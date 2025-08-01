FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 NFL Free Printable Pocket Schedule Grid: Every Team's Schedule and Bye Week

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 NFL Free Printable Pocket Schedule Grid: Every Team's Schedule and Bye Week

The 2025 NFL season is almost here! Whether you're managing a fantasy football team or just want to follow your favorite team each week, our printable NFL schedule grid has you covered.

It lays out every team’s matchups and bye weeks in a simple, week-by-week format. Fantasy players can use it to plan rosters, while casual fans will find it handy for tracking games at a glance. Check it out below.

2025 NFL Free Printable Pocket Schedule Grid

Download the 2025 NFL free printable pocket schedule grid here.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup