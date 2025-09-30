2025-26 NHL Free Printable Schedule Grid for Fantasy Hockey

The 2025-26 NHL season is almost here! As we approach Week 1, many hockey fans are looking to draft players most likely to be difference-makers in their fantasy hockey league.

Below is a schedule grid that breaks down the number of games each team will play weekly, helping you make informed decisions as you build your fantasy roster.

2025-26 NHL Free Printable Schedule Grid

Download the free printable NHL schedule grid here.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!