2025 PGA Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for the 2025 PGA Championship have been announced, and the golfers will begin on Thursday morning, May 15th.

Favorites Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, along with last year's winner Xander Schauffele, will tee off together at 8:22 a.m. ET.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Time Tee Players 7:00 AM 1 Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer 7:05 AM 10 John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox 7:11 AM 1 John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig 7:16 AM 10 Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power 7:22 AM 1 Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren 7:27 AM 10 Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka 7:33 AM 1 J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson View Full Table ChevronDown

PGA Championship 1st Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the odds that the top golfers will be in the lead after Round 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Round Leader Odds Scottie Scheffler +1400 Rory McIlroy +1400 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 Jon Rahm +3000 Justin Thomas +3300 Xander Schauffele +3300 Ludvig Åberg +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Learn more about PGA Championship best bets, predictions, past results, and course info at FanDuel Research.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 Finish wager for the PGA Championship Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.