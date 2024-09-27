2024 Vosburgh Stakes Preview

Older one-turn runners vie for a Breeders’ Cup Sprint bid in the Grade 3, $250,000 Vosburgh Stakes on Saturday, September 28. The seven-furlong dirt race is an early-autumn feature at Belmont Park, but with that track being under construction, the race will be run at Aqueduct Racetrack again this year.

Two horses have swept the Vosburgh Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Sprint in the same year: Artax (1999) and Elite Power (2022), the fast-rising star who won the Vosburgh in his stakes debut, and then went on to be a two-time sprint champion. Last year, Vosburgh winner Cody’s Wish went on to score in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, increasing its profile at the world championships even further.

However, these are not the only stars to win this race. Some of its best winners before the era of the Breeders’ Cup include Bold Ruler (1957), Dr. Fager (1967-1968), Triple Bend (1972), and Forego (1974). Its highest-profile winners in recent decades include Groovy (1987), Housebuster (1991), Ghostzapper (2003), Private Zone (2013-2014), Imperial Hint (2018-2019), and fan favorite Firenze Fire (2020).

Vosburgh Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Track : Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York

: Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York Post Time : 4:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 4:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 7 furlongs on the dirt

: 7 furlongs on the dirt Age/Sex : three-year-olds and up

: three-year-olds and up Where to Watch : FanDuel Racing, Fox Sports 2

: FanDuel Racing, Fox Sports 2 Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2024 Vosburgh Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the field for the 2024 Vosburgh Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Seven’s Eleven Michael Simone Kendrick Carmouche 10-1 2 Scotland Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 7-2 3 Baby Yoda Bill Mott Dylan Davis 9-2 4 Dean Delivers Edward Allard Jaime Rodriguez 4-1 5 Comedy Town Saffie Joseph, Jr. Manuel Franco 5-2 6 Mufasa Ignacio Correas, IV Irad Ortiz, Jr. 3-1 7 Lord Miles Saffie Joseph, Jr. Eric Cancel 20-1

Vosburgh Stakes Prep Race Results

All seven runners in the Vosburgh Stakes come out of different races.

Two come out of graded-stakes races, though both ran off the board in those outings. Baby Yoda was a flat sixth behind Mullikin in the Forego (G1) at Saratoga on August 24, while Lord Miles was a trailing tenth and last behind Skippylongstocking in the Charles Town Classic (G2) on August 23.

Another pair of runners last contested ungraded stakes, with both winning at that level. Dean Delivers, on a four-win streak, most recently battled to a half-length victory in the five-furlong Rumson Stakes at Monmouth on September 1. Comedy Town, himself on a three-win tear, won the Benny the Bull Stakes over the mud at Gulfstream Park on August 24.

The other three runners come out of victories in allowance-optional claiming races. Scotland scored going seven furlongs at Saratoga on July 26, Mufasa won his second United States start at seven furlongs at Colonial Downs on August 12, and Seven’s Eleven won going six furlongs at Laurel on September 7.

Vosburgh Stakes Contenders

This is the field of seven in the 2024 Vosburgh Stakes, organized by post position:

Seven’s Eleven: He needed a few starts after a five-month layoff to get back into form, but the version of him that won an allowance earlier this month is back at the level he showed during a fruitful fall and winter campaign that culminated in a second-place finish behind Post Time in the General George (G3) last February. The fact that he was able to stalk and pounce from the fence last out matters; with other speed outside of him, working that kind of trip again makes him an intriguing dark horse in an evenly-matched race. Scotland: He tried longer races last summer, but has come into his own as a sprinter this summer, cutting his teeth against stakes-level runners like Closethegame Sugar and Happy Is a Choice before breaking through to clear his third allowance condition on July 26. He has no trouble staying seven furlongs, and he has the tactical speed to work a trip. This is the right time, it is a modest step up in class to his first graded-stakes-level sprint, and it reflects Bill Mott’s usual mode of bringing good horses along cautiously. Baby Yoda: He has built a reputation for his brilliant efforts at Saratoga, though he may well be more consistent at Aqueduct than upstate. He has two wins and three more money finishes in six starts on dirt at Aqueduct, including a second in the Kelso (G2) in 2022. Seven furlongs is a more hit-or-miss proposition, as he only has two wins and another three money finishes in 10 starts. Don’t take too short a price, but it won’t be a shock to see him nab an underneath share. Dean Delivers: With nine wins and eight seconds in 25 starts, “Dean” regularly delivers a good performance. He has won four straight, all in stakes company, since moving to the Edward Allard barn and the mid-Atlantic circuit. This is a bit tougher field than the Smile (G3) that he won at Gulfstream last year, but any of his recent races are plenty good to stack up with this group. He shapes as the speed of the speed but can handle a fight, too. The biggest question is distance: he hasn’t gone this long since last December, where he was nosed out in Florida-sired company. Comedy Town: A turf and all-weather runner for much of his career, he didn’t try dirt until three starts back. And, he has won his last three: an allowance-optional claiming race at Gulfstream and then two straight stakes at Gulfstream, including the seven-furlong Benny the Bull. The question is whether he can haul his form to New York, since Gulfstream dirt horses can be hit or miss away from their home track. Demand a price since he does have to prove he can take his race out of Florida, but he is fast enough, and he can get a good trip tracking outside the speed. Mufasa: A Group 3 winner in Chile, he needed his American debut in an allowance at Churchill but took a nice step forward next out at Colonial. A run back to that race makes him competitive, though the question is whether he can. He didn’t press a particularly fast pace for the distance that day, and this time around, he is going to have to deal with quite a few horses who are faster early than he has proven to be. So, he’ll have to either pick up the pace early or show he can win from a rallying style. Lord Miles: He looked like he was coming back into form two back when he came in a close second at the one-turn Gulfstream Park mile, but no-showed in the 1 ⅛-mile Charles Town Classic last out. It is a positive that he gets back to Aqueduct—in his only try over the course, he pulled a colossal 59-1 upset in the 2023 Wood Memorial. But, seven furlongs might be on the short side for him without a lot of pace help up front.

Vosburgh Stakes FAQ

Q: When and where is the Vosburgh Stakes?

A: The Vosburgh Stakes happens Saturday, September 28, at 4:14 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race is the ninth on the 12-race card at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Vosburgh Stakes?

A: Two trainers have won the Vosburgh four times: Flint Schulhofer, most recently in 1992 with Rubiano, and trainer Todd Pletcher, who most recently won in 2021 with Following Sea. Pletcher is still active, but does not have an entrant in 2024. Among trainers who do have a runner this year, Bill Mott leads with two: Elite Power (2022) and Cody’s Wish (2023). He can make it three in a row if either Baby Yoda or Scotland wins in 2024.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Vosburgh Stakes?

A: The lukewarm 5-2 morning-line favorite is Comedy Town, who brings strong Gulfstream Park form for trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. However, expect a tight tote board: Mufasa (3-1), Scotland (7-2), and Dean Delivers (4-1) all bring strong recent form as well, and none of these four should be separated by much on the tote.

Q: Who is the best Vosburgh Stakes jockey?

A: Angel Cordero, Jr. is the all-time leader with six Vosburgh victories between 1973 and 1990. Among riders in this year’s race, Junior Alvarado and Manuel Franco are the only riders who have won it before. Alvarado won in 2023 with Cody’s Wish and Franco won in 2016 with Joking.

Q: Who won the 2023 Vosburgh Stakes?

A: Eventual Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish used a win in the Vosburgh Stakes as a final prep for his repeat in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. He was trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, who reunite with Scotland this year. Mott also brings Baby Yoda, who will be ridden by Dylan Davis.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.