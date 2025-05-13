PGA Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

It's time for the second men's major of 2025.

The PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina this week.

Here's all you need to know.

PGA Championship Info

Quail Hollow Course Info

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,626 yards (very long for a par 71)

: 7,626 yards (very long for a par 71) Average Fairway Width : 28 yards (tight)

: 28 yards (tight) Rough Height : 2.75" (average)

: 2.75" (average) Average Green Size : 6,578 square feet (large)

: 6,578 square feet (large) Green Type : Poa overseed

: Poa overseed Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores (PGA Championship) : -8

: -8 Recent Cut Lines (PGA Championship): +5

Quail Hollow Course Key Stats

Based on how the 2017 PGA Championship played -- and Quail Hollow as a whole -- distance and iron play matter quite a great deal (but so does wedge play as measured by strokes gained: around the green).

That means -- other than the driving accuracy aspect of things -- it's a pretty complete test from tee-to-green.

Justin Thomas' 2017 win did come with the 4th-best SG: putting number for the week but also was tied to the 11th-best SG:T2G.

Further illustrating the importance of tee-to-green play, know that the 12 golfers who ranked T9 or better in 2017 all ranked top-40 among cut-makers in T2G for the week, and 11 of them were 26th or better.

You can't really putt your way to a win this week.

Quail Hollow Past Results

For a info on each golfer's past history at Quail Hollow, check out our Quail Hollow history breakdown.

PGA Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Justin Thomas

Odds To Win PGA Championship (+2000)

To Finish Top 10 (+200)

I've been on Justin Thomas for a bit now, and it worked at the RBC Heritage and nearly again at the Truist Championship. But Thomas has now finished 2nd (Valspar Championship), T36 (the Masters), 1st (RBC Heritage), and T2 (Truist Championship) in his last four starts.

The T36 at Augusta is honestly pretty expected for Thomas at this point, as he just doesn't play well at the Masters.

So, three top-twos in three straight non-August starts? That's pretty nice.

Thomas also has some history at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, as he won here in 2017. Since that win, his Quail Hollow results have been T21, T26, T14, and T21.

Thomas' distance is still a positive for him, and he's got the third-best strokes gained: approach numbers over the last 50 rounds. He's also ninth in strokes gained: around the green, which is an important area for all majors -- but in particularly historically at Quail Hollow.

The scoring variance for Thomas is second only to Scottie Scheffler over the last 50 rounds, and from a tee-to-green perspective, nobody has a higher attainable ceiling than Thomas in that span among this field.

That's the type of upside you'll need to go out and beat Rory and Scottie and Bryson and the rest this week.

Xander Schauffele

Odds To Win PGA Championship (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

A second pick from the second odds tier works for me this week because of the nature of major winners.

Each of the last five were ranked top-10 or better in datagolf's professional rankings.

It's true that the 2023 season was more open for major winners with Brian Harman (30th in datagolf's rankings at the time), Wyndham Clark (11th), Brooks Koepa (38th), and Jon Rahm (2nd), but that was a bit of an outlier season overall. Since 2021, 13 of 17 major winners have ranked top-12 in datagolf's ratings entering the week. Of the last 24 major winners, 23 were 38th or better by their ratings (the outlier being Phil Mickelson at 158th leading into the 2021 PGA Championship).

So, anyway, Xander with JT is very defensible at the top of the betting card, especially because Schauffele is coming off of two major wins from a year ago.

His Quail Hollow history is better than you probably even realize, as he's finished T14, 2nd, and 2nd in his last three starts. The runners-up were most recent, and both were by multiple shots (he trailed Rory McIlroy by five shots last year and Wyndham Clark by four shots the year prior).

However, he had three-shot leads on the rest of the field, meaning that -- if not for outlier weeks from McIlroy and Clark, Schauffele could be stepping into the 2025 PGA Championship at a course where he has consecutive multi-shot victories.

Schauffele's distance is a weapon for him right now, and he ranks sixth in the field in strokes gained: approach over his last 50 rounds. He has the game to get it done this week.

Viktor Hovland

Odds To Win PGA Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+200)

Hovland enters ranked 26th in datagolf's pro rankings, so he fits within the spectrum of the vast majority of winners since 2019 (again, 23 of the last 24 major winners were top-38 by datagolf's rankings).

Vik has the right game to spike at Quail Hollow, too.

Hovland is 40th in distance off the tee (gaining around +7.3 yards per drive on the average male pro golfer) the last 50 rounds, and he ranks 9th in strokes gained: approach in that span.

Heavy rain is expected to lead to softer playing conditions, thus allowing distance and irons to prevail. That's likely a large part of why we've seen Bryson DeChambeau's odds shorten the way they have.

Hovland isn't nearly as long as Bryson by any stretch, but an emphasis on ball-striking benefits a player such as Viktor, who certainly has the ability to get the putter heated up, too.

Corey Conners

Odds To Win PGA Championship (+7000)

To Finish Top 20 (+210)

Corey Conners has emerged as a pretty solid major player, ranking 24th among this field in strokes gained per round across nine major starts since 2023. He's actually 14th in ball-striking and 13th in specifically in strokes gained: approach in that span.

Conners has also pieced together four straight made cuts at Quail Hollow Club in his career, including a T8 and T13 in his last two starts.

Among this field, nobody has a better strokes gained: approach per round output than Conners at Quail Hollow. Conners is averaging +1.37 SG:APP across 18 career rounds here. Nobody else with more than four rounds is better than a +0.93.

He's pretty average in terms of his driving distance, yet Conners' overall game is enough for a top-20 if he brings his usual stuff to Quail Hollow.

Daniel Berger

Odds To Win PGA Championship (+10000)

To Finish Top 20 (+260)

Daniel Berger also has some promising form at Quail Hollow: four of five made cuts but specifically some strong iron play in his career.

His current driving distance is just okay (98th over the last 50 rounds), but he has overcome that to rank 24th in strokes gained: off the tee due to top-10 accuracy.

Berger's also the owner of top-25 irons (16th in strokes gained: approach) and wedges (21st in strokes gained: around the green) over his last 50 rounds.

At majors, Berger has consecutive T21s (2025 Masters and 2024 U.S. Open) -- his only two major starts since 2022 as he is working his way back from long-term injuries.

The top-20 number (+260) is showing value on the field's 12th-ranked player by strokes gained per round average over the last 50 rounds.

