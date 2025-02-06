2025 NFL Honors: Nominees, Voting Process, and How to Watch

Before football fans turn their attention to Super Bowl LIX, there's one more main event to watch: the 2025 NFL Honors.

The NFL Honors is an opportunity to recognize standout players across the league with awards for exceptional performance on and off the field.

This year's event will be hosted by Snoop Dogg in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6th. Here's more information about the nominees, voting process, and how to watch the 2025 NFL Honors.

How are the NFL Honors Finalists Picked?

Finalists were determined through The AP's voting system, which is made up of a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL.

Votes were submitted at the end of the regular season, meaning postseason performance does not impact the results. Participants were asked to rank their top five picks for MVP and top three picks for the other awards.

Who Are This Year's NFL Honors Nominees?

These are the nominees for the NFL Honors awards based on on-field performance.

The event will also include the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, selected from a group of 32 nominees who have made a significant positive impact off the football field.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles LB

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers LB

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles CB

Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams DE

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles CB

Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins LB

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams LB

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions HC

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings HC

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos HC

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders HC

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs HC

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills OC

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC

How to Watch the NFL Honors

The 2025 NFL Honors, like the Super Bowl, will be broadcasted on FOX. It will be available on platforms where FOX can be streamed including Fubo, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV, and the Fox Sports App.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl LIX player prop odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!