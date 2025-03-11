NCAAB
2025 Big Ten Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament
The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big Ten Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.
We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.
Big Ten Tournament Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Here is when each round of the tournament will be:
- First Round: March 12
- Second Round: March 13
- Quarterfinals: March 14
- Semifinals: March 15
- Championship: March 16
Big Ten Tournament Betting Odds
Here are the latest Big Ten Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Big Ten Conference Tournament Winner 2025
Michigan State
Maryland
Wisconsin
Purdue
Illinois
UCLA
Michigan
Oregon
Indiana
Ohio State
Rutgers
USC
Minnesota
Northwestern
Iowa
Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!