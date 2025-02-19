2025 Spring Training Ballparks: Location for Each MLB Team

MLB Spring Training is right around the corner. For baseball fans, it’s a first glimpse of how teams stack up against the competition, with games set in sunny Arizona and Florida.

Each team has a designated Spring Training ballpark that is considered their home field for the month; and, in some cases, ballparks are shared between two teams. Here's a list of all the Spring Training fields, locations, and who plays where.

Cactus League Ballparks

All Cactus League teams play in Arizona.

American Family Fields of Phoenix

Team(s): Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers Location: Phoenix, AZ

Camelback Ranch

Goodyear Ballpark

Hohokam Stadium

Team(s): Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics Location: Mesa, AZ

Peoria Sports Complex

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Scottsdale Stadium

Team(s): San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Sloan Park

Team(s): Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs Location: Mesa, AZ

Surprise Stadium

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Team(s): Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels Location: Tempe, AZ

Grapefruit League Ballparks

All Grapefruit League teams play in Florida.

BayCare Ballpark

Team(s): Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Location: Clearwater, FL

Charlotte Sports Park

Team(s): Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays Location: Port Charlotte, FL

Clover Park

Team(s): New York Mets

New York Mets Location: Port St. Lucie, FL

CoolToday Park

Team(s): Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Location: North Port, FL

Ed Smith Stadium

Team(s): Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Location: Sarasota, FL

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches

Team(s): Houston Astros and Washington Nationals

Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Location: West Palm Beach, FL

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Team(s): New York Yankees

New York Yankees Location: Tampa, FL

JetBlue Park

Team(s): Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Location: Fort Myers, FL

LECOM Park

Team(s): Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates Location: Bradenton, FL

Lee Health Sports Complex

Team(s): Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins Location: Fort Myers, FL

Publix Field

Team(s): Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Location: Lakeland, FL

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

TD Ballpark

Team(s): Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays Location: Dunedin, FL

