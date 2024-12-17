2024 NBA Cup Finals Bucks vs Thunder: Schedule, How to Watch, Betting Odds

The 2024 NBA Cup Finals is here, with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the winner-takes-all championship game.

Here's how to watch the NBA Cup Finals, as well as NBA Cup Finals odds and everything else you need to know about the 2024 NBA Cup Finals.

What Is the NBA Cup?

The NBA Cup is the league's flagship mid-season tournament. Teams play qualifying matches leading up to December, with the top eight teams advancing to the single-elimination knockout stage.

The eight teams that qualified for the 2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

An updated NBA Cup bracket can be found here and below.

What Do the NBA Cup Champions Get?

The last team standing is named NBA Cup Champions and awarded the NBA Cup.

Players from the winning team receiver north of $500,000, though every player on teams which qualified for the knockout round receive some compensation based on where their team finished.

When and Where Is the NBA Cup Finals?

The NBA Cup Finals takes place on Tuesday, December 17th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Cup Finals

The 2024 NBA Cup Finals tips off at 8:30pm ET on ABC and ESPN+.

2024 NBA Cup Finals Odds

Below are the 2024 NBA Cup Finals odds for tonight's Bucks vs. Thunder championship game.

A full list of Bucks-Thunder odds can be found via the NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

