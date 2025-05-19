2025 NBA Mock Draft: Who Goes After Cooper Flagg to the Mavericks?

The NBA season is still ongoing, yet the 2025 NBA Draft is about a month away. The lottery is behind us with the Dallas Mavericks stealing the No. 1 selection, and the combine has wrapped up. It's time for our first NBA Mock Draft.

Why does FanDuel Research have a mock draft? Well, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering various NBA Draft odds, mainly focusing on the top three picks. While Cooper Flagg will be the name taking the headlines, this is a loaded class across the board.

Here's how we see the first round panning out about one month away from draft night.

2025 NBA Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

The NBA Lottery continues to be a controversial topic, proven yet again by the Dallas Mavericks winning the top overall pick with just a 1.8% chance to win the drawing -- the fourth-lowest odds to win since 1985. If not assuming random chance, this feels like a bailout for a team that has been under the spotlight since trading Luka Doncic.

Building around a superstar is no longer a worry for Dallas. That's the kind of potential Cooper Flagg possesses. According to NBA Draft odds, Flagg has -100000 odds to be the No. 1 overall pick. Besides some concern about inconsistent three-point shooting, Flagg excels at everything under the sun.

Between finishing as EvanMiya's third-most efficient defensive player to averaging 7.5 rebounds per game (RPG) paired with 19.2 points per game (PPG), Flagg can do it all.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

The San Antonio Spurs have amassed young talent led by Victor Wembanyama, and they have a chance to land another future star. Dylan Harper would be a terrific add to the backcourt.

The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight totaled 19.4 PPG as a true freshman. Harper's ability to create and manipulate ball screens gives him high potential at the next level.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

There's a shot we see two Rutgers teammates go in the top three. Ace Bailey could have even higher potential than Harper.

Bailey measured only 6'7" compared to the expected 6'10", but he still brings a lengthy frame with a wingspan surpassing 7 feet. Bailey has the ability to score any which way -- paired with defensive upside thanks to his extreme length.

4. Charlotte Hornets

V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The Charlotte Hornets' rebuild has featured little direction for decades at this point. One of the only positives has been LaMelo Ball, but now rumors are swirling around the franchise's star.

V.J. Edgecombe would help sure up the backcourt whether Ball leaves or stays. During his time at Baylor, Edgecombe showcased his ability to shoot threes at times. His athleticism quickly grabs your attention, leading to high upside on both sides of the court.

He's likely to fill in a shooting guard role, which could pair nicely with Ball.

5. Utah Jazz

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

If there's one team that got the short end of the stick in the lottery, it was the Utah Jazz. While this is gearing up to be a good class -- especially in the lottery -- I believe there's a drop off after the top-three prospects. After totaling the league's worst record, sliding outside the top three was a brutal blow for the Jazz.

However, the fifth selection could still become a cornerstone player. Tre Johnson has a shot to become one of the NBA's top scorers. There are concerns about Johnson's ability to defend while weighing only 190 pounds at 6'6", but we know he's a bucket. He could be the best contested shot-maker of this class; Johnson consistently converted tough looks at Texas while logging 19.9 PPG.

6. Washington Wizards

Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

After shooting 33.5% from three, the Washington Wizards are in desperate need of adding perimeter scoring. Posting at least 16 points in his final three NCAA Tournament games, Kon Knueppel is a prospect that's been on a steady rise.

Playing alongside Flagg, Knueppel was mostly advertised as a three-point specialist. He shot 40.6% from downtown at Duke.

However, his playmaking ability is where high potential comes into play. Knueppel has a great chance of being more than just a three-point shooter at the next level thanks to his ability to work off screens. He's a good passer and a three-level scorer. Knueppel won't put up mind-boggling measurables, but his feel for the game is invaluable.

7. New Orleans Pelicans

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

After finishing the 2024 season with the second-worst defensive rating, something has to change for the New Orleans Pelicans. Yves Missi turned in a nice rookie season, but the big man had an alarming 123.5 defensive rating.

No one is on the same defensive level as Khaman Maluach in this class. He's athletic with good mobility in a 7'2" frame paired with a 7'5" wingspan. He's everything you want in an elite rim protector. Maluach truly has Defensive Player of the Year upside, and his mobility allows him to become a serious threat in the pick-and-roll -- especially as a lob threat.

8. Brooklyn Nets

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Jeremiah Fears was the heartbeat of Oklahoma's offense in 2024. While he shot only 28.4% from three, he excels at almost every other offensive skill imaginable. Simply put, Fears finds a way to get to his spots every time. Led by exceptional ball handling and physicality, Fears usually wins his one-on-one matchups, leading to a broken down defense.

With Fears constantly getting in the paint, he can quickly unlock an offense's potential.

There's plenty of questions about his game, including distance shooting and turnovers. Will he still get in the paint by mostly relying on superior physicality at the next level? That'll be difficult to do. Fears' ability to draw fouls at a high rate helps his case, though.

The Brooklyn Nets have talented wings that could help unlock Fears' potential, and there will be plenty of time. He doesn't turn 19 until October.

9. Toronto Raptors

Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

The Toronto Raptors are beginning to piece together a promising core, signaling fighting for the postseason should be near. Adding another ball handler with exceptional playmaking could help this offense loaded with wings take the next leap.

Kasparas Jakucionis could help take on the point guard role in Toronto, letting Immanuel Quickley play off the ball as a shooter more often. Exceptional passing from Jakucionis should be an immediate contribution, but his scoring needs some development.

He mostly relied on midrange shots and around the rim late in the season, but Jakucionis was shooting well from three early in the 2024 season prior to an injury. Overall, Jakucionis has all-around potential on offense led by his elite passing. This feels like a player that can shape shift into exactly what the Raptors need.

10. Houston Rockets

Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Among teams in the lottery, the Houston Rockets have the biggest luxury. This can simply be a best by available pick, or Houston can look to draft something that every team is constantly chasing.

Time and time again, we see few squads turn down more 3-and-D skillsets. That's exactly what Carter Bryant could become at the next level. Sure, he played for only 19.3 minutes per game while starting in five games at Arizona. However, Bryant also provided a 37.1% three-point percentage paired with exceptional defensive efficiency.

The Rockets probably wouldn't say no to more 3-and-D, and Bryant has promising potential thanks to a pretty jumper, good off-ball movement, exceptional athleticism, and good defensive prowess in a 6'8" frame.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Guards have been addressed for the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving the frontcourt as perhaps the biggest need. Deandre Ayton is entering the final season of his contract, and Donovan Clingan showed a limited offensive game in his rookie season.

While most projected Derik Queen as a center, I believe his game could lead to time at power forward, too. Whether it's a rotation with Clingan in the future or filling in the power forward spot, Queen would be a nice fit. He's as nimble as it gets for a big man. His footwork is pretty paired with a soft touch. Queen can create as a passer or scorer, consistently gets to the rim, and has a smooth midrange shot.

There's also a potential for Queen to become a legitimate three-point threat, once again enhancing his chances to play the four.

12. Chicago Bulls

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

The Chicago Bulls have enough players who need the ball in their hands to be the most impactful, such as Josh Giddey and Coby White. It's felt like Chicago has looked to dip into the backcourt over and over again in the offseason for years, but this is a tough spot at 12. If Queen slid here, he'd be a nice fit. Assuming he's off the board, Jase Richardson could play well alongside pieces like Giddey and White.

Unlike most prospects in the lottery, Richardson isn't someone who needs the ball to create. He's terrific playing without the rock with exceptional off-ball movement and IQ. Paired with good defense, Richardson figures to be a plug-and-play option.

Good ball handling with improved shot creating as the 2024-25 season went shows the sky is the limit.

13. Atlanta Hawks

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Thomas Sorber is an old-fashioned big that could address the Atlanta Hawks' need for a center. While his potential as a shooter seems limited and he's undersized at 6'10", Sorber seems to make the right decision 9 out of 10 times.

Perhaps his biggest strength is his physicality, adding to his ability as a finisher and post scorer. Plus, he has the strength to defend at a high level in the post. Defending smaller, quicker defenders could be a worry for Sorber, though.

14. San Antonio Spurs

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

For a team looking to become a regular in the postseason thanks to an electric core, the Spurs will have the luxury of rounding out their roster -- especially with the 14th pick.

So far, we have San Antonio adding a talented wing scorer in Harper. After posting the sixth-worst defensive rating, this roster could use some two-way talent. Collin Murray-Boyles would give the Spurs quality frontcourt depth, and he's an excellent defender with good physicality.

He's solid around the rim as a scorer but could need to become a consistent three-point shooter to crack a rotation.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the deepest rotations in basketball, so why not take a player that can do virtually anything?

Nique Clifford is just that proven by his 18.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, and 4.4 assists per game (APG) from 2024. He boasts an efficient all-around scoring game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from three last season. He may not be elite at one category coming into the NBA, but he does a lot very well -- even on the defensive end.

This also gives him positional versatility, providing a potential role in the Thunder's rotation.

16. Orlando Magic

Egor Demin, G, BYU

Getting a talent like Egor Demin at 16th overall would be a dream come true for the Orlando Magic. A true point guard could help this offense take the next step, which is where Demin can make an immediate impact.

While his scoring could need some development -- including his jumper -- Demin is one of the best passers of this class. He orchestrates offenses with elite feel for the game and is the definition of a floor general. If his shot is falling, Demin becomes a defense's nightmare.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

Nolan Traore, PG, France

Similar to the Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves could use a true point guard. The 2025 season was already a success, but improving the roster is always a focus. Replacing an aging Mike Conley is ideal.

While college prospects are in the spotlight this year, France is still producing several first-round prospects. Nolan Traore is another ideal floor general with solid passing and ball handling. His game goes one step further behind electric quickness, allowing him to penetrate defenses.

18. Washington Wizards

Joan Beringer, PF/C, France

After landing a wing scoring threat with the 6th overall pick, the Wizards can address power forward at 18th. Joan Beringer would be an exciting pairing with French big man Alex Sarr.

Similar to Sarr, Beringer is interchangeable with power forward and center. He's one of the youngest prospects in this class, turning 19 in November. He completely lacks a jumper right now as nearly all of buckets come around the rim.

Beringer's length as an exceptional defender and solid rebounder adds to his potential. His mobility also makes him a legitimate threat in transition and pick and rolls. It could take a couple of seasons for Beringer to become a quality starter, but his athleticism and defense make him worth the risk.

19. Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

We have another team making their second pick of the first round. The Nets found their point guard with the 8th selection, but what could they do at 19th overall?

The Nets could use some depth at center, and Danny Wolf is another prospect that should help Brooklyn's ball movement (seventh-fewest assists per game in 2024).

If there's any prospect even close to Nikola Jokic as a passer, it's Wolf. His athleticism doesn't impress, but he has absurd ball-handling and playmaking skills in a 7-foot frame. Wolf has scoring upside, too, with a solid three-point shot and creative finishing around the rim.

Due to iffy athleticism, Wolf is unlikely to land in the lottery, but this makes the Michigan prospect one of the best values of this class.

20. Miami Heat

Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

The Miami Heat's top need is as clear as day: find a running mate for Tyler Herro. This offense needs a true point guard and improved perimeter scoring. While this could be a few picks early, Walter Clayton Jr. would bring both of those skills.

Florida's run to a national championship showed enough of Clayton's ability to put the ball in the basket. He possesses an elite jump shot with the ability to create his own shot and nail contested looks. While his scoring leads him to playing a lot off the ball, Clayton's playmaking feels good enough to play point, which would calm some size concerns.

As always, we stare at measureables and age for the draft. Following two extremely productive seasons as a scorer for the Gators, we shouldn't overthink Clayton. This dude's a baller -- plain and simple.

21. Utah Jazz

Ben Saraf, G, Israel

Utah was able to add a high-upside scorer at 5th overall, giving the Jazz a chance to target a true point guard at 21st overall. In the 2024-25 season, Utah was last in turnovers per game and play. Similar to the 20th pick, Ben Saraf could be considered a reach this early. However, the fit just makes a ton sense.

Saraf's biggest strength is passing. He does a good job of getting in lanes and opening up looks for the offense. Paired with good playmaking and court vision, Saraf is a true facilitator. He would add good size to the Jazz's backcourt, too, standing at 6'6". Saraf can be a pesky defender by racking up steals, as well. He's everything you want in a solid point guard who won't need to score much to be impactful.

22. Atlanta Hawks

Liam McNeely, G, UConn

After addressing the frontcourt with the 14th selection, the Hawks could consider a best available approach. Atlanta has some promising perimeter scoring, including Zaccharie Risacher, but the area could still be improved as they had the 12th-lowest three-point percentage in 2024-25.

Liam McNeely is staring at a first-round grade mostly thanks to his ability to shoot threes. He has pretty solid off-ball movement, too, making his niche a movement catch-and-shoot player. While there's high upside here, McNeely's splits when on the move were underwhelming at UConn. He needs to become more consistent when catching on the move, but McNeely has plenty of time. He doesn't turn 20 until October.

23. Indiana Pacers

Noa Essengue, F, France

The Indiana Pacers are focused on winning a championship right now, but a first-round pick is quickly approaching. It's not easy to pick apart a team competing deep into the playoffs, but no squad is perfect.

Indiana was one of the worst rebounding teams during the regular season. Noa Essengue will be only 18 when drafted and is oozing with athleticism given a 6'10" frame. His mobility and quickness up and down the court gives Essengue the upside to play wing, which likely hinges on his developing jumper. Right now, he's a player that relies on the transition and sound defense. With added weight, he figures to be a factor on the glass thanks to impressive athleticism.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

We mocked the Thunder with a versatile, all-around player at pick 15. They could use this pick to target a specific area of concern. While Oklahoma City has some terrific individual scorers, it doesn't have many elite three-point shooters. More frontcourt depth would be welcomed sight, too. Why not both?

Rasheer Fleming shot 39.0% from three as a stretch four last season. His jumper passes the eye test, as well, with a quick release. His impact on the glass while protecting the rim will keep him in the frontcourt. Fleming could carve out a role as a productive stretch big.

25. Orlando Magic

Noah Pende, F, France

After finishing last in three-point percentage and three-point makes per game, the Magic could seriously use some shooting. At this stage, there's not a whole lot left in this department.

Noah Pende is a 6'8" forward with a 7-foot wingspan. He has promising scoring upside with a solid face-up game led by a smooth jumper and handle on the ball. Think a shorter, less skilled version of Paolo Banchero. Orlando could certainly use some of that scoring potential off the bench.

26. Brooklyn Nets

Will Riley, F, Illinois

It'd be a surprise if Brooklyn doesn't make some kind of trade considering it has four first-round picks. For now, we will assume the Nets are staying put. At this point, Brooklyn should take the best on the board.

This would be a decent slide for Will Riley, bringing good value. While the 19-year-old forward has plenty to work on -- including decision making -- his handles, playmaking, and ability to get to the rim create an intriguing prospect. At 6'8", Riley brings a unique skillset, but he was a streaky shooter in college and took many questionable shots.

27. Brooklyn Nets

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Tahaad Pettiford dominated his first combine scrimmage game, logging 23 points and 8 assists. Plus, he recorded a 42-inch vertical jump along with a 6'5" wingspan. This should be enough to vault him into the first round.

The wiry Auburn product is a challenge on the defensive end thanks to exceptional ball-handling and playmaking paired with creative finishes around the rim. He's a solid three-point shooter, too, bringing an all-around offensive game.

If the Nets land Fears and Pettiford, one of them is bound to pan out at the point guard position.

28. Boston Celtics

Asa Nowell, F, Georgia

Thanks to a massive payroll, change is likely on the horizon for the Boston Celtics. Replacing a potential departure could be the answer for the 28th pick.

For now, we will focus on Boston's current needs. Replacing an aging Al Horford -- who is headed for free agency -- could be the highest priority. Asa Nowell has enough size for power forward at 6'10" and sports exciting two-way upside thanks to impressive mobility as a defender. His athleticism also adds to Nowell's potential to handle the basketball in isolated situations.

If he develops as a roller, Newell could become a valuable two-way big.

29. Phoenix Suns

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, USF

Outside of their stars, the Phoenix Suns' roster has a lot of work to do. Perhaps the biggest need is adding to the frontcourt.

Yaxel Lendeborg is an intriguing 6'9" forward prospect. He does some of the gritty stuff the Suns could use, such as rebounding and defending. Plus, Lendeborg is an efficient scorer when given the opportunity. He was the driving force for USF's offense last season, averaging 17.7 PPG while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from three.

Lendeborg was a winner at the combine, showcasing his versatile game paired with exceptional length (7'4" wingspan).

30. Los Angeles Clippers

Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

To cap off the first round, the Los Angeles Clippers need to add some scoring alongside their elite defense. Cedric Coward is an enticing add after he logged 17.7 PPG while shooting 55.7% from the field and 40.0% from three last season.

However, he played for only six games in the 2024-25 campaign with a shoulder injury. Coward was an efficient, high volume scorer in 2023-24 (20.2 PPG), but he faced lesser competition at Eastern Washington. We should rightfully question his competition level, but it's easy to see the NBA upside.

Coward is 6'5" with a 7'2" wingspan and has a silky jumper paired with good potential on defense. At worst, he could be a solid 3-and-D player, but he's carrying potential to become an exceptional on-ball scorer.

Think you know who is going first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NBA Draft odds to check every market available on the NBA's marquee offseason event.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.