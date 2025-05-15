FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

For the campaign ahead, the San Francisco 49ers' schedule features an exciting matchup against Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For info on the San Francisco 49ers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, see the below article.

49ers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET@ Seahawks-Lumen Field, Seattle, WashingtonFOX
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Saints-Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ETCardinals-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ETJaguars-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaFOX
Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Rams-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Buccaneers-Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ETFalcons-Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaNBC

