2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 1

We made it through the NFL offseason in one piece.

Our reward?

A fresh 16-game slate that features rivalries, debuts, and revenge games.

Week 1 kicks off with a Thursday Night Football match between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take it from there on Friday night in Sao Paulo before Sunday's 13-game action shifts us into high gear.

Each and every team and fanbase has hope -- albeit to varying degrees -- when handed a clean slate. The opening week of the NFL season is where the rubber will finally start to meet the road.

What do our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- look like heading into Week 1?

NFL Power Rankings for Week 1

Team nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Baltimore Ravens 7.64 83.30% 58.20% 12.80% Detroit Lions 6.89 61.60% 35.20% 7.10% Philadelphia Eagles 6.25 74.00% 51.90% 10.40% Buffalo Bills 4.92 84.30% 67.50% 9.70% Denver Broncos 3.82 57.00% 24.20% 2.90% Green Bay Packers 3.51 51.60% 26.50% 4.10% Washington Commanders 3.49 57.30% 31.20% 3.90% View Full Table ChevronDown

Will 2025 finally be the year of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

Baltimore currently owns the shortest Super Bowl LX odds (+700) and are gearing up to be battle-tested from the jump, as they open the season at the Buffalo Bills. The marquee Sunday Night Football match is billed as a pick 'em and touts a week-high 50.5 over/under. Baltimore and Buffalo may be competing for just a 1-0 record this time around, but the next installation of this matchup could be worth a trip to the Super Bowl.

It's no surprise to see the Ravens, Detroit Lions, Eagles, and Bills claim the top four spots in this week's rankings. The first eye-popper comes at the fifth spot. The Denver Broncos have arrived, but Bo Nix and company have their work cut out for them as they look to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West. Denver isn't the only potential suitor in the division -- the Chargers fare 11th on our rankings and have a chance to stick it to the Chiefs on Friday.

The Chargers have +340 odds (22.7% implied probability) to win the AFC West, so this might be a good spot to chase value if you like the Bolts to take home Friday's neutral-site game.

AFC West Winner 2025-26 AFC West Winner 2025-26 Los Angeles Chargers +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

Time will tell whether the AFC West will finally be an out with the old, in with the new division, though it's not even the toughest division to speak of. All but one NFC North club holds a top-10 standing in nERD's rankings. Apologies to the Chicago Bears, though they will have a chance to stake their claim when they host the Minnesota Vikings in J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut on Monday Night Football. Detroit will open up the season at Green Bay, as well.

There are no teams in the AFC South or NFC West that place in the top 13 of our rankings, which may open the door for teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks to surprise us this season.

Indy and Seattle will each start new QBs -- both of whom are former New York draft picks -- in Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold this season. Oddly enough, these could be the main teams to track early in the season. We don't think they are made of much, but either way, we figure to find out sooner rather than later.

Week 1's revenge game belongs to the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, as Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers flip-flopped clubs this offseason. The total (38.5) is a week low, and the spread is within three points -- the perfect fixings for a slop fest.

The Carolina Panthers rank dead-last in numberFire's rankings -- a strange sight considering the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns exist. Don't be surprised if the Panthers are one of our main risers by next week. Though they are 3.5-point road 'dogs in a matchup against the Jags, a seemingly rejuvenated Bryce Young could shred Jacksonville's meh defense. This contest will mark the NFL debuts for Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter, not to mention the potential start to a comeback season for either of Young or Trevor Lawrence.

This week, 10 of 16 games feature a spread that is three points or closer. It should be a doozy.

