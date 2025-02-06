2025 NFL Honors: Nominees, Voting Process, and How to Watch
Before football fans turn their attention to Super Bowl LIX, there's one more main event to watch: the 2025 NFL Honors.
The NFL Honors is an opportunity to recognize standout players across the league with awards for exceptional performance on and off the field.
This year's event will be hosted by Snoop Dogg in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6th. Here's more information about the nominees, voting process, and how to watch the 2025 NFL Honors.
How are the NFL Honors Finalists Picked?
Finalists were determined through The AP's voting system, which is made up of a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL.
Votes were submitted at the end of the regular season, meaning postseason performance does not impact the results. Participants were asked to rank their top five picks for MVP and top three picks for the other awards.
Who Are This Year's NFL Honors Nominees?
These are the nominees for the NFL Honors awards based on on-field performance.
The event will also include the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, selected from a group of 32 nominees who have made a significant positive impact off the football field.
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions QB
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB
AP Defensive Player of the Year
- Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles LB
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers LB
AP Offensive Player of the Year
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens RB
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders TE
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders QB
- Malik Nabers, New York Giants WR
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos QB
- Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars WR
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles CB
- Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams DE
- Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles CB
- Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins LB
- Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams LB
AP Comeback Player of the Year
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings QB
- J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers RB
- Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots CB
- Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills S
AP Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions HC
- Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings HC
- Sean Payton, Denver Broncos HC
- Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders HC
- Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs HC
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills OC
- Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC
- Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC
- Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC
- Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC
How to Watch the NFL Honors
The 2025 NFL Honors, like the Super Bowl, will be broadcasted on FOX. It will be available on platforms where FOX can be streamed including Fubo, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV, and the Fox Sports App.
