2025 Virginia Derby Betting Odds and Contenders Preview

The Kentucky Derby trail comes to Virginia for the first time ever on Saturday, March 15, with the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs. The race drew a field of 10 from all over the country to compete for a $500,000 purse as well as 50-25-15-10-5 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. That means the winner likely punches their ticket to Churchill Downs, and underneath finishers may also make it there with a good effort in another late prep.

A field of 10 horses from major barns all over the country are coming to New Kent, Virginia, for the first-ever Kentucky Derby prep in the state. The morning-line favorite is Grade 3 winner Getaway Car, who Bob Baffert sends east after his Sunland Derby win. Others among the leading contenders include undefeated John Hancock and dazzling Oaklawn maiden winner Rapture.

2025 Virginia Derby Information

Race Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Track : Colonial Downs

: Colonial Downs Post Time : 5:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

: 5:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Distance : 1 ⅛ miles

: 1 ⅛ miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds

: three-year-olds Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2025 Virginia Derby Odds

This is the field for the Virginia Derby, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each horse:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Calling Card Mike Maker Luan Machado 15-1 2 John Hancock Brad Cox Mike Smith 3-1 3 American Promise D. Wayne Lukas Nik Juarez 12-1 4 Omaha Omaha Michael Gorham Raul Mena 10-1 5 Studlydoright John Robb Xavier Perez 15-1 6 Getaway Car Bob Baffert Irad Ortiz, Jr. 9-5 7 Rapture Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Virginia Derby Prep Results

Seven of the 10 runners in the Virginia Derby come out of Road to the Kentucky Derby points races. However, only two come out of victories in those races. Getaway Car, who spent his juvenile season clashing with top prospects on the West Coast, comes out of a nose victory in his three-year-old debut, the Sunland Derby. John Hancock, who won the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs in only his second-ever start, returns to stakes company for this.

The only other Virginia Derby runner who hit the board in a Kentucky Derby points race last out is Omaha Omaha, who broke slowly but chased on mildly for third behind Captain Cook in the Withers on February 1. The other four horses coming out of Road to the Kentucky Derby races all ran out of the money: American Promise and Render Judgment were fifth and eighth respectively in the Risen Star (G2), Studlydoright was fifth in the John Battaglia Memorial (G2), and Calling Card finished seventh in the Gotham (G3).

Two others come out of allowance races. Authentic Gallop won a 1 1/16-mile allowance race at Oaklawn on February 7 and makes his first stakes start in the Virginia Derby. Georgia Magic was a well-beaten fourth in a 6 ½-furlong allowance at Aqueduct on February 4, though he has one past try in a stakes race, a sixth-place finish in the Jerome.

The only horse facing winners for the first time in the Virginia Derby is Rapture. He broke his maiden at second asking on January 25 at Oaklawn, going 1 1/16 miles. It was his first try at two turns.

Virginia Derby Contenders



These are the contenders in the Virginia Derby, organized by post position:

Calling Card: He demolished New York-breds four back, but three straight starts against open company (including two in Road to the Kentucky Derby races) have shown him no threat. He should get a solid setup for his late-running style, as there will be plenty of early pace battling early. It’s also a positive that he has good extended one-turn mile form. However, 1 ⅛ miles may be asking a little too much from a son of Complexity, and he will have to take a step forward at this longest distance yet. John Hancock: One of the least experienced horses in the field, he is relatively unexposed: he broke his maiden in January at Tampa Bay Downs and then won right back in the Sam F. Davis. His victory over Owen Almighty that day graded out nicely, too, when that foe came back to win the Tampa Bay Derby. The biggest question for him is pace, as he’s drawn toward the inside in a race where a contested front end is likely. However, the fact that he was able to battle on a quick pace and keep going bodes well for this Brad Cox trainee. American Promise: His best form has come when he has been able to be on or near the front end. However, he hasn’t in his last two starts and has been well beaten. It doesn’t look good for him this time either, with the speedy John Hancock to his inside and several other forward horses to his outside. He does have an appealing pedigree for the distance, but he may need either a class drop or better luck from a pace perspective. Omaha Omaha: He didn’t break well in the Withers last out, but kept on plugging away and finished third behind a modest pace in that 1 ⅛-mile race. That experience and fitness should help, and he should also get a bit more to reel in this time around, and the one-turn 1 ⅛-mile configuration may suit him well. With under-the-radar connections he will be a price, and there is plenty of reason to think he will be good enough to hit the exotics, at least. Studlydoright: Winner of both the Tremont and the Nashua at age two, he was precocious. However, his next three starts have not gone so well: he has run in three points races and missed the board in all of them. His pace versatility is a plus, and he has some good one-turn mile form, but he has yet to show that he wants more than a mile and his speed figures suggest he may have hit a plateau. Getaway Car: The class of the field, Getaway Car has been locking horns with the likes of Citizen Bull and Journalism out west. He only won by a nose when he got a class drop in the Sunland Derby last month, but he showed good grit when challenged, and the third-place horse was another nine lengths back. The fact that he needs the early lead is a question and could make him an underlay, with speed drawn both to his inside and outside. But, it would be no surprise if he is fast enough to make the top, and his Sunland Derby suggests that he is gritty enough to put up a fight when he is confronted late. Rapture: He ran a good second on debut in a race where the winning horse was next-out allowance winner (and Risen Star fourth) Vassimo. He then graduated in stalk-and-pounce fashion next out in a 1 1/16-mile race at Oaklawn next out. His pedigree appeals top and bottom for the stretch out to 1 ⅛ miles, and his tactical speed could get him in a good position to get a run on the tiring leaders before the closers. It’s also a good sign that Flavien Prat stays here, especially since he also rode the promising John Hancock—his stablemate in the Brad Cox barn—to a win last out. Authentic Gallop: He took a while to come around, but he put it all together at fifth asking in a 1 1/16-mile maiden race at Oaklawn three back, beating Caldera, who went on to break his maiden next out and then miss by a nose to Getaway Car in the Sunland Derby. Last out, he cleared his first-level condition over the same course and distance as his maiden win. The tactical speed is a positive, but the question is whether he can take the necessary step forward at a course other than Oaklawn, as so far he has put his best hoof forward in Hot Springs. Render Judgment: He graduated the first time at two turns in stalk-and-pounce fashion at Churchill Downs, but has yet to find the winners’ circle in three starts since. He needs to take a step forward to be a contender in this spot, but there are some positives for this Kenny McPeek trainee: he comes second off the layoff for a barn that isn’t shy to race runners into shape, and his pedigree suggests the extra distance should move him forward as well. However, demand a price, as he has yet to run a race that matches the top of this field. Georgia Magic: He graduated in his November debut sprinting at Aqueduct, but has been well beaten in his last two starts. He may well need the lead to win, and is unlikely to be able to get it over the more class-proven pace drawn to his inside. He would need a massive step forward to contend in this race.

Virginia Derby Past Winners Past Performances

The Virginia Derby will be run for the first time in 2025, so these patterns do not exist yet. Expect them to establish themselves over the next few years. For now, in this new race, the most interesting consideration is the track configuration: it’s a 1 ⅛-mile race, but conducted over only one turn. So, horses with good form over extended one-turn mile configurations and some stamina, either in their pedigree or in other two-turn races, might find the Virginia Derby to be just right.

2025 Virginia Derby Undercard

The Virginia Derby is the ninth of 10 races at Colonial Downs on Saturday. The card features both sprint and route races on the dirt, including maiden, allowance, and a pair of stakes events.

Aside from the Virginia Derby, the other stakes on the card also have implications for the 3-year-old picture. The $250,000 Virginia Oaks, carded as the eighth race of the day, offers its runners 50-25-15-10-5 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks. It means the winner is likely to earn a spot to run for the lilies, and others who run well may turn up in the Oaks as well if they run well in another prep or two.

Virginia Derby day is full of rich purses and quality fields. Be part of the action: make plans to watch all day at FanDuel TV and place your bets online at FanDuel Racing!

Colonial Downs

Colonial Downs opened on September 1, 1997, originally running both Thoroughbred and harness racing. Though the track is in New Kent, Virginia, about 25 miles outside of Richmond, it began its life under the auspices of the Maryland Jockey Club. That arrangement continued until 2005, and during that time, there was no racing in Maryland when Colonial Downs had its season.

The turf course was a well-respected summer destination, but times got tougher for Colonial Downs after the arrangement with Maryland ended in 2005. In 2009, it asked for only 25 dates. It ended Thoroughbred racing in 2013, and harness racing the next year.

It looked like the end, especially after the 2016 race dates were denied by the Virginia Racing Commission. However, Virginia passed a law in 2018 allowing historical horse racing machines. With that, things were looking up for Colonial Downs, which was purchased by a new owner. The track reopened for business in 2019, and has reestablished itself as a mid-Atlantic destination for horse racing.

The Arlington Million and the Beverly D., two of the most historic horse races for older turf horses, have been held at Colonial Downs since 2023. And, in 2025, the Road to the Kentucky Derby visited Colonial Downs for the first time, with the Virginia Derby becoming a mid-March dirt race.

The course at Colonial Downs is a large, sweeping one, unlike most in the United States. The dirt track is 1 1/4 miles around, longer than every dirt track in the United States except for Belmont Park, and has a chute to run one-turn 1 1/8-mile races. Just inside the dirt course is the 180-foot wide Secretariat Turf Course, the widest grass course in the country.

2025 Virginia Derby FAQ

Q: When is the Virginia Derby?

A: The 2025 Virginia Derby happens Saturday, March 15, at 5:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It is the ninth of 10 races on the card.

Q: Where is the Virginia Derby?

A: It takes place at Colonial Downs in New Kent, Virginia.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Virginia Derby?

A: The 9-5 morning-line favorite for the Virginia Derby is Getaway Car. His connections are known big-race performers, trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Irad Ortiz. Especially since he comes second off a layoff and won his seasonal debut, he should hold as the favorite. However, pay particularly close attention to the action on morning-line third choice Rapture (5-1), a last-out maiden winner for trainer Brad Cox and top big-money jockey Flavien Prat.

Q: Who won the 2024 Virginia Derby?

A: The Virginia Derby is a new race, so no one won the Virginia Derby in 2024. When looking for top connections for the Virginia Derby, give consideration to horses, trainers, and jockeys who have been able to perform well at different tracks, given that no horse in this field has actually raced at Colonial before.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!