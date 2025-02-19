FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Spring Training Ballparks: Location for Each MLB Team

MLB Spring Training is right around the corner. For baseball fans, it’s a first glimpse of how teams stack up against the competition, with games set in sunny Arizona and Florida.

Each team has a designated Spring Training ballpark that is considered their home field for the month; and, in some cases, ballparks are shared between two teams. Here's a list of all the Spring Training fields, locations, and who plays where.

Cactus League Ballparks

All Cactus League teams play in Arizona.

American Family Fields of Phoenix

Camelback Ranch

Goodyear Ballpark

Hohokam Stadium

Peoria Sports Complex

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Scottsdale Stadium

Sloan Park

Surprise Stadium

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Grapefruit League Ballparks

All Grapefruit League teams play in Florida.

BayCare Ballpark

Charlotte Sports Park

Clover Park

CoolToday Park

Ed Smith Stadium

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches

George M. Steinbrenner Field

JetBlue Park

LECOM Park

Lee Health Sports Complex

Publix Field

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

TD Ballpark

Why are MLB teams split between two states for Spring Training? Learn more about the Grapefruit and Cactus League at FanDuel Research.

