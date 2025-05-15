2025 NFL Schedule: Ranking All 32 Teams by Miles Traveled

The NFL schedule always has some unavoidable advantages for certain teams.

There are some obvious NFL schedule winners and losers, and the timing of NFL bye weeks could favor some squads over others.

But perhaps the most objective way to view the NFL schedule release is simply based on travel.

Which teams have to cover the most ground in the 2025 season? Let's take a look.

Most Miles Traveled by NFL Teams in 2025

To estimate miles traveled for teams between games, I'll be using the Haversine formula and tracking teams' estimated travel based on stadium-to-stadium treks from game to game (and back).

While some teams may choose to travel differently before international games, the only assumption made here is that the Minnesota Vikings don't travel back to the United States between their Week 4 game in Ireland against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Week 5 game in London against the Cleveland Browns.

With that out of the way, here are the estimated travel distances for all NFL teams in 2025.

Travel Rank Team Estimated Miles Traveled 1 Los Angeles Chargers 37,086 2 Los Angeles Rams 35,266 3 Seattle Seahawks 32,232 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 28,991 5 San Francisco 49ers 28,245 6 Miami Dolphins 25,512 7 Indianapolis Colts 24,549 View Full Table ChevronDown

NFL Teams Traveling the Most in 2025

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers open the season with a game in Brazil against the Chiefs in one of seven 2025 NFL international games. They also have road games against the Giants, Dolphins, Jaguars with 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs and ultimately have the third-longest average domestic trip in the league. Los Angeles Rams: The other Los Angeles team also has an international game (Week 7 against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium). They do face the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 6 prior, so reducing some mileage is possible depending on their travel plans. Seattle Seahawks: Seattle's travel schedule is always heavy, and this year is no different even without an international game. Seattle will travel to Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Washington, Tennessee, Atlanta, and Carolina this year. They are tied with the most 1,000-mile roundtrips (nine) this season. Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars also have nine roundtrips of at least 1,000 miles this season, including a trip to Wembley Stadium in Week 7 against the Rams. Notably, they're the only team in the AFC to crack the top-five (all AFC teams have just eight scheduled road games in 2025). San Francisco 49ers: Barring a typical trip to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams in Week 5 for Thursday Night Football, the 49ers will be racking up airline miles for all other road games, including trips to New Orleans, Tampa Bay, and New Jersey (Giants).

NFL Teams Traveling the Least in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals -- and the rest of the AFC -- have just eight road games scheduled this season, but most of their trips are under 1,000 miles (five of eight), and they have no international games. Their longest trip is to Denver in Week 4, just under 2,200 miles. Buffalo Bills: Buffalo has two trips over 2,000 miles (at Miami in Week 10 and at Houston in Week 12) and just as many under 350 miles (at Pittsburgh in Week 13 and at Cleveland in Week 16). Baltimore Ravens: Although just one of their roundtrips is shorter than 500 miles (Week 18 at Pittsburgh), Baltimore is the only team this year not to have a 2,000-mile roundtrip for any matchup. Detroit Lions: The NFC team with the fewest expected miles traveled this season is Detroit. The Lions are traveling longer than 1,300 miles just once: Week 15 to face the Rams. Green Bay Packers: For the Packers, four of their trips are at least 1,500 miles but just one longer than 1,900 (Week 7 at Arizona).

