2024 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The NBA playoffs have officially started!
There are 16 teams in the postseason, ready to continue the battle for the Larry O'Brien trophy. Here is a printable bracket to follow along, plus each team's seeding and odds to win the championship.
2024 NBA Playoff Teams
Here are the teams entering Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, including each's seeding and regular-season record.
Eastern Conference
- Boston Celtics (64-18)
- New York Knicks (50-32)
- Milwaukee Bucks (49-33)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34)
- Orlando Magic (47-35)
- Indiana Pacers (47-35)
- Philadelphia 76ers (47-35)
- Miami Heat (46-36)
Western Conference Seeding
- Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25)
- Denver Nuggets (57-25)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26)
- Los Angeles Clippers (51-31)
- Dallas Mavericks (50-32)
- Phoenix Suns (49-33)
- Los Angeles Lakers (47-35)
- New Orleans Pelicans (49-33)
NBA Playoffs Bracket
Download the FanDuel 2024 NBA Playoffs printable bracket to follow along this postseason.
NBA Championship Odds
Here is each team's odds to win the 2024 NBA championship, according the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Team
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Boston Celtics
|+120
|Denver Nuggets
|+290
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+1300
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+1400
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+1600
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+1800
|New York Knicks
|+1800
