FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Golf iconGolf

Explore Golf

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

2025 PGA Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 PGA Championship: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for the 2025 PGA Championship have been announced, and the golfers will begin on Thursday morning, May 15th.

Favorites Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, along with last year's winner Xander Schauffele, will tee off together at 8:22 a.m. ET.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Time
Tee
Players
7:00 AM1Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer
7:05 AM10John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox
7:11 AM1John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig
7:16 AM10Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power
7:22 AM1Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren
7:27 AM10Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka
7:33 AM1J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

PGA Championship 1st Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the odds that the top golfers will be in the lead after Round 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Round Leader
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1400
Rory McIlroy+1400
Bryson DeChambeau+2000
Jon Rahm+3000
Justin Thomas+3300
Xander Schauffele+3300
Ludvig Åberg+3500

Learn more about PGA Championship best bets, predictions, past results, and course info at FanDuel Research.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 Finish wager for the PGA Championship Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup