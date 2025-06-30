2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Odds: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Odds

One of the most iconic Fourth of July traditions in sports is back. The 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to bring the heat as the world’s top competitive eaters take the stage once again.

After his absence from last year's contest, Joey Chestnut makes his highly anticipated return. Chestnut is a heavy favorite to win at -1350, but he’ll face stiff competition from challengers like Geoffrey Esper, James Webb, and Patrick Bertoletti.

On the women’s side, all eyes will be on reigning champion Miki Sudo who holds the women's record after consuming 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes during last year's showdown.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel currently has markets for outright winner and total hotdogs eaten, available in Ontario and select U.S. states.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Winner and Record Odds

All odds as of June 30th via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Winner

Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest - Winner Odds Joey Chestnut -1350 Patrick Bertoletti +1700 Geoffrey Esper +2000 James Webb +2200 Nick Wehry +5000 Derek Hendrickson +10000 Radim Dvoracek +10000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Joey Chestnut vs. The Field - Outright Winner

Outright Winner: Joey Chestnut vs The Field Odds Joey Chestnut -1350 Any Other Winner +600

Will Joey Chestnut's Record of 76 Hot Dogs Eaten be Broken?

Will Joey Chestnut's Record of 76 Hot Dogs Eaten be Broken? Odds Yes +250 No -370

Total Hot Dogs Eaten Per Competitor Odds

Competitor must eat at least one hot dog for bets to stand.

Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut - Total Hot Dogs Eaten Odds Over 71.5 -142 Under 72.5 +112

Geoffrey Esper

Geoffrey Esper - Total Hot Dogs Eaten Odds Over 51.5 +102 Under 51.5 -134

James Webb

James Webb - Total Hot Dogs Eaten Odds Over 50.5 -112 Under 50.5 -112

Miki Sudo

Miki Sudo - Total Hot Dogs Eaten Odds Over 44.5 -112 Under 44.5 -112

Nick Wehry

Nick Wehry - Total Hot Dogs Eaten Odds Over 46.5 -142 Under 46.5 +112

Patrick Bertoletti

Patrick Bertoletti - Total Hot Dogs Eaten Odds Over 50.5 -142 Under 50.5 +112

Where Can I Bet On the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Betting on the 2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is now available on FanDuel for users in Ontario and select U.S. states. Log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account to check availability in your region.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.