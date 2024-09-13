2024 Jockey Club Oaks Preview

The Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Stakes is the third and final leg of the fillies’ version of the New York Turf Triple, following the Belmont Oaks (G1) and the Saratoga Oaks (G3). The Saratoga Oaks is one of the newest races on the horse racing calendar, inaugurated in 2019 and being run for just the fifth time in 2024. Though the opening weekend feature is still only a Grade 3, it offers a purse of $350,000, large for a race of that level. And, its short list of winners includes both Shantisara and McKulick, Grade 1 winners in their own right.

Even though the race is typically run at Belmont Park, the 1 ⅜-mile grass race will be conducted at Aqueduct Racetrack due to ongoing renovation at Belmont by the New York Racing Association. Even with the move to Aqueduct, the race is still a showpiece for turf racing among three-year-old fillies. In 2024, 11 horses drew into the field, making it an exciting race and a great betting opportunity to begin the Belmont at the Big A fall horse racing meet.

2024 Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Information

Race Date: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 Track : Aqueduct Racetrack (at the Belmont at the Big A meet, since Belmont Park is under construction)

: Aqueduct Racetrack (at the Belmont at the Big A meet, since Belmont Park is under construction) Post Time : 5:17 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 5:17 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ⅜ miles on the turf

: 1 ⅜ miles on the turf Age/Sex : three-year-old fillies

: three-year-old fillies Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Draw and Odds

These are the 11 entrants for the Jockey Club Oaks, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Egyptian Candy Daniel Leitch Eric Cancel 10-1 2 Miss Roberts James Begg Romero Maragh 20-1 3 Caldwell Luvs Gold Brad Cox Luis Rivera, Jr. 15-1 4 Beautiful Love Charlie Appleby Dylan Davis 4-1 5 Justdeny Danny Gargan Junior Alvarado 8-1 6 Mont Saint Michel Brendan Walsh Kendrick Carmouche 8-1 7 Lady Mary Jack Sisterson Manuel Franco 7-2 View Full Table

Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Prep Race Results

Out of the 11 runners in the Jockey Club Oaks, four come out of graded or group races. The only one who last raced at the top level was Lady Mary, who rallied from midfield and chased on for third behind Erle in the German Oaks (G1) over 1 ⅜ miles on soft ground at Dusseldorf on August 4.

The other three coming in from graded company all finished off the board in their last starts, and will try to rebound in the Jockey Club Oaks. Macanga, the only horse coming in from the Saratoga Oaks (G2), was fifth behind Cinderella’s Dream in that spot. Mont Saint Michel was fifth in the Pucker Up (G3) at Ellis on August 4, three lengths behind Waves of Mischief. Beautiful Love will try to bounce back from a flat sixth in the Lake Placid, 6 ¼ lengths behind Grayosh.

Another comes out of a New York-bred stakes race. After a rough start, Caldwell Luvs Gold was fifth, seven lengths adrift in the Fleet Indian, a 1 ⅛-mile dirt race.

Five more runners all come out of first-level allowance races. Mixologist cleared that condition at Saratoga after getting put up ahead of a disqualification, while Justdeny was second at that level. Lady Madonna won a first-level allowance at Monmouth last out, Miss Roberts was second at Woodbine, and Egyptian Candy was third at Ellis.

Americandreammaker is the only runner coming out of a maiden race. She rallied to win a 1 ⅛-mile maiden special weight at Colonial Downs on August 31, and will make her first start against winners in the Jockey Club Oaks.

Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Contenders

These are the eleven sophomore fillies in the 2024 Jockey Club Oaks, in order of their post position.

Egyptian Candy: She came close in a turf mile allowance at Ellis last out, rallying for third, beaten only ½ length. However, she had a rollicking pace to close into that day, just as in her maiden win on the Turfway Tapeta. She is unlikely to get that here, and the rail draw in an 11-horse field will be tough for her to tackle. Miss Roberts: With 13 starts, she is the most experienced horse in the field. However, her only win so far came in a handicap sprint over soft ground at Ayr last year. She did finish second in a first-level allowance at 1 1/16 miles on the outer turf at Woodbine last year. That and her pedigree give her some upside switching to routes. However, she may be better served trying two-turn allowances at this point in her career. Caldwell Luvs Gold: This Brad Cox trainee is by Goldencents, a sire who can throw any kind. But, the underside of her pedigree screams turf and her one grass start was a well-beaten effort in a New York-bred allowance. Perhaps she is here to try to make some pace for a stablemate in the Brad Cox barn, though the ownership is different, so that is questionable. She is a nice New York-bred dirt horse, but there isn’t a lot of suggestion that she’ll be a graded-stakes grass horse. Beautiful Love: She will almost certainly take betting interest just by virtue of being trained by Charlie Appleby. However, that is going to require a significant step forward. Perhaps she’ll find it: she is making her second start off a six-month lay and bred for this longer distance. And, if she taps back into the more forward style she used when winning a novice race at Newmarket last year, she could overcome the pace scenario. However, the question is whether she will offer enough value for a horse so far unproven at the graded stakes level. Justdeny: A later bloomer for trainer Danny Gargan, this daughter of Justify has improved with time and distance. She graduated at sixth asking over this course and distance, her first try at 1 ⅜ miles. Her next two starts, first-level allowances at this distance, have shown further steps forward. With tactical speed, an affinity for the course, and proven stamina at this distance, a reasonable next step forward puts her in the mix. Mont Saint Michel: She graduated second-out at a mile at Woodbine, though she has found several two good in each of her next two starts. Both of those have come in graded company and both of those came at 1 ⅛ miles. On pedigree, the extra distance may suit her, at least someday, though she may not be quite good enough yet even with the likely forward placing. Lady Mary: This new arrival to the Jack Sisterson barn fits the profile of the international horse who keeps coming close coming into the States for graded glory. She was last seen finishing third in the German Oaks, and also hit the board in three other group-level races in Germany at age two and three. The close third in the Diana Trial (G3) over good ground suggests upside on a faster track, and the more tactical style she showed that day gives her upside if she can try that again. Lady Madonna: She steps up into stakes company after a half-length allowance win going 1 1/16 miles at Monmouth on August 17. She closed into a modest pace that day, a positive given the pedestrian pace likely this time. However, she needs to step forward from a speed perspective and it’s a significant class rise from a Monmouth allowance to this final leg of the New York Turf Triple. Mixologist: She won by a neck in her debut at Churchill three months ago. She was well beaten in her first try against allowance company, but the fact that second-place Grayosh came back to win the Lake Placid speaks well of it. Mixologist came back to win as well, crossing the wire second but inheriting the victory after the first horse across the finish was taken down for interfering with a few foes behind. Even second across the wire, she won in fast fashion, though she is going to need someone to go after Macanga up front to give her something to close into. Macanga: Without much pace in this race, Macanga has some long-shot appeal. Despite the size of the field, she has a good chance to be lone speed. She will have to settle better than she did in the shorter Saratoga Oaks last out. But, if she does, this daughter of American Pharoah could lead them a very long way. Americandreammaker: With three races at 1 ⅛ miles she has more distance experience than most horses as early in their careers as she is. And, being by American Pharoah out of a Tapit mare, distance is a positive. However, she has yet to face winners and has to wrangle with a far-outside post, making this an uphill battle.

Jockey Club Oaks Invitational FAQ

Q: When and where is the 2024 Jockey Club Oaks?

A: The Fasig-Tipton Jockey Club Oaks happens on Saturday, September 16, 2024, at 5:21 p.m. Eastern Daylight time. The race, at a mile and three eighths on turf, is the tenth and featured race on the eleven-race Aqueduct card.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Jockey Club Oaks?

A: Chad Brown has won two of the four editions of the Jockey Club Oaks with Shantisara (2021) and McKulick (2022). Among those entered in the 2024 edition, the only one who has won before is trainer Charlie Appleby. Appleby won with Eternal Hope in 2023, and can repeat if Beautiful Love wins in 2024.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Jockey Club Oaks?

A: Off a money finish in the German Oaks (G1), Lady Mary is the narrow 7-2 morning-line favorite for trainer Jack Sisterson. However, watch for morning-line second choice Beautiful Love (4-1), who may go off favored because trainer Charlie Appleby is so strong in spots like this.

Q: Who is the best Jockey Club Oaks jockey?

A: Jockey Flavien Prat has won this race twice, with both Edisa (2019) and Shantisara (2021). He does not ride in it this year. Any jockey who wins the 2024 edition will be winning this race for the first time.

Q: Who won the Jockey Club Oaks in 2023?

A: Eternal Hope won the Jockey Club Oaks in 2023 for trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey Jamie Spencer. Appleby returns to the fray with Beautiful Love in 2024, with Dylan Davis in the irons. Spencer does not take a call in 2024.

