trifecta: Renegade / Chief Wallabee, Golden Tempo / Chief Wallabee, Golden Tempo, Commandment

Predicted Order of Finish

Renegade Chief Wallabee Golden Tempo Commandment

The strongest angle for the 2026 Belmont appears to be backing horses that skipped the Preakness and have been specifically pointed toward Saratoga. Renegade checks nearly every box: elite Derby effort, proven stamina, top connections, and a race setup that should suit him well.

ChatGPT's Exacta and Trifecta Belmont Stakes Picks

For bettors looking to boost their potential winnings, exacta and trifecta wagers offer a chance to capitalize on strong Belmont Stakes picks. These bets require predicting the exact order of finish among the top horses, making them more challenging than a simple win bet. With the final leg of the Triple Crown often producing dramatic results, identifying the right combination can lead to some of the biggest payouts of the race day, whether the action is at Belmont Park or Saratoga.

Exacta Bet Pick

Exacta Box:

Renegade

Chief Wallabee

Golden Tempo

An exacta requires selecting the first two finishers in the correct order. Rather than relying on a single combination, ChatGPT's preferred approach is an exacta box featuring Renegade, Chief Wallabee, and Golden Tempo. This allows any two of the three horses to finish first and second while still cashing the ticket.

Renegade's powerful Kentucky Derby effort makes him the horse most likely to win, while Chief Wallabee offers a combination of consistency and value. Golden Tempo, the Kentucky Derby winner, remains a major threat if the pace develops in his favor. Together, they form the strongest exacta combination in the field.

Trifecta Bet Pick

1st: Renegade2nd: Chief Wallabee, Golden Tempo3rd: Chief Wallabee, Golden Tempo, Commandment

A trifecta requires picking the first three horses in the exact order, which can result in substantially larger payouts. ChatGPT's preferred trifecta key places Renegade on top, reflecting confidence that he is the most likely horse to win the race.

Chief Wallabee and Golden Tempo are used underneath due to their proven form against elite competition, while Commandment is included in third as a value play. If the Brad Cox trainee rebounds from his disappointing Kentucky Derby performance, he has the talent to hit the board and significantly increase the trifecta payout.

Predicted Trifecta Finish:

Renegade Chief Wallabee Golden Tempo

This combination balances likely contenders with enough value to create meaningful winnings if the race unfolds as projected.

Final Thoughts

The Belmont Stakes is always one of the most anticipated events on the horse racing calendar, serving as the final chapter of the Triple Crown and giving bettors one last opportunity to find value among the sport's top three-year-olds. While these Belmont Stakes picks are based on current form, race history, projected pace scenarios, and AI analysis, no outcome is guaranteed once the gates open.

Whether you're placing a simple win wager or building exacta and trifecta tickets, the key is balancing likely contenders with horses that can outperform their odds. Although the race traditionally calls Belmont Park home, the 2026 edition once again takes place at Saratoga Race Course in New York, adding another layer of intrigue for handicappers.

As fans tune in on Saturday, all eyes will be on whether Renegade can deliver on expectations or if another contender can emerge with a breakthrough performance. No matter the result, the Belmont Stakes remains one of the premier betting events in horse racing and a fitting conclusion to the Triple Crown season.

Looking for our Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for 2026?

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.