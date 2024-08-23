2024 Forego Stakes Preview

Older male sprinters will shine in the Grade 1, $500,000 Forego on Saturday, August 24 at Saratoga Race Course. The race covers seven furlongs on the dirt, and even though it does not offer an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, it often features horses who make an impact in that end-of-year championship race.

The 2024 edition of the Forego drew a field of eight led by Gun Pilot, winner of the Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) over this distance in Louisville two starts ago, as well as Mullikin, the up-and-comer who made the grade in the John A. Nerud (G2) last out and will try top-level company for the first time.

The Forego has been run since 1980, and some of the best sprinters and milers over the last four and a half decades of horse racing history have won this race, Cody’s Wish, the 2023 Horse of the Year, broke through at the top level in 2022 when he upset the Forego. Other top stars over the years to win it include Groovy, Fappiano, Quick Call, Housebuster, Orientate, Private Zone, and Whitmore.

Forego Information

Race Date: Saturday, August 24

Saturday, August 24 Track : Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York

: Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York Post Time : 4:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 4:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 7 furlongs on the dirt

: 7 furlongs on the dirt Age/Sex : four-year-olds and up

: four-year-olds and up Where to Watch : FanDuel Racing and Fox

: FanDuel Racing and Fox Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2024 Forego Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the field for the 2024 Forego Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each horse.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Gun Pilot Steve Asmussen Cristian Torres 3-1 2 Twisted Ride Michael Moore Kendrick Carmouche 15-1 3 Full Screen Mark Casse Dylan Davis 20-1 4 Baby Yoda Bill Mott Tyler Gaffalione 8-1 5 Run Classic Jose D’Angelo Javier Castellano 5-1 6 Mullikin Rodolphe Brisset Flavien Prat 8-5 7 Angkor Philip Bauer Irad Ortiz, Jr. 12-1 View Full Table

Forego Stakes Prep Race Results

The eight runners in the 2024 Forego Stakes come from seven different last-out races. Logically, the race that sends two out is the previous Grade 1 sprint race for older horses at Saratoga: the Alfred G. Vanderbilt on July 27. Twisted Ride chased on for third, 2 ¼ lengths behind winner Nakatomi, while Baby Yoda was a flat fourth, 6 ½ lengths beaten that day.

Two others were last seen in graded stakes company. Mullikin won his graded stakes debut in stalk-and-pounce fashion on July 6 at Aqueduct in the Nerud, winning by 1 ½ lengths over Coastal Mission. Gun Pilot has freshened up since his last race on Belmont Stakes weekend, the True North (G2), where he chased on for third, seven lengths behind the aforementioned Baby Yoda.

Three others come out of ungraded stakes. Cagliostro returns to action for the first time since winning the Hanshin, a dirt mile at Churchill Downs on June 30, by a length over Tumbarumba. Angkor was last seen at Churchill Downs on June 29, chasing on for second in the 6 ½-furlong Kelly’s Landing, 1 ½ lengths behind Closethegame Sugar. Run Classic rallied for second, 1 ½ lengths behind Comedy Town, in the Smile Sprint on July 6 at Gulfstream.

The only runner to come out of a non-stakes race is Full Screen. He snapped a 20-month losing streak on July 20 at Saratoga, winning a second-level allowance by ¾ length over Federal Judge.

Forego Stakes Contenders

These are the eight entrants in the 2024 Forego, in order of their post positions:

Gun Pilot: He showed some talent as a sophomore last year, but he has come into his own as a sprinter at the age of four. After looking smart in six-furlong allowances at Fair Grounds and Oaklawn, he stepped back up to stakes company with a second-place finish in the Eclipse at Oaklawn, and then won the Churchill Downs Stakes over seven furlongs on Kentucky Derby day, proving himself at the top-level. It is a concern that he was no match at 6 ½ furlongs over this course in the True North next out. However, this Steve Asmussen trainee can run well fresh, the step up to seven furlongs is a positive, and he has won from the fence before. Twisted Ride: A solid Pennsylvania-bred at Parx, he has seen some success stepping up to the graded level in New York. He was third in the Bold Ruler last fall, a weather race than this, and then third behind Nakatomi and Skelly in the Vanderbilt last out, which is actually a pretty solid testament to his current form and perhaps even an affinity for Saratoga. Seven furlongs is the big question—the Vanderbilt only covered six, and even though he has some solid form in seven-furlong races, those have come against allowance and even state-bred company at his home track, and it won’t be easy up front dealing with the likes of Mullikin and perhaps even Baby Yoda. Full Screen: This Mark Casse trainee started his career on the turf and all-weather, but has run his last eight on the dirt and been solid enough. His first win on dirt didn’t come until July 20, his most recent start, but he had a lot of close seconds and thirds in mile races. Perhaps the distance was the key—that last-out win came in his first try at seven furlongs on the dirt. And, he’s got tactical speed for high-percentage connections in Mark Casse and Dylan Davis. A win may be a lot to ask, but perhaps he’s just figuring himself out at this distance and may do well enough to spice up exotics. Baby Yoda: On his best, he is brilliant at Saratoga, but he is hardly a bastion of consistency: he shined in the True North two back, but came up flat in the Vanderbilt last out. Six furlongs in the Vanderbilt was perhaps too sharp for him; the True North was 6 ½, and he has some very good form over seven furlongs as well. Watch the board: don’t take chalk on him, but if he stays something close to his morning line, his tactical versatility, form over the course and distance, and the switch to high-percentage rider Tyler Gaffalione could help move him up. Run Classic: Despite the implication in his name that he would grow up to be some kind of long-distance router, an extended sprint is his best game, and now he finally gets back to that. He showed some decent form going six furlongs earlier this year, winning the Gulfstream Park Sprint and coming in second in the Smile, but he looked particularly good clearing his second- and third-level allowance conditions going seven furlongs. He can get a good tracking trip from a middle gate, and his best makes him a contender at a square price. Mullikin: The morning-line favorite, Mullikin is also the new face in the division. He has raced just eight times, and did not try graded-stakes company until last out, when he pressed the pace and held sway in the Nerud. This field is not the toughest Grade 1 field in history, but it’s still a step up in quality and seasoning compared to what he has been facing. He could do it: his better speed figures are in range, he has a rapport with high-percentage rider Flavien Prat, and he has never run a bad race at seven furlongs. But as chalk, he may be an underlay. Angkor: He was on the rise a few starts ago, with sharp victories in the second- and third-level allowance conditions. He disappointed in the Aristides—but that was only a six-furlong race, and those sharp efforts came at 6 ½. A stretch back out to 6 ½ for the Kelly’s Landing got him back into good form, as he finished a credible second to Closethegame Sugar. The waters get a bit deeper here, and he will need to run his best race to be a real threat. There’s also the question of whether he wants seven furlongs—he has hit the board in four of six at the distance but never closed out the deal. Even with the switch to Irad Ortiz, that may be the best use for Angkor here: a long shot for underneath. Cagliostro: He ran off the board on debut going seven furlongs at Saratoga in 2022, but ever since he has only gone one mile or more. He ran some good races as a router, including a close second in the 1 ⅛-mile Blame (G3) this year, but after a win at the one-turn mile at Churchill Downs, he is trying seven once again. It’s a logical move, as one-turn milers can succeed going seven, and a debut outing doesn’t always reflect the finished product. If he stays near his morning line or even drifts a bit up, he has claims: he has tactical versatility from the outside, Cherie DeVaux has been on fire this year, and he has some rapport with Jose Ortiz.

Forego Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Forego Stakes?

A: The Forego Stakes happens Saturday, August 24, at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Q: Where is the Forego Stakes?

A: The Forego Stakes happens at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race will be run as the 11th on Saratoga’s 14-race Travers Stakes day card.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Forego Stakes?

A: The late Robert Frankel has the most victories in the Forego; he won four times between 2003 and 2008. Steve Asmussen can tie that record with Gun Pilot: he has three wins already with Mitole (2019), Yaupon (2021), and Gunite (2023).

Q: Who is the favorite for the Forego Stakes?

A: Mullikin is the 8-5 morning-line favorite; he carries a three-win streak into the race, with his most recent win coming in the Nerud at Aqueduct. It would be no surprise, though, if Gun Pilot is at least close to him on the tote; though he was well beaten by Baby Yoda last out, he is a Grade 1 winner at this slightly longer distance, and his trainer Steve Asmussen has been dominant in this race in recent years.

Q: Who is the best Forego Stakes jockey?

A: Angel Cordero, Jr. is the all-time leader with four wins in this race between 1981 and 1987. Among riders booked in the 2024 edition of the race, Javier Castellano leads with two victories, most recently with Win Win Win in 2020. He rides Run Classic this year.

Q: Who won the Forego Stakes in 2022?

A: Gunite won the 2023 edition of the Forego for trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Tyler Gaffalione. Asmussen returns to the fray with Gun Pilot in 2024; he will be ridden by Cristian Torres. Gaffalione rides Baby Yoda for trainer Bill Mott.

