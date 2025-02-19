2025 Spring Training Ballparks: Location for Each MLB Team
MLB Spring Training is right around the corner. For baseball fans, it’s a first glimpse of how teams stack up against the competition, with games set in sunny Arizona and Florida.
Each team has a designated Spring Training ballpark that is considered their home field for the month; and, in some cases, ballparks are shared between two teams. Here's a list of all the Spring Training fields, locations, and who plays where.
Cactus League Ballparks
All Cactus League teams play in Arizona.
American Family Fields of Phoenix
- Team(s): Milwaukee Brewers
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
Camelback Ranch
- Team(s): Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers
- Location: Glendale, AZ
Goodyear Ballpark
- Team(s): Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
Hohokam Stadium
- Team(s): Oakland Athletics
- Location: Mesa, AZ
Peoria Sports Complex
- Team(s): San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners
- Location: Peoria, AZ
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- Team(s): Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Stadium
- Team(s): San Francisco Giants
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Sloan Park
- Team(s): Chicago Cubs
- Location: Mesa, AZ
Surprise Stadium
- Team(s): Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers
- Location: Surprise, AZ
Tempe Diablo Stadium
- Team(s): Los Angeles Angels
- Location: Tempe, AZ
Grapefruit League Ballparks
All Grapefruit League teams play in Florida.
BayCare Ballpark
- Team(s): Philadelphia Phillies
- Location: Clearwater, FL
Charlotte Sports Park
- Team(s): Tampa Bay Rays
- Location: Port Charlotte, FL
Clover Park
- Team(s): New York Mets
- Location: Port St. Lucie, FL
CoolToday Park
- Team(s): Atlanta Braves
- Location: North Port, FL
Ed Smith Stadium
- Team(s): Baltimore Orioles
- Location: Sarasota, FL
CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches
- Team(s): Houston Astros and Washington Nationals
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
George M. Steinbrenner Field
- Team(s): New York Yankees
- Location: Tampa, FL
JetBlue Park
- Team(s): Boston Red Sox
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
LECOM Park
- Team(s): Pittsburgh Pirates
- Location: Bradenton, FL
Lee Health Sports Complex
- Team(s): Minnesota Twins
- Location: Fort Myers, FL
Publix Field
- Team(s): Detroit Tigers
- Location: Lakeland, FL
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
- Team(s): St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins
- Location: Jupiter, FL
TD Ballpark
- Team(s): Toronto Blue Jays
- Location: Dunedin, FL
