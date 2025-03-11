FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

2025 Big Ten Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Big Ten Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big Ten Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

  • First Round: March 12
  • Second Round: March 13
  • Quarterfinals: March 14
  • Semifinals: March 15
  • Championship: March 16

Big Ten Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Big Ten Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Big Ten Conference Tournament Winner 2025
Michigan State
Maryland
Wisconsin
Purdue
Illinois
UCLA
Michigan
Oregon
Indiana
Ohio State
Rutgers
USC
Minnesota
Northwestern
Iowa

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup