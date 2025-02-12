2025 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game: Rosters, Start Time, and How to Watch

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is back this weekend, featuring a star-studded lineup ready to entertain.

This year's game will include current WNBA and former NBA players. WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton are set to take the court, alongside former Golden State Warriors players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis.

The rest of the roster is packed with celebrities from music, film, sports, WWE, and more. Returning for their second year are streamer Kai Cenat, actor-singer Dylan Wang, and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes.

Here is the full list of celebrity participants in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Team Barry

Coach: Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds Coach : 2 Chainz

: 2 Chainz Kai Cenat

Noah Kahan

Pablo Schreiber

Masai Russell

Dylan Wang

Baron Davis

Allisha Gray

Danny Ramirez

Mickey Guyton

Tucker Halpern

Rome Flynn

Team Jerry

Coach : Jerry Rice

: Jerry Rice Coach : Khaby Lame

: Khaby Lame Druski

Shaboozey

Chris Brickley

Walker Hayes

Oliver Stark

Matt Barnes

Kayla Thornton

Shelby McEwen

Bayley

AP Dhillon

Terrell Owens

When is the Celebrity Game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place on Friday, February 14th at 7 p.m. at Oakland Arena.

You can find the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule here.

How to Watch the Celebrity Game

The events will be broadcasted on ESPN, which is available on the ESPN app, cable television and streaming services like YouTubeTV and FuboTV.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.