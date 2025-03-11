2025 Big Ten Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the men's basketball tournament championship is underway! The Big Ten Conference tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 12th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

First Round: March 12

Second Round: March 13

Quarterfinals: March 14

Semifinals: March 15

Championship: March 16

Big Ten Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the latest Big Ten Tournament winner betting odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Big Ten Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Big Ten Conference Tournament Winner 2025 Michigan State +250 Maryland +370 Wisconsin +600 Purdue +700 Illinois +750 UCLA +750 Michigan +1600 Oregon +1600 Indiana +4000 Ohio State +5000 Rutgers +15000 USC +19000 Minnesota +27000 Northwestern +27000 Iowa +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

