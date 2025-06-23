2025 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Choose VJ Edgecombe as Ace Bailey Slides

Draft night is only days away with the 2025 NBA Draft tipping off Wednesday, June 25. Since our previous 2025 NBA Mock Draft, plenty has changed.

Several trades causes changes to the draft order. Desmond Bane was sent to the Orlando Magic, which led to the Memphis Grizzlies acquiring the 16th overall selection. Sunday's blockbuster trade was the Phoenix Suns acquiring the 10th overall selection and more assets while shipping Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

Along with trades, the stocks of various prospects have shifted while some potential picks have become more and more clear. It's time to dive into our final mock prior to Wednesday's first round.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock draft? Well, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering various NBA Draft odds, mainly focusing on the top three picks. While Cooper Flagg will be the name taking the headlines, this is a loaded class across the board.

Here's how we see the 30 picks of the first round unraveling.

2025 NBA Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

In a month since our last mock, nothing has changed about 2025's top prospect. Cooper Flagg remains the clear prize of this draft class. As seen Flagg's linked NBA Draft profile, Flagg brings a versatile game and draws a comparison to Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen.

Flagg is one of the better projected No. 1 picks over the past 10 to 20 years. He could be a plug and play for the Dallas Mavericks, especially helping the team's defense and playmaking right off the bat. He'd have a chance to learn from Anthony Davis while perhaps improving his isolation scoring thanks to Kyrie Irving. Flagg has prohibitive odds to be the number one overall pick (-100000).

2. San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Dylan Harper -- who is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper -- has the shortest odds to be the number two overall pick (-4000). His ball-handling, ability to get to the rim, and playmaking form an intriguing creative guard.

Adding playmaking guards has been a clear agenda for the San Antonio Spurs rebuild since last season. Stephon Castle filled some of that in his rookie season, and De'Aaron Fox was acquired via trade, but Chris Paul is headed to free agency in the offseason. Harper would give the Spurs yet another blooming creator in the backcourt.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

VJ Edgecombe has been one of the risers over the last month. While Edgecombe is an exciting prospect with elite athleticism paired with defensive upside and promising shot-up shooting, a large part of this projection is due to fit for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers still have Paul George under contract for a pair of seasons, perhaps turning their attention away from forward Ace Bailey. Edgecombe would help address Philly's fifth-worst defensive rating and fourth-lowest three-point percentage from the regular season.

4. Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

The Charlotte Hornets' selection with the fourth overall pick could reveal their intentions for LaMelo Ball going forward. Acquiring a talented isolation scorer would be viewed as a bigger need if Ball already has one foot out the door. But, for now, we will assume Ball will be on the 2025-26 squad.

With that said, this likely narrows Charlotte's choices to Ace Bailey and Kon Knueppel. Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, Grant Williams, and Jusuf Nurkic form a solid frontcourt. The shooting guard spot is a much different story with a clear need. Knueppel would be a nice fit with his ability to shoot the lights out in catch-and-shoot situations. Our draft profile for Knueppel also highlights his playmaking and ability to create in the midrange, which would provide Ball with relief at times.

5. Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

At some point, Ace Bailey has to go off the board. This is by no means a knock on Bailey's game as he went third in our previous mock. Simply from a fit prospective, Bailey may need to wait a couple of picks to hear his name called.

One could argue Bailey has the highest ceiling of this class, depending on if you buy into those Kevin Durant comps. The Utah Jazz could use some wing help, making Bailey a nice fit. Utah has its share of guards, and Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler form a solid frontcourt. With defensive upside, a pretty jumper, and impressive athleticism in a lengthy 6'7.5" frame, Bailey could finally give the Jazz a legit small forward, and he could help replace John Collins if he was to opt out of his contract this summer.

6. Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

What do the Washington Wizards not need? This would save a ton of time compared to listing the long list of holes in the roster. Alex Sarr is safe in the frontcourt while Jordan Poole has a clear role in the backcourt, but everything else feels like fair game. A best by available approach is likely in the cards.

Thanks to elite scoring upside circled in Tre Johnson's linked draft profile, he'd be a promising fit to give a much-needed scoring boost. Poole and Johnson would give Washington a nice one-two punch, and the Wizards could finally have a go-to elite scorer if Johnson develops into his potential.

7. New Orleans Pelicans

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

The New Orleans Pelicans feel like a team bound to turn out sooner rather than later. They have the scoring firepower, especially following a breakout season from Trey Murphy III. However, the defense needs addressed after New Orleans posted the second-worst defensive rating in the 2024-25 season.

An elite rim protector does wonders for a defense, and Khaman Maluach is as good as it gets for finding a defensive anchor. At his time with Duke, he proved to be one of college basketball's most daunting defenders while posting 1.3 blocks per game. He truly elevates an entire defense, and Maluach has some scoring upside thanks to impressive mobility in a 7'2" frame.

8. Brooklyn Nets

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

D'Angelo Russell is headed for free agency, making the Brooklyn Nets' need for a point guard an even greater need. Brooklyn has talented off-ball scorers in Cameron Thomas and Cameron Johnson, but who is going to distribute the ball as the floor general?

Jeremiah Fears feels like a seamless fit alongside Thomas and Johnson. The Oklahoma product has concerns around his jumper, but the Nets should still provide solid spacing thanks to three-point shooting from Thomas and Johnson. Fears excels at breaking down defenses with his innate ability of winning his one-on-one matchup and getting into the paint. Solid playmaking complements Fears' physicality, ball-handling, and impressive finishing. Fears simply gets to his spots more often than not, and that's something the Nets desperately need.

9. Toronto Raptors

Derik Queen, F/C, Maryland

One of the Toronto Raptors' clear weaknesses from the 2024-25 season was a thin frontcourt. Outside of Jakob Poeltl, the center position was lacking on the bench.

Derik Queen can struggle on the defensive end, but he brings a unique offensive game with an excellent handle and ability to finish around the rim. His mid-range game was solid at Maryland, too, and Queen showcased promising playmaking at times. At 6'9.25", Queen is better suited to play power forward. If he develops a three-point shot, Queen would be a versatile power forward with the ability to dribble and create. As our draft profile highlighted, he's an excellent rebounder -- which would also be a welcomed site for this Raptors squad.

10. Phoenix Suns

Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Between the Kevin Durant trade and the Phoenix Suns looking to move on from Bradley Beal, this Phoenix franchise has a lot of work ahead. Considering the long list of needs, this could be a best by available approach.

Lacking a true point guard has been a clear issue. Kasparas Jakucionis is am elite passer and playmaker. His scoring is somewhat limited right now after producing streaky three-point shooting at Illinois, but he can still get around the rim. Jakucionis' ability to find open teammates and run an offense cannot be stressed enough. At 6'4.75" with a 6'7.75" wingspan, he would give the Suns enough size to play alongside Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

Carter Bryant, G, Arizona

The Portland Trail Blazers have drafted their fair share of guards in recent years, but they still need three-point shooting and improved defense in the backcourt.

Carter Bryant fits this to a tee, and carrying lottery upside proves just how good of a 3-and-D player Bryant could become. His 19.3 minutes per game while making only five starts at Arizona raise questions, but he provided excellent defense paired with a 37.1% three-point percentage. Bryant has good athleticism, standing at 6'6.25" with a 7'0" wingspan. His jumpshot passing the eye test paired with good off-ball movement. Bryant's game feels tailored for the NBA.

12. Chicago Bulls

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Nikola Vucevic's time with the Chicago Bulls is probably running out. This roster already lacks a defensive anchor who also controls the glass. A replacement for Vucevic could finally be drafted on Wednesday night.

Thomas Sorber is a true center prospect with an old school game. He carries an excellent low-post game, sets physical screens, attacks the glass, and produces good defense. This checks box after box for the Bulls. He's undersized for a center at 6'9.25", but some of this is eased by his 7'6" wingspan while weighing about 263 pounds. His jumper could be a limiting factor at the next level, but Sorber could still be a very productive big. Sorber has an excellent feel for the game, constantly finding the right spots whether it's grabbing boards, forcing steals, or finding an open teammate.

13. Atlanta Hawks

Noa Essengue, F, France

Most of this class is formed by college prospects, but it's only a matter of time before we hear another French prospect called. Noa Essengue has been on a constant climb over the last couple of months. At 6'10" with a 7'1" wingspan and elite athleticism, Essengue is the definition of a modern NBA big.

While he will probably best translate at the power forward spot, Essengue could still play some center in small ball lineups. Adding this kind of versatility in the frontcourt would be ideal for the Atlanta Hawks. Essegue is creative when driving to the basket and has flashed some promising playmaking, too. His jumper is a work in progress, but the 18-year-old prospect is worthy of a lottery selection thanks to two-way upside in a lengthy, athletic frame.

14. San Antonio Spurs

Egor Demin, G, BYU

As mentioned with the San Antonio Spurs' second overall pick, they've looked to stack playmakers on this roster. The Spurs should have their starting backcourt rounded out with De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, but Egor Demin would be an ideal pick to provide depth.

Demin would bring a similar fit to Stephon Castle -- a wing with playmaking upside. The BYU product is an elite passer with legitimate three-level scoring upside. Additionally, Demin has flashed potential on defense by disrupting passing lanes. Adding this kind of all-around potential would be a nice add to the bench.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

What could the reigning NBA champions possibly need? That's something we are going to be asking often about the Oklahoma City Thunder. This franchise is still loaded with draft capital, including two first-rounders in 2025 and three for 2026. What area could Oklahoma City target with its first pick of 2025?

Frontcourt depth behind Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein could be circled. While Jaylin Williams provided excellent defense off the bench in the regular season, his offensive game is limited. Danny Wolf would be a stark contrast thanks to his unique offensive skillset. His athleticism lacks, but Wolf is an absurd passer and three-level scorer with exceptional ball-handling in a 6'10.5" frame. His game quickly draws comparisons to Nikola Jokic, and getting even a glimpse of that off the bench would be worth this pick.

16. Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

After trading Desmond Bane, the Memphis Grizzlies have a clear need for another wing scorer to pair alongside Ja Morant.

Cedric Coward feels like the perfect fit to address wing scoring and three-point shooting. He played in only six games at Washington State while totaling 17.7 PPG in the 2024-25 season due to a shoulder injury. Before his time with the Cougs, Coward was at Eastern Washington for two seasons. His level of competition should be questioned, but Coward's shooting and defensive upside in a 6'5.25" frame paired with a 7'2.25" wingspan is exciting. He has potential to turn into a three-level scorer who can create his own looks, too. Coward is a late-blooming prospect who should fit into a 3-and-D role off the bat with the potential to become more.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

Asa Newell, PF, Georgia

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an interesting decision to make in this year's draft. Will they take a point guard or frontcourt depth? Of the two needs, Minnesota will likely look to address the frontcourt as Robert Dillingham can still fill point guard as a former top-10 pick.

Asa Newell would provide intriguing versatility in the frontcourt off the bench. At 6'9" with a 6'11.25" wingspan, he will likely play power forward. This would still force the Timberwolves to play small without Rudy Gobert, but Newell plays bigger than his height thanks to elite leaping. He can dominate the glass and finishes around the rim. Rounded out by defensive versatility and upside in the midrange game, Newell would be an intriguing rotational piece.

18. Washington Wizards

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Washington Wizards have a ton of work to do, and while Tre Johnson would address the offense, we can't ignore the team's third-worst defensive rating from the 2024-25 season.

At this point, Collin Murray-Boyles is a borderline steal. Quality wing defenders are some of the most important pieces in the modern NBA, and Murray-Boyles is an excellent one at 6'6.5" paired with a 7'0.75" wingspan. Most of his scoring comes from the post and around the rim as a consistent three-point shot is still a work in progress. Thanks to his physicality, Murray-Boyles should immediately make his presence felt on the glass and defensive end.

19. Brooklyn Nets

Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

We mentioned some three-point shooters giving Jeremiah Fears room to work in the Brooklyn Nets offense. Frankly, this unit needs to add more three-point shooters for improved spacing as Cameron Johnson could be the only consistent shooter.

Liam McNeeley will likely land in the first round for one reason: three-point shooting. McNeeley did an excellent job of constantly moving to get open at UConn. He's excellent in catch-and-shoot situations, but his efficiency when shooting with body movement needs work. Overall, McNeeley has a pretty jumper paired with good off-ball movement. This should translate to a three-point specialist at the next level.

20. Miami Heat

Productive college players with several seasons under their belts are often overlooked in the NBA Draft. Walter Clayton Jr. isn't the most athletic prospect and will be 22 on draft night. There are clear concerns about his ability to consistently get to the rim and hold up on the defensive end. However, we can't totally overlook Clayton's talent on the offensive end.

He's flashed playmaking upside, giving him point guard potential. Plus, Clayton has a deadly jumper and handle, making him excellent in isolation. The Miami Heat need another quality scorer, and Clayton could help take over point guard duties. Clayton and Tyler Herro could become a high-scoring backcourt with a ton of isolation upside.

21. Utah Jazz

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

While the Utah Jazz have snagged a few young guards in Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier of recent, they still need to upgrade the backcourt -- especially after posting the highest turnover rate in the 2024-25 season.

Jase Richardson was mostly used as a combo guard at Michigan State. However, he excelled in pick-and-rolls and flashed playmaking. At 6'0.5", he's undersized for shooting guard, making point guard even more ideal. Richardson was a knockdown shooter at MSU (41.2% from three) and has three-level scoring upside. As long as his playmaking develops, Richardson could bloom in Utah thanks to his two-way potential.

22. Atlanta Hawks

Nolan Traore, G, France

Behind Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks lack point guard depth. There are several promising options at this stage, including international prospects Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf.

Traore probably has more upside between the two. His stock has dropped over the last year, but Traore's first-step quickness still deserves a first-round grade. His speed allows him to beat defenders off the dribble, opening up the offense. His playmaking, ball-handling, and crafty finishing only elevates the strength.

23. New Orleans Pelicans

Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

The New Orleans Pelicans addressed their need for a defensive anchor by selecting Khaman Maluach with the seventh pick, perhaps turning their attention to three-point shooting.

Rasheer Fleming shot 39.0% from three in the 2024-25 season. Plus, he has exciting athleticism while standing at 6'8.25" with a 7'5.25" wingspan. As an excellent shot blocker, Fleming can man the power forward spot. A quality defensive stretch four could do wonders for New Orleans bench.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

The rich get richer as the Oklahoma City Thunder have their second first-round pick at 24th overall. In our first mock, we had Nique Clifford going 15th overall to OKC. A month later, I have the same projection but this time at 24th.

Clifford excelled in almost every department at Colorado State. He doesn't possess eye-popping athleticism or shine in one particular category, but Clifford can rebound, find open teammates, score at any level, and hustle on the defensive end. That sounds like a player who could find a rotational role in the Thunder's deep lineup.

25. Orlando Magic

Ben Saraf, G, Israel

The Orlando Magic needed three-point shooting, and they went out and acquired Desmond Bane -- who shoots 41.0% from three in his career. While Bane is a solid playmaker, keeping him at shooting guard would be ideal.

With that said, adding a potential point guard here makes sense. Ben Saraf's potential is becoming a floor general. He isn't a flashy scorer as he mostly looks to get into the paint, but he's a quality playmaker while forcing turnovers on defense. At 6'6", Saraf would add size to an already tall Orlando rotation.

26. Brooklyn Nets

Joan Beringer, C, France

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of holes, but they have the luxury of sporting four first-round picks for 2025's draft. The frontcourt depth could also be bolstered, and French prospect Joan Beringer would be a nice add.

Beringer is a very raw prospect, but he's only 19 and uber athletic with good length. He's capable of playing either position in the frontcourt, excels in the pick and roll, and hustles on defense.

27. Brooklyn Nets

Will Riley, F, Illinois

Once again addressing the bench, the Brooklyn Nets could add to their forward rotation by selecting Will Riley.

Riley has intriguing potential, but much of this will likely depend on if he can develop a jumper. He has an ideal wing frame, can handle the ball, and is a solid driver. Furthermore, Riley is a good playmaker. However, his jumper was very inconsistent at Illinois. If he hones his jumpshot, Riley could become a skilled offensive player.

28. Boston Celtics

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

The Boston Celtics have plenty of work ahead this offseason. Jayson Tatum could miss the entire 2025-26 season, and cap casualties could be ahead -- including Kristaps Porzingis. Pairing that with Al Horford headed for free agency, and the frontcourt becomes a clear need.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has seen his stock slightly jump, consistently putting him in the final few picks of the first round via most sources. He's an elite shot blocker that won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times. Kalkbrenner is also solid on the glass and gets most of his points from the post.

29. Phoenix Suns

Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

If the Phoenix Suns are going to round out their roster, they must sure up the frontcourt.

Maxime Raynaud is an older center prospect at 22 years old, but his versatility is a worth a swing in the first round. After shooting 44.0% as a spot-up three-point shooter last season, Raynaud brings a lot of skill on the offensive end with exceptional passing and ball-handling. His defense and post game need work, but the Suns just getting three-point shooting and playmaking from Raynaud could make a huge difference.

30. Los Angeles Clippers

Johni Broome, PF, Auburn

With the final pick in the first round, the Los Angeles Clippers could sure up their depth. Ivica Zubac remains Los Angeles' starting center, but it lacks a quality backup option.

Standing at 6'9.25", Johni Broome could best fit as a power forward. His 7'0.25" wingspan gives him a chance to play some minutes at center, though. Our Broome draft profile highlighted his rebounding, defense, and ability to finish under the rim. To become a true power forward, Broome likely needs to develop his jumper. Still, doing the dirty work paired with his solid playmaking would fill the Clippers' need in the frontcourt.

