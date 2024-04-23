2024 NFL Draft: What Time, How to Watch, Draft Order, and More
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here, and football fans are eager to witness the next wave of talent joining their favorite team.
The top spot in this year's draft leaves little to the imagination, with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams widely expected to be selected first by the Chicago Bears, who secured the first overall pick through a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
However, the remainder of the 2024 NFL Draft can see a few different outcomes with several promising prospects waiting to hear their name called. Among them are Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr.
With three days of draft coverage, there will be no shortage of draft content for fans to enjoy starting Thursday. Here's a breakdown of when and where viewers can tune in to catch all the action each day.
What Time Is the NFL Draft 2024?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be hosted in Detroit from April 25th to April 27th.
The event will kick off on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00pm ET with Round 1 selections being announced.
It will resume on Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm ET for Round 2 and 3 selections. The final day of the draft will be Saturday, April 27th at 12:00pm ET with Rounds 4 through 7.
How to Watch the NFL Draft 2024
Fans can watch the 2024 NFL Draft via NFL Network, ABC, or ESPN. The draft will also be available to listen on SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports, and ESPN Radio.
Round
Date
Time (ET)
How to Watch
|Round 1
|April 25
|8:00 to 11:30 p.m.
|NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
|Round 2-3
|April 26
|7:00 to 11:30 p.m
|NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
|Round 4-7
|April 27
|12:00 to 7:00 p.m.
|NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
How Many Players Get Drafted to the NFL?
Across all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, there will be 257 selections.
2024 NFL Draft Order
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (via Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
2024 NFL Draft Odds
The NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, identify a clear favorite in Caleb Williams.
- Caleb Williams: -20000
- Jayden Daniels: +7500
- Drake Maye: +9500
- J.J. McCarthy: +10000
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +20000
For all NFL Draft betting odds, including options for draft pick numbers 1 through 10, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
