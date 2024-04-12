What Is the 2024 WNBA Draft Order? Rounds, Schedule, and Betting Odds

With women's basketball seeing a record-breaking surge in popularity, all eyes are on the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Iowa's standout guard Caitlin Clark, LSU forward Angel Reese, and South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso are among the players who have recently declared for the draft. While Clark is widely expected to be the Indiana Fever's top pick, the remainder of the draft can play out in a number of different ways.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 WNBA Draft schedule, draft order, and betting odds currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

When Is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 15th, hosted at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York. The draft picks will be announced live by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Exclusive coverage will begin on ESPN at 7:30PM ET.

2024 WBNA Draft Order

Here is the order for the 2024 WNBA Draft:

Round Round Pick Overall Pick Team Pick Via 1 1 1 Indiana 1 2 2 Los Angeles 1 3 3 Chicago PHX 1 4 4 Los Angeles SEA 1 5 5 Dallas CHI 1 6 6 Washington 1 7 7 Minnesota View Full Table

2024 WNBA Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick Odds

FanDuel currently offers betting odds for Overall Pick Number 2 through Number 8 in the WNBA 2024 Draft. Here are the odds as of 2:30pm ET on April 12th. For all WNBA Draft betting opportunities, visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA 2024 Number 2 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Cameron Brink -9000 Rickea Jackson +1600 Kamilla Cardoso +2900 Angel Reese +3400 Caitlin Clark +10000

