2025 NBA All-Star Saturday Participants: Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, & Skills Challenge

The excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, bringing back many fan-favorite competitions.

Saturday will continue the tradition of three contests: the Skills Challenge, Slam Dunk, and 3-Point Contest.

The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET from Chase Center in San Francisco. Here’s a look at the players set to compete in each event.

Skills Challenge

The rules of the 2025 Skills Challenge hasn't officially been announced. The league has made regular changes to the format; that continues this year with the format changing from three teams of three, to four teams of two.

Here are the Skills Challenge teams:

Team Cavs

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

(Cleveland Cavaliers) Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Team Rooks

Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

(Atlanta Hawks) Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

Team Spurs

Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Team Warriors

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors)

Skills Challenge Odds

Skills Challenge Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Team Cavs +195 Team Spurs +200 Team Warriors +290 Team Rooks +380

3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard is returning to the All-Star court this year to attempt a third 3-Point Contest win in a row.

The format is expected to stay the same. Each player will have 70 seconds to complete shots from five racks of five balls. There will be 16 one-point balls and 9 two-point balls. There will also be two long-range shots worth three points each.

Three players will make it through the first round to then compete in the championship.

Here are the 3-Point Contest participants:

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

(Knicks) Cade Cunningham (Pistons)

(Pistons) Darius Garland (Cavaliers)

(Cavaliers) Tyler Herro (Heat)

(Heat) Buddy Hield (Warriors)

(Warriors) Cam Johnson (Nets)

(Nets) Damian Lillard (Bucks)

(Bucks) Norman Powell (Clippers)

3-Point Contest Odds

Three Point Contest Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Damian Lillard +360 Buddy Hield +480 Tyler Herro +550 Norman Powell +550 Darius Garland +600 Jalen Brunson +750 Cam Johnson +900 View Full Table ChevronDown

Slam Dunk Contest

Two-time Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung is making his return to the court for an attempt at a third straight win.

If the format remains the same as last year, each participant will get two dunks scored by judges in the first round. Two dunkers with the highest score will move on to be scored on two more dunks each.

Here are the Slam Dunk Contest participants:

Matas Buzelis (Bulls)

(Bulls) Stephon Castle (Spurs)

(Spurs) Andre Jackson Jr. (Bucks)

(Bucks) Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic)

The events will be available to watch on NBA TV, NBA app, ESPN, TNT and TruTV.

