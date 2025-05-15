NFL
2025 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
For the campaign ahead, the San Francisco 49ers' schedule features an exciting matchup against Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For info on the San Francisco 49ers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, see the below article.
49ers' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|@ Seahawks
|-
|Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Saints
|-
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Cardinals
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Jaguars
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Rams
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|-
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|NBC