2024 NFL Draft: What Time, How to Watch, Draft Order, and More

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here, and football fans are eager to witness the next wave of talent joining their favorite team.

The top spot in this year's draft leaves little to the imagination, with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams widely expected to be selected first by the Chicago Bears, who secured the first overall pick through a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

However, the remainder of the 2024 NFL Draft can see a few different outcomes with several promising prospects waiting to hear their name called. Among them are Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr.

With three days of draft coverage, there will be no shortage of draft content for fans to enjoy starting Thursday. Here's a breakdown of when and where viewers can tune in to catch all the action each day.

What Time Is the NFL Draft 2024?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be hosted in Detroit from April 25th to April 27th.

The event will kick off on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00pm ET with Round 1 selections being announced.

It will resume on Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm ET for Round 2 and 3 selections. The final day of the draft will be Saturday, April 27th at 12:00pm ET with Rounds 4 through 7.

How to Watch the NFL Draft 2024

Fans can watch the 2024 NFL Draft via NFL Network, ABC, or ESPN. The draft will also be available to listen on SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports, and ESPN Radio.

Round Date Time (ET) How to Watch Round 1 April 25 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Round 2-3 April 26 7:00 to 11:30 p.m NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Round 4-7 April 27 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

How Many Players Get Drafted to the NFL?

Across all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, there will be 257 selections.

2024 NFL Draft Order

2024 NFL Draft Odds

The NFL Draft betting odds for the top pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, identify a clear favorite in Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams: -20000

Jayden Daniels: +7500

Drake Maye: +9500

J.J. McCarthy: +10000

Marvin Harrison Jr.: +20000

For all NFL Draft betting odds, including options for draft pick numbers 1 through 10, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

