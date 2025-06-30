2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Odds: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Odds
One of the most iconic Fourth of July traditions in sports is back. The 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to bring the heat as the world’s top competitive eaters take the stage once again.
After his absence from last year's contest, Joey Chestnut makes his highly anticipated return. Chestnut is a heavy favorite to win at -1350, but he’ll face stiff competition from challengers like Geoffrey Esper, James Webb, and Patrick Bertoletti.
On the women’s side, all eyes will be on reigning champion Miki Sudo who holds the women's record after consuming 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes during last year's showdown.
If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel currently has markets for outright winner and total hotdogs eaten, available in Ontario and select U.S. states.
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Winner and Record Odds
All odds as of June 30th via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Winner
Odds
|Joey Chestnut
|-1350
|Patrick Bertoletti
|+1700
|Geoffrey Esper
|+2000
|James Webb
|+2200
|Nick Wehry
|+5000
|Derek Hendrickson
|+10000
|Radim Dvoracek
|+10000
Joey Chestnut vs. The Field - Outright Winner
Outright Winner: Joey Chestnut vs The Field
Odds
|Joey Chestnut
|-1350
|Any Other Winner
|+600
Will Joey Chestnut's Record of 76 Hot Dogs Eaten be Broken?
Odds
|Yes
|+250
|No
|-370
Total Hot Dogs Eaten Per Competitor Odds
Competitor must eat at least one hot dog for bets to stand.
Joey Chestnut
Joey Chestnut - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
Odds
|Over 71.5
|-142
|Under 72.5
|+112
Geoffrey Esper
Geoffrey Esper - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
Odds
|Over 51.5
|+102
|Under 51.5
|-134
James Webb
James Webb - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
Odds
|Over 50.5
|-112
|Under 50.5
|-112
Miki Sudo
Miki Sudo - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
Odds
|Over 44.5
|-112
|Under 44.5
|-112
Nick Wehry
Nick Wehry - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
Odds
|Over 46.5
|-142
|Under 46.5
|+112
Patrick Bertoletti
Patrick Bertoletti - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
Odds
|Over 50.5
|-142
|Under 50.5
|+112
Where Can I Bet On the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?
Betting on the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is now available on FanDuel for users in Ontario and select U.S. states. Log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to check availability in your region.
