Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-22) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-27)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

LAD: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

LAD: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 2-5, 5.95 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 7-2, 3.25 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Mike Soroka (7-2, 3.25 ERA). Lauer and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Lauer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Diamondbacks have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Soroka's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in three of Soroka's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.1%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Arizona is the underdog at -104, and Los Angeles is -112 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are +134 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -162.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Diamondbacks game on June 2 has been set at 9, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 38, or 64.4%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 38 of 59 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 32-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (12-20).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Arizona has a record of 11-20 (35.5%).

In the 58 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-2).

The Diamondbacks have covered 60.3% of their games this season, going 35-23-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles with 66 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 19th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Pages hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 61 hits. He's batting .289 while slugging .502.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the majors.

Ohtani heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .455 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.355/.458.

Kyle Tucker is batting .238 with a .336 OBP and 27 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has totaled 59 hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .286.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ketel Marte's .462 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 48th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas has a .458 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .221 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/25/2025: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/24/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/23/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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