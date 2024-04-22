2024 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The NBA playoffs have officially started!

There are 16 teams in the postseason, ready to continue the battle for the Larry O'Brien trophy. Here is a printable bracket to follow along, plus each team's seeding and odds to win the championship.

2024 NBA Playoff Teams

Here are the teams entering Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, including each's seeding and regular-season record.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference Seeding

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Download the FanDuel 2024 NBA Playoffs printable bracket to follow along this postseason.

NBA Championship Odds

Here is each team's odds to win the 2024 NBA championship, according the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +120 Denver Nuggets +290 Oklahoma City Thunder +1300 Los Angeles Clippers +1400 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +1800 New York Knicks +1800 View Full Table

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!