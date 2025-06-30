FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Canada iconCanada

Explore Canada

    More

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    Canada

    2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Odds: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Odds

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Odds: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Odds

    One of the most iconic Fourth of July traditions in sports is back. The 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to bring the heat as the world’s top competitive eaters take the stage once again.

    After his absence from last year's contest, Joey Chestnut makes his highly anticipated return. Chestnut is a heavy favorite to win at -1350, but he’ll face stiff competition from challengers like Geoffrey Esper, James Webb, and Patrick Bertoletti.

    On the women’s side, all eyes will be on reigning champion Miki Sudo who holds the women's record after consuming 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes during last year's showdown.

    If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel currently has markets for outright winner and total hotdogs eaten, available in Ontario and select U.S. states.

    Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Winner and Record Odds

    All odds as of June 30th via FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Winner

    Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Winner
    Odds
    Joey Chestnut-1350
    Patrick Bertoletti+1700
    Geoffrey Esper+2000
    James Webb+2200
    Nick Wehry+5000
    Derek Hendrickson+10000
    Radim Dvoracek+10000

    Joey Chestnut vs. The Field - Outright Winner

    Outright Winner: Joey Chestnut vs The Field
    Odds
    Joey Chestnut-1350
    Any Other Winner+600

    Will Joey Chestnut's Record of 76 Hot Dogs Eaten be Broken?

    Will Joey Chestnut's Record of 76 Hot Dogs Eaten be Broken?
    Odds
    Yes+250
    No-370

    Total Hot Dogs Eaten Per Competitor Odds

    Competitor must eat at least one hot dog for bets to stand.

    Joey Chestnut

    Joey Chestnut - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
    Odds
    Over 71.5-142
    Under 72.5+112

    Geoffrey Esper

    Geoffrey Esper - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
    Odds
    Over 51.5+102
    Under 51.5-134

    James Webb

    James Webb - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
    Odds
    Over 50.5-112
    Under 50.5-112

    Miki Sudo

    Miki Sudo - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
    Odds
    Over 44.5-112
    Under 44.5-112

    Nick Wehry

    Nick Wehry - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
    Odds
    Over 46.5-142
    Under 46.5+112

    Patrick Bertoletti

    Patrick Bertoletti - Total Hot Dogs Eaten
    Odds
    Over 50.5-142
    Under 50.5+112

    Where Can I Bet On the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

    Betting on the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is now available on FanDuel for users in Ontario and select U.S. states. Log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to check availability in your region.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup