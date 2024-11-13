2024 Emirates NBA Cup: Printable Bracket with Latest Standings and Odds

The second edition of the Emirates NBA Cup (formerly called the NBA In-Season Tournament) has officially begun and will be played over the next month!

Which of the 30 NBA teams will come out on top? Use this printable bracket to follow along throughout the tournament.

2024 NBA Cup Printable Bracket

Check back after December 10th for the latest standings once the Group Play round is complete, or download the blank 2024 Emirates NBA Cup printable bracket to fill it out yourself.

2024 NBA Cup Groups

The six group winners, plus a wild card from each conference, will move onto the knockout rounds. Those rounds are featured in the bracket above. You can learn more about the tournament format here.

Western Conference

Group A

Group B

Group C

Eastern Conference

Group A

Group B

Group C

NBA Cup Odds 2024

Here is each team's odds to win the tournament, as of November 13th at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Cup Tournament Winner 2024 NBA Cup Tournament Winner 2024 New York Knicks +650 Boston Celtics +800 Cleveland Cavaliers +900 Oklahoma City Thunder +1000 Golden State Warriors +1000 Denver Nuggets +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!