2025 San Francisco 49ers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

For the campaign ahead, the San Francisco 49ers' schedule features an exciting matchup against Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7. Read the rest of this piece for details on the team's complete 2025 schedule. For info on the San Francisco 49ers, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, see the below article.

49ers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET @ Seahawks - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington FOX Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Saints - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana FOX Sunday, Sept. 21 at 4:25 p.m. ET Cardinals - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET Jaguars - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California FOX Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Rams - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET Falcons - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California NBC View Full Table ChevronDown

